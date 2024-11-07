Analysis: Recent history points to another high stakes fixture for Ross County against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: Recent history points to another high stakes fixture for Ross County against Dundee United

The Staggies can reduce the gap below fourth-placed United to just a point with victory at Tannadice this weekend.

Jamie Lindsay celebrates a dramatic stoppage time equaliser against Dundee United, on Ross County's route to the Championship title in 2019. Image: SNS
Jamie Lindsay celebrates a dramatic stoppage time equaliser against Dundee United, on Ross County's route to the Championship title in 2019. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County’s fixtures against Dundee United have had a crucial bearing on league placings in recent years.

In each of the last four seasons they have been in the same division, the two sides have not been separated by more than seven points.

The two clubs have been lodged in the same fight on all those occasions, with various different objectives on the agenda.

It goes back to when the two sides were in the Championship in 2018-19, with County securing the title by a six-point margin over runners-up United.

Jamie Lindsay celebrates his late strike against Dundee United in 2019. Image: SNS

The Tannadice outfit gained promotion themselves in 2020 and went on to finish five points better off in their first season back in the top-flight, as they claimed ninth place.

Both sides improved the following season and made the top-six their battleground. United again finished better off – this time by seven points to claim fourth place and European qualification at County’s expense.

Another survival fight ensued in 2022-23, with County this time three points ahead of a United side who suffered automatic relegation, and the Dingwall outfit clinching safety in their memorable play-off tie against Partick Thistle.

The close standings in each of those campaigns lay bare the importance of the head-to-head encounters between the two sides, in determining the all-important final positions.

Showing the finishing points and positions between Ross County and Dundee United over recent years.

United are now back in the Premiership, and have made a strong start upon their return.

Jim Goodwin’s side sit fourth in the table – four points ahead of the ninth-placed Staggies.

Staggies boss aiming to close gap

County boss Don Cowie is relishing the chance to reduce that gap this weekend, as the recent tradition of high-stakes encounters between the two sides continues.

Cowie said: “Players are motivated by different things and the chance to move to within one point of the team currently fourth is an incentive.

“But, at the same time, you have got to earn that victory.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“It will be difficult, but I believe we can do it. From what I am seeing and what I believe in this group, we’re up for that challenge.

“We’ve got to be confident going into it.”

Honors even in Dingwall earlier this season

The two sides shared a 1-1 draw when they met at Victoria Park in August, with Ronan Hale netting a stoppage-time strike to cancel out David Babunski’s early second half opener.

County had failed to profit from a dominant first half, in which Eamonn Brophy saw a penalty saved by Jack Walton.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS

In their opening Premiership fixture a week earlier, County claimed a 0-0 draw away to Motherwell.

With the Steelmen next up at home following this weekend’s trip to Tannadice, Cowie expects to face different challenges compared to the opening weeks of the campaign.

Cowie, whose side are aiming to end a 14-month wait for a Premiership away victory, added: “Ourselves, Dundee United and Motherwell have evolved quite a lot since we played.

“We signed quite a few since the start of August and Motherwell have heavily recruited since that game.

Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“It’s not like we go into knowing exactly who we’re playing against because we’ve played them this season. There will be a lot of changes since those first games.

“But it is about showing the growth we’ve made. We respect every opponent and we understand the challenges every opponent posed us.

“At the same time, I am really happy with the progression we have made since we played those games.”

Conversation