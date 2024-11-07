Analysis: Recent history points to another high stakes fixture for Ross County against Dundee United

Ross County’s fixtures against Dundee United have had a crucial bearing on league placings in recent years.

In each of the last four seasons they have been in the same division, the two sides have not been separated by more than seven points.

The two clubs have been lodged in the same fight on all those occasions, with various different objectives on the agenda.

It goes back to when the two sides were in the Championship in 2018-19, with County securing the title by a six-point margin over runners-up United.

The Tannadice outfit gained promotion themselves in 2020 and went on to finish five points better off in their first season back in the top-flight, as they claimed ninth place.

Both sides improved the following season and made the top-six their battleground. United again finished better off – this time by seven points to claim fourth place and European qualification at County’s expense.

Another survival fight ensued in 2022-23, with County this time three points ahead of a United side who suffered automatic relegation, and the Dingwall outfit clinching safety in their memorable play-off tie against Partick Thistle.

The close standings in each of those campaigns lay bare the importance of the head-to-head encounters between the two sides, in determining the all-important final positions.

United are now back in the Premiership, and have made a strong start upon their return.

Jim Goodwin’s side sit fourth in the table – four points ahead of the ninth-placed Staggies.

Staggies boss aiming to close gap

County boss Don Cowie is relishing the chance to reduce that gap this weekend, as the recent tradition of high-stakes encounters between the two sides continues.

Cowie said: “Players are motivated by different things and the chance to move to within one point of the team currently fourth is an incentive.

“But, at the same time, you have got to earn that victory.

“It will be difficult, but I believe we can do it. From what I am seeing and what I believe in this group, we’re up for that challenge.

“We’ve got to be confident going into it.”

Honors even in Dingwall earlier this season

The two sides shared a 1-1 draw when they met at Victoria Park in August, with Ronan Hale netting a stoppage-time strike to cancel out David Babunski’s early second half opener.

County had failed to profit from a dominant first half, in which Eamonn Brophy saw a penalty saved by Jack Walton.

In their opening Premiership fixture a week earlier, County claimed a 0-0 draw away to Motherwell.

With the Steelmen next up at home following this weekend’s trip to Tannadice, Cowie expects to face different challenges compared to the opening weeks of the campaign.

Cowie, whose side are aiming to end a 14-month wait for a Premiership away victory, added: “Ourselves, Dundee United and Motherwell have evolved quite a lot since we played.

“We signed quite a few since the start of August and Motherwell have heavily recruited since that game.

“It’s not like we go into knowing exactly who we’re playing against because we’ve played them this season. There will be a lot of changes since those first games.

“But it is about showing the growth we’ve made. We respect every opponent and we understand the challenges every opponent posed us.

“At the same time, I am really happy with the progression we have made since we played those games.”