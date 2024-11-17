Hundreds flock to Stornoway Tesco for first Sunday opening amid protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hundreds flock to Stornoway Tesco for first Sunday opening amid protest

A sign accused Tesco of putting "profit before community values" and urging people to "keep our culture and traditions".

By Mike Merritt
Woman protesting outside Tesco in Stornoway, Lewis, as it opens on Sunday for the first time.
A woman protesting outside the supermarket, which opened on a Sunday for the first time today. Image: Peter Jolly

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to Tesco in Stornoway as it opened on a Sunday for the first time.

More than 40 people turned up ahead of the noon opening, which was also attended by four Christian protesters.

Lewis has a long tradition of observing the Sabbath, with several shops and the only other supermarket – a Co-op – closed on Sundays.

A protest sign on a garden hedge near Tesco in Stornoway after it opened on a Sunday for the first time. Image: Peter Jolly

A sign erected near the shop also accused Tesco of putting “profit before community values”, urging people to “keep our culture and traditions”.

The supermarket will now open 12pm to 8pm on Sundays despite more than 2,000 people petitioning against it and hundreds of people attending a protest.

Retired plumber William Macdonald was the store’s first customer.

He plans to keep his receipt as “a bit of history”, describing the change as “long overdue”.

First Tesco Stornoway on a Sunday says change was ‘long overdue’

He said: “I am more than pleased, especially for the tourists.

It’s good for the islands and its progress. Times have changed.

“I never intended to be the first customer. But I needed a bag of potatoes.”

Bus driver John Macleod added: “This is my first shop of the week so I’m glad it’s open.

“It is well overdue. The church should keep their noses out of people’s business.

“I hope it’s here to stay.”

Tesco Stornoway opened for the first time on a Sunday
Traffic queued outside Tesco in Stornoway. Image: Peter Jolly

One woman, who declined to be named, travelled more than 40 miles from neighbouring Harris.

She said: “We are in the 21st century and some people here are culturally suppressed.

“Religion is being used to control people’s lives but times have changed.”

Stornoway Tesco ‘do not care for our community values’, say opposers

Western Isle Councillor Gordon Murray and former councillor Charlie Nicolson said “dozens” of people have already stopped shopping at the Stornoway Tesco.

Mr Nicolson said: “This is not about religion. It’s about keeping our Sabbath, yes, but it’s about keeping our culture and our traditions.

“Tesco do not care for our community values.

“There is a large number that have already switched and more will be joining them.

“The Co-op is very busy and has welcomed people it has not seen in a long time.”

Mark Macdonald, of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing), said: “I think it is a very sad day.

“It is something we are never going to get back. It’s gone now. We are losing something so precious as an island.”

Stornoway Community Council also urged the chain to reverse its decision, but admitted that “short of a local referendum being held, it would be difficult to determine exactly where the balance of public opinion lies.”

John Gibbens, a Stornoway Community Councillor, said: “It will change island life for some, that is clear, but ultimately it is about freedom of choice.”

Tesco say Sunday Stornoway opening is ‘respectful to traditions and culture’

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are confident that the decision to open our Stornoway Superstore on Sundays will allow us to balance the demand for seven-day opening while remaining respectful to local traditions and culture.

“Over recent weeks we have received a significant amount of positive feedback to our new opening proposals, particularly from colleagues.

“This change will improve the shopping experience for local customers by offering them flexibility and reducing busy periods during the week.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation