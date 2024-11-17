Hundreds flock to Stornoway Tesco for first Sunday opening amid protest

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to Tesco in Stornoway as it opened on a Sunday for the first time.

More than 40 people turned up ahead of the noon opening, which was also attended by four Christian protesters.

Lewis has a long tradition of observing the Sabbath, with several shops and the only other supermarket – a Co-op – closed on Sundays.

A sign erected near the shop also accused Tesco of putting “profit before community values”, urging people to “keep our culture and traditions”.

The supermarket will now open 12pm to 8pm on Sundays despite more than 2,000 people petitioning against it and hundreds of people attending a protest.

Retired plumber William Macdonald was the store’s first customer.

He plans to keep his receipt as “a bit of history”, describing the change as “long overdue”.

First Tesco Stornoway on a Sunday says change was ‘long overdue’

He said: “I am more than pleased, especially for the tourists.

It’s good for the islands and its progress. Times have changed.

“I never intended to be the first customer. But I needed a bag of potatoes.”

Bus driver John Macleod added: “This is my first shop of the week so I’m glad it’s open.

“It is well overdue. The church should keep their noses out of people’s business.

“I hope it’s here to stay.”

One woman, who declined to be named, travelled more than 40 miles from neighbouring Harris.

She said: “We are in the 21st century and some people here are culturally suppressed.

“Religion is being used to control people’s lives but times have changed.”

Stornoway Tesco ‘do not care for our community values’, say opposers

Western Isle Councillor Gordon Murray and former councillor Charlie Nicolson said “dozens” of people have already stopped shopping at the Stornoway Tesco.

Mr Nicolson said: “This is not about religion. It’s about keeping our Sabbath, yes, but it’s about keeping our culture and our traditions.

“Tesco do not care for our community values.

“There is a large number that have already switched and more will be joining them.

“The Co-op is very busy and has welcomed people it has not seen in a long time.”

Mark Macdonald, of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing), said: “I think it is a very sad day.

“It is something we are never going to get back. It’s gone now. We are losing something so precious as an island.”

Stornoway Community Council also urged the chain to reverse its decision, but admitted that “short of a local referendum being held, it would be difficult to determine exactly where the balance of public opinion lies.”

John Gibbens, a Stornoway Community Councillor, said: “It will change island life for some, that is clear, but ultimately it is about freedom of choice.”

Tesco say Sunday Stornoway opening is ‘respectful to traditions and culture’

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are confident that the decision to open our Stornoway Superstore on Sundays will allow us to balance the demand for seven-day opening while remaining respectful to local traditions and culture.

“Over recent weeks we have received a significant amount of positive feedback to our new opening proposals, particularly from colleagues.

“This change will improve the shopping experience for local customers by offering them flexibility and reducing busy periods during the week.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.