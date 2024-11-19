Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa lifts lid on relationship with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa lifts lid on relationship with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Aberdeen midfielder Palaversa was signed by Guardiola for English Premier League giants Manchester City in a £6 million move in 2019 - and detailed his frequent phone calls with the legendary manager.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa has lifted the lid on his long-term connection with Manchester City’s legendary boss Pep Guardiola.

Palaversa was signed by Guardiola for the English Premier League giants in a £6million transfer from Croatian club Hajduk Split in January 2019.

At just 18 years old, he was training alongside legends like Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan during pre-season.

Although Palaversa never played a competitive game for Guardiola, the Manchester City boss kept close tabs on him during loan spells away from the club.

Guardiola sent Palaversa back to Hajduk Split for a period before further loan spells followed – at Oostende and Kortrijk in Belgium, and Getafe in Spain.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola rated Palaversa so highly he phoned him after every game on loan to discuss his performance and development.

After three years at Manchester City, former Croatian U21 international Palaversa left the club to sign a permanent deal with French club Troyes in 2022.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the Premier League match at American Express Stadium, Brighton on November 9. Image: PA
Palaversa, 24, said: “I was always on loan, but after every game – it didn’t matter if it was an important game or not – there would be an individual report. What you have done good or what you have done bad.

“After every game I would have that connection with him (Guardiola) when he would call and we would speak about the game.

“It was really good and shows you have to come up to that level.”

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
‘To experience that when I was young, I learned a lot’

Palaversa was snapped up by Guardiola after a successful breakthrough into the  Hajduk Split first-team from the youth set-up.

He was tipped as the long-term replacement at Manchester City to legendary Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.

That was due to Palaversa’s sublime passing skills, game vision, ability to retain possession and his physicality.

Palaversa never made the breakthrough with Manchester City, but has not given up on his dream of playing in the English top-flight.

And he reckons working with Guardiola and training with world-class stars has been invaluable in his development.

Graeme Shinnie, Ester Sokler and Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack ParK. Image: SNS
The midfielder said: “I was training with the Manchester City guys when not on loan during pre-season.

“The level and quality of the training and games was amazing.

“To experience that when I was young, I learned a lot.”

Comparison to Paul Pogba

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin swooped during the summer transfer window to secure Palaversa on a one-year deal from Troyes.

The Dons have the option to extend the midfielder’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027 – if he impresses over the campaign.

Palaversa has made a positive impact and netted the opener in the 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie prior to the international break.

The former Croatia under-19s captain also hit a dramatic late winner in the 3-2 victory against Hearts.

That goal against Hearts was Palaversa’s first in two years since scoring for Troyes in a 4-3 loss to Paris St Germain in the French top-flight.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian star Neymar were on the scoresheet for PSG.

Dundee United defender Vicko Sevelj recently compared Palaversa to former Juventus and Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who won the World Cup with France.

Sevelj came through the youth ranks of Hajduk Split and the Croatia youth teams with the Aberdeen midfielder.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Palaversa said: “Really, he said I was like Paul Pogba? No way. Okay, okay, that’s good… Pogba.

“We were together at the academy of Hajduk Split and we were the same age group.

“For six or seven years, we played together. Vicko is  really good guy and player.

“We were a really good team back then with a lot of great players my age. He was one of them.

“I told him I was coming to Aberdeen and we could meet for coffee or lunch.

“I’m happy he is also here and doing good.”

