Dundee United 3-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and the big talking points as game slips away in second half

Boss Don Cowie admits Ross County lost their way in the second half as a lack of attacking bite contributed to a 3-0 defeat at Dundee United.

Luca Stephenson’s fine headed goal, which came from a breakaway following a County attack, put the Tangerines ahead in what was an even tussle until the 57th minute opener.

Eleven minutes later, home skipper David Babunski lifted the ball through for Sam Dalby and he slotted low into the net for a second before sub Owen Stirton added a third late on.

So, while United remain fourth in the table, County stay in ninth place, three points below the top half and four points above rock-bottom Hibs.

County’s 14-month wait for a league victory on the road continues going into this international break.

Cowie: ‘We didn’t deal with adversity’

Cowie, whose team had taken seven points from a possible nine including two clean sheets before this one, said: “I’m really disappointed, I thought it was a really even game in the first half, so I was happy with the performance.

“I thought we were really good, defended well and were a threat.

“I was in a good place a hall-time with what I was seeing.

“The challenge in the second half was always going to be United shooting into their own fans.

“We managed to withstand that in the first 10 minutes of the second half then get a foothold back in the game.

“So to concede in the time and manner we did was the real disappointment.

“We had a long time to get back into it and deal with that adversity – but we didn’t deal with it well at all.

“I am really disappointed with the goal because if you give any player in this league time to stride forward and cross the ball you’re going to be punished.

‘Ball didn’t quite drop for us’ – boss

And the County gaffer addressed the fact County have now failed to score in their last three fixtures.

He added: “We want to score goals and win games of football.

“I felt we got into dangerous areas, but the ball didn’t quite drop, there were a couple of times in the second half you expected Ronan Hale to put it in the net but it just didn’t fall.

“We’ll keep working on it and try to improve, be better.

“We have been really sound defensively recently without scoring goals, so it’s about getting that balance and both sides of the game.”

Lively start as White header over top

Cowie made three changes from the side which were scoreless at St Mirren, as Ryan Leak, Aidan Denholm and Ronan Hale were promoted to the starting 11.

County started well and Jordan White, who scored a treble here in a 3-1 win last year, flashed a header over the bar after Denholm had a shot blocked early on.

United, whose manager Jim Goodwin had just penned a contract extension until the summer of 2026, responded and it took a timely tackle from captain Connor Randall to block Dalby’s cut-back, which was intended for Jort van der Sande.

Laidlaw then needed to be alert as he beat clear a powerful shot from David Babunski.

Randall then scooped a shot over the crossbar after keeper Jack Walton didn’t get a clean clearance to a cross from James Brown as County tested United further.

Second half goal blitz stuns Staggies

Dundee United needed a spark in the second half and, after a good spell from County, United grabbed the lead on 57 minutes.

United mopped up a County corner, hit in numbers and a great cross from the left from Will Ferry was met by Stephenson, who planted a diving header past Laidlaw into the net.

On 68 minutes, a high Babunski ball caught County napping and Dalby was quickest to it and supplied a cool finish past Laidlaw into the net.

In stoppage-time, Stirton, who had only just come off the bench, added a third when he nodded home from close-range from a Seveli delivery.

Back three supported by wide men

After two successive shut-outs, County welcomed Ryan Leak into the left-back role again.

During the warm-up, they worked on a four-man set-up, but it was the usual Leak, Kacper Lopata and Akil Wright trio sitting in front of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

However, Campbell often made it look like a four as he slotted into the left side, although operated mainly in midfield.

On the right flank, Brown was always mainly advanced and on the front foot, while supporting Wright when required.

This formation and growing understanding between this new-look group was serving them well.

However, they had no answers to the goals and even allowed nerves to creep in at times as United pressed for a third.

Unpicked by quality United finishes

The frustrating factor for County was the goal came when they looked just as likely to make the breakthrough.

They seemed to have weathered an early storm at the start of the second half and were on the front foot.

Sometimes, you have to acknowledge your opponents were too good in that moment and it was a quality move and finish which made the difference.

The second goal, however, arrived with a simple pass over the top, which was made it all too easy for the United forward.

The third goal came when the game was in the dying embers.

Celtic is Ross County’s next away day

Following the international break, County are home to Motherwell on November 23.

It means the Staggies, who have now gone 23 league games without a win on their travels, since beating Kilmarnock in September 2023.

They then go to champions Celtic on November 30, so it looks like that unwanted stat might continue into December.

Dundee United v Ross County ratings

DUNDEE UNITED (3-5-2): Walton 6, Holt 7, Gallagher 7, Adegboyega 6, Ferry 7, Babunski 7 (Fotheringham 87), Seveli 6, Strain 7, Stevenson 6 (Odada 79), van der Sande 7 (Thomson 79), Dalby 6 (Stirton 90).

Subs not used: Richards (GK), , Middleton, Docherty, Constable, Obuchioma.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6, Leak 6 (Chilvers 78), Lopata 6, Wright 6, Campbell 6, Nisbet 7 (Telfer 87), Randall 6 (Allardice 78), Brown 7, Denholm 6 (Brophy 66), White 6, Hale 6 (Samuel 87).

Subs not used: Hamilton (GK), Grieves, Efete, Reid.

Referee: John Beaton.

Attendance: 8349.

Man-of-the-match: Luca Stevenson.