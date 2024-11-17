Ross County assistant boss Carl Tremarco backs team to rise to Motherwell test in Dingwall

Assistant boss Carl Tremarco reckons Ross County can have confidence facing any side at home – but expects a stern test when Motherwell visit on Saturday.

The Staggies are ninth in the Premiership after last week’s 3-0 loss at Dundee United followed back-to-back 0-0 draws with Hibs and St Mirren.

Former County gaffer Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell are in fifth spot after their 2-1 victory against St Johnstone, level with Dundee United on 19 points, with a game to spare.

County and Well drew 0-0 at Fir Park on the opening day of the season.

Since then, nine of County’s 12 points have come in Dingwall, with the club’s winless league run on the road stretching back to September 2023.

Tremarco calls for 90-minute display

Tremarco feels Don Cowie’s side have played well at Victoria Park, and should take heart from this, while being wary of the Steelmen.

He said: “There is no getting away from our home performances, which have been really good since the manager has taken over.

“Away from home is where everyone can see we’re not picking up the results.

“That’s not to say at home we’re guaranteed three points, that’s not the case.

“We know Motherwell’s going to be a really tough game. Stuart Kettlewell has got them playing really well, and they’re picking up points.

“On the flip side, we know if we’re on it at home, we can give anyone a game. We’ve shown that against the best in the league.

“Against Celtic, for example, we were 15 minutes away from getting a positive result, then a lucky deflection led to their equaliser before they went on to win it 2-1.

“For me, we know at home that we can be a match for anyone, but it’s about stringing a 90-minutes performance together, not just maybe a 45, or a half an hour burst, we need to see a complete performance, and be a complete package.”

Need to ‘manage’ when goals go in

Tremarco felt leaking three goals at Tannadice last week was another sharp reminder for the side to stay strong when the heat is on.

He added: “In the first half we restricted Dundee United to few chances, and we played some okay stuff, without really laying a glove on them in the final third.

“The foundations for the performance were there as a whole, but in the second half it just wasn’t to be the case.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge going down the hill at Dundee United in the second half, defending at their fans’ end, and I think as a team and as a staff, we need to manage that better going forward.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.