Ross County 0-0 Hibernian: Don Cowie reaction as Staggies hold firm for point

The Dingwall side sit just outside the top six after well-matched contest against Hibs ends all square.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's James Brown (left) and Hibernian's Elie Youan. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.
Ross County's James Brown (left) and Hibernian's Elie Youan. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

Ross County boss Don Cowie praised his side for standing up to Hibs’ attacking threats to earn a point in a 0-0 draw.

The Staggies survived a strong second half from their opponents to collect a point to remain just outside the top six following their 2-1 comeback win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

They are placed eighth, just behind St Mirren on goal difference, and one point below Kilmarnock in sixth.

County boss Cowie said: “Any point is a good point in the Premiership.

“We were probably the better team in the first half and Hibs shaded the second half.

“When you don’t quite hit the heights, especially in the second half, it is important you don’t lose the game.

“It was a really good clean sheet. Hibs have got some really good individuals in that front area and we kept them relatively quiet.

“You are talking about top quality players who can change the game – Martin Boyle, Junior Hoilett and Elie Youan – but we made sure the foundation of our performance was to keep them quiet.

“For the majority of the time, we did that well.

“We could have been better ourselves going forward, but it was a good point overall.”

Hibernian’s Junior Hoilett (left) and Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Wonder save kept out White header

Cowie tipped his hat to Hibs keeper Josef Bursik for pulling off “a big save at a big time” from Jordan White late in the first half.

He said: “Jordan got really good contact on it.

“It was a really good save and really the one real save that their keeper had to make from us.

“The one disappointment was that we didn’t threaten enough, but it’s important not to lose in those instances and that’s what we did.”

County have not won back-to-back league games since previous manager Derek Adams achieved that feat last December.

Following their 2-1 comeback victory over Kilmarnock on Saturday, there was a determination pre-match from within the home camp that they could follow it up against rock-bottom Hibs.

Campbell returned from suspension

Cowie made just one change from the weekend as on-loan Everton defender Eli Campbell came in for Josh Reid after his suspension for a recent red card at St Johnstone.

Hibs gaffer David Gray, whose 1-1 derby draw with Hearts on Sunday followed three successive yet narrow losses, made two changes to his starting XI.

Captain Joe Newell and on-loan Swansea attacker Mykola Kuharevich replaced Kwon Hyeok-Kyu and Dwight Gale.

It was an ideal night for a game, with barely a breath of wind and lush conditions underfoot.

Ross County  manager Don Cowie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Both teams asked early questions as they sought an initial upper-hand.

However, the first chance of note arrived on 19 minutes when a slack pass was collected by Ronan Hale, who broke with pace and he swerved a 25-yarder around the right post.

Burski had to be alert moments later to beat Hale to the ball as the striker raced in on him after a neat pass from Noah Chilvers.

This sparked a reaction from the Edinburgh side and ex-Aberdeen attacker Hoilett drilled a shot into the side-netting after he was superbly picked out by Lewis Miller.

Hale, supported by quick-thinking Chilvers, were chipping away at their opponents, who were at times too slack with their passes when under pressure from County.

Hibernian’s Junior Hoilett shoots into the side-netting. Image: Ross Parke/SNS Group

Eight minutes before the break, Jordan Obita unleashed a low drive with venom after a good spell for the visitors, but home keeper Ross Laidlaw got down smartly to clutch it.

There was time for one more chance as Staggies striker White powered a header on target when he met a Chilvers free-kick, but Bursik dived to brilliantly beat clear the effort to keep it scoreless. The best chance so far.

Hibs stepped it up in the second half

Attacking the Jail End in the second period, County were seeking a way through, but Hibs were well-drilled, giving away nothing.

At the other end, a swift attack on 55 minutes ended with a Kuharevich effort flying high over the top after Elie Youan lined him up. It was a decent chance squandered.

Youan was having more and more of the ball, picking passes and looking for openings for an increasingly confident Hibs team.

Just after the hour mark, Cowie made a triple switch as Josh Nisbet, Alex Samuel and Eamonn Brophy came on, with Aidan Denholm, Hale and White going off in a bid to freshen up the attacking options.

Yet, the waves of green attacks continued and there was a sense of tension around most of the ground, while the visitors grew in belief by the moment.

Hibernian’s Mykola Kuharevich and Ross County’s Noah Chilvers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

A free-kick won and taken by Chilvers briefly broke that flow, but it had too much height to trouble Bursik.

As the clock ticked towards 80 minutes, the contest really opened up and sub Brophy was unlucky to guide a shot just wide of the left post. He just didn’t have a solid footing when he lashed at it.

Hibs almost won it at the death when sub Nicky Cadden’s dipping drive flew just too high.

County hit the road to Paisley on Saturday to try and secure their first away league victory since September 2023 when they tackle St Mirren.

Ross County v Hibernian ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6, Leak 6, Lopata 6, Wright 7, Campbell 6, Randall 6 (Loturi 89), Denholm 6 (Nisbet 61), Brown 7, Chilvers 7 (Allardice 75), White 6 (Brophy 61), Hale 7 (Samuel 61).

Subs not used: Hamilton (GK), Grieves, Efete, Reid.

HIBERNIAN (4-4-2): Bursik 7, Obita 6, O’Hora 6, Ekpiteta 6, Miller 7, Youan 7 (Cadden 84), Triantis 6, Newell 6 (Hyeok-Kyu 72), Boyle 7 (Molotnikov 84), Kuharevich 6, Hoilett 7 (McKirdy 72).

Subs not used: Smith (GK), Levitt, Iredale, Campbell, Bushiri.

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Attendance: 3468.

Man-of-the-match: James Brown.

Conversation