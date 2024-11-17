Ross County assistant boss Carl Tremarco backs team to rise to Motherwell test in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County assistant boss Carl Tremarco backs team to rise to Motherwell test in Dingwall

The Staggies are determined to return to form after the international break with a winning result against in-form Well.

Ross County manager Don Cowie, left, with assistant boss Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS.
Ross County manager Don Cowie, left, with assistant boss Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Assistant boss Carl Tremarco reckons Ross County can have confidence facing any side at home – but expects a stern test when Motherwell visit on Saturday.

The Staggies are ninth in the Premiership after last week’s 3-0 loss at Dundee United followed back-to-back 0-0 draws with Hibs and St Mirren.

Former County gaffer Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell are in fifth spot after their 2-1 victory against St Johnstone, level with Dundee United on 19 points, with a game to spare.

County and Well drew 0-0 at Fir Park on the opening day of the season.

Since then, nine of County’s 12 points have come in Dingwall, with the club’s winless league run on the road stretching back to September 2023.

Motherwell - and former Ross County gaffer - Stuart Kettlewell has his side riding high in fifth spot.
Motherwell – and former Ross County gaffer – Stuart Kettlewell has his side riding high in fifth spot. Image: SNS.

Tremarco calls for 90-minute display

Tremarco feels Don Cowie’s side have played well at Victoria Park, and should take heart from this, while being wary of the Steelmen.

He said: “There is no getting away from our home performances, which have been really good since the manager has taken over.

“Away from home is where everyone can see we’re not picking up the results.

“That’s not to say at home we’re guaranteed three points, that’s not the case.

“We know Motherwell’s going to be a really tough game. Stuart Kettlewell has got them playing really well, and they’re picking up points.

“On the flip side, we know if we’re on it at home, we can give anyone a game. We’ve shown that against the best in the league.

“Against Celtic, for example, we were 15 minutes away from getting a positive result, then a lucky deflection led to their equaliser before they went on to win it 2-1.

“For me, we know at home that we can be a match for anyone, but it’s about stringing a 90-minutes performance together, not just maybe a 45, or a half an hour burst, we need to see a complete performance, and be a complete package.”

Need to ‘manage’ when goals go in

Tremarco felt leaking three goals at Tannadice last week was another sharp reminder for the side to stay strong when the heat is on.

He added: “In the first half we restricted Dundee United to few chances, and we played some okay stuff, without really laying a glove on them in the final third.

“The foundations for the performance were there as a whole, but in the second half it just wasn’t to be the case.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge going down the hill at Dundee United in the second half, defending at their fans’ end, and I think as a team and as a staff, we need to manage that better going forward.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation