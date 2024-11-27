Ross County boss Don Cowie wary of unusual Celtic goal threat

Ross County manager Don Cowie described Celtic’s Alistair Johnston as “outstanding” – as his side seek to prevent the Canadian scoring in a third successive meeting.

The 26-year-old Canada international has penned a new deal which keeps him at the Scottish champions until 2029.

The attacking full-back has emerged as one of Celtic’s most consistent performers since he moved from Montreal FC in January 2023.

Two of the six goals he has scored have been against County. He netted the only goal when the teams met at Parkhead last season.

In September, he was in the right place to divert home an equaliser before Nicolas Kuhn edged a late 2-1 victory for the Premiership front-runners, who hold a two-point lead over Aberdeen with a game to spare.

Ninth-placed County, boosted by their 2-1 win at home to Motherwell this weekend, head to Parkhead on Saturday to take on Celtic, one week before hosting third-placed Rangers.

Johnston ‘can be pretty relentless’

Cowie spoke about the ability Johnston offers Celtic down the right-hand flank.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with Alistair since he signed for Celtic, I think he’s been outstanding.

“He’s a real threat. His consistency of performance levels are top, and it just so happens that he seems to score against us when he plays.

“Even as a full-back for the opposition, he’s one that you have to be aware of and think about how you nullify, because he can be pretty relentless from that area.

“He’s one of a number of players that we are aware of going into this weekend.”

Johnston sets an ideal example

Cowie believes Johnston’s success story since arriving in Scotland can be used by some of County’s players who harbour ambitions to play at a higher level.

He said: “We are always watching football and trying to gain an edge and trying to improve and take things that you’re seeing that you can implement.

“Alistair Johnston didn’t come into Scottish football with the biggest reputation here, and I think a lot of people were disappointed when Josip Juranovic left (for Union Berlin), but as a replacement, Johnston has been outstanding.

“We always try to show our players what they are capable of doing, and there’s no reason why our players can’t keep progressing and get to a higher level.”

Rodgers impressed by Ronan Hale

Ronan Hale, the joint top scorer in the Premiership, netted from the spot in September’s late loss against the Hoops.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers singled out Hale for praise after the game.

Hale, who has played for Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 levels, is in the process of switching to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland.

Rodgers said after the teams’ Highland meeting: “He’s scored four goals now in eight league games. He’s been a really good reference for the team.

“It’s great for him. He has obviously done great back home at Cliftonville. He’s come over at a good age with good experience. And he’s shown it here, like we’ve seen with his goal against Hearts, which was a brilliant finish.

“He shows he can score goals. And games like this will help him in his career. But I’m delighted for him and Michael that he can call him up.”

Hale ‘desperate’ to score goals – boss

Cowie is delighted that Hale is being noticed – and back amongst the goals going into the Glasgow contest.

He added: “When we played Celtic a couple of months ago, Brendan Rodgers name-checked Ronan. He was in good scoring form at that stage.

“Everyone can see the qualities he possesses.

“He went through a slight run of games without scoring but he’s a typical striker who is desperate to be in the right place to score goals and that’s what he did on Saturday.”

A late booking for captain Connor Randall rules him out of Saturday’s clash, while on-loan Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata faces a race against time following a back injury sustained at the weekend.

