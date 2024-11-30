Celtic 5-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction as the champions ‘didn’t let them breathe’ in tough Parkhead trip for the Staggies

Ross County manager Don Cowie reckons Celtic didn’t let them breathe as a ruthless first half blew the Dingwall side away in a 5-0 Premiership loss.

The visitors were outclassed with all the goals arriving in a punishing first 45 minutes against the Scottish champions who made half a dozen changes from their midweek Champions League draw against Club Brugge.

After losing by just one goal in their previous two matches against Celtic, County have come away with plenty of credit. This was one to forget.

As they had to when they lost 6-0 in the league against Rangers in August at Hampden.

Unbeaten Celtic moved five points clear of Aberdeen ahead of the Dons’ trip to Hearts on Sunday, while County remain eighth.

Defender Liam Scales powered a header home for the hosts after 10 minutes to set them on their way before Luke McCowan crashed home a second inside half an hour.

Quickfire goals from Paulo Bernardo and Callum McGregor on 35 and 36 minutes cranked the scoreboard up to four and Adam Idah rifled home another before the break.

Cowie admits his team had no answer to Celtic when they were in full-flight.

He said: “We were playing against a Champions League team and it’s (about) having that realism that if they play really well, that it’s a really tough afternoon.

“They had a 15-minute spell where they didn’t let us breathe and they were relentless and that’s what they do, that’s why they’re playing at the level that they do.

“Yes, we can stand up to it better and do better in those moments, but at the same time, we’re playing against a top-quality team.”

First goal was worst one to concede

Of the goals leaked, the first stemming from a corner, was the toughest to take according to Cowie.

He said: “The biggest frustration is conceding the first goal from a set-piece because, like I say, you’re playing against a top-quality team who can cut you open and hurt you.

“It’s imperative when they do get set plays that you stand up to that.

“In saying that, the quality of balls that were coming in from their set plays were as good as I’ve seen in a long time, so that’s a challenge in itself, but it’s still something we need to do better.

“Liam Scales attacks the ball really well and it’s a good header, but I would far rather if I’m going to concede against Celtic, it’s in a different manner.”

Pride on the line at half-time – Cowie

And Cowie insists the message at half-time was not to let an already high scoreline worsen.

He added: “You get to a stage where you’re playing for pride. It’s 5-0, and Celtic showed how relentless they are and it’s about making sure when you come out at half-time that that doesn’t go beyond that.

“Jack Hamilton (sub keeper) came on in a really difficult situation right on half-time, and made three or four excellent saves.”

Five first half goals shocked Staggies

The opening goal arrived from a corner whipped in by Luke McCowan as centre half Scales was first to react and crash a header in off the underside of the crossbar.

Conceding so early against a much-changed line-up packed with players with points to prove was clearly not ideal for Cowie’s side.

A sky-high shot from Charlie Telfer on 24 minutes was a rare moment of attack from the Staggies and, just two minutes later, it was 2-0 to Celtic.

A long pass from Scales was superbly controlled in the box by McCowan and his lethal drive took a deflection off Akil Wright to fly past Ross Laidlaw into the net.

The third goal came from Bernado when, after neat Daizen Maeda footwork, the play-maker from Portugal stabbed the ball past Laidlaw.

Moments later, home captain McGregor wanted in on the act and he smashed home a long-range drive.

The Celtic fans were on their feet again when Idah picked his spot from distance, sending the ball into the top corner for five after McCowan picked him out.

Laidlaw’s afternoon came to an end just before half-time when a collision with Idah saw him replaced by Jack Hamilton.

County improved in the second period, working hard to hold back the green and white attacks, while looking for openings themselves.

However, Hamilton saves from Alex Valle and Idah prevented further damage as it stayed at 5-0.

Six changes for Celtic, two for County

Celtic are close to faultless domestically with just one draw against Aberdeen preventing wins in every game in league and League Cup this term.

After the same starters beat Hearts 4-1 last weekend and drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in midweek in the Champions League, boss Brendan Rodgers made six changes.

Coming into the line-up were Scales, Alex Valle, McCowan, Bernardo, James Forrest and Idah.

For County, former Dundee United, Falkirk and Airdrie midfielder Telfer was called into the starting 11 for the third time since his summer capture for County as he replaced suspended skipper Connor Randall.

Centre half Kacper Lopata missed out with a back injury sustained in last week’s 2-1 win over Motherwell. Eli Campbell took his place at in central defence.

Slack moments not helping Staggies

There were moments after Celtic made the breakthrough where County had the chance to make ground in their opponents’ half, but were wasteful.

Play was going back to Celtic too easily, although this atmosphere alone makes it a challenge for visitors.

At times though, under little pressure, stray passes would fly out of play, making the task all the tougher.

That said, when Celtic really got going, there was no stopping them.

Rangers next up for Ross County

This result, and the manner of it, will hurt County, but they have little time to think about it. Next Sunday, they host third-placed Rangers.

County, under Cowie, did defeat Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium in April.

Cowie and his staff will ensure the focus is on what his players can do to trouble the Light Blues.

Too much self-reflection on this game might not be helpful this time.

Celtic v Ross County ratings

CELTIC (4-3-3): Schmeichel 6, Valle 6 (Taylor 80), Scales 7, Carter-Vickers 6, Johnston 6 (Ralston 60), Bernardo 6, McGregor 7 (Engels 60), McCowan 8 (Hatate 71), Maeda 6 (Yang 46), Idah 7, Forrest 7.

Subs not used: Sinosalo (GK), Trusty, Kyogo, Kuhn.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 4 (Hamilton 45), Leak 5, Campbell 5, Wright 5, Harmon 5, Nisbet 5, Telfer 5, Brown 4 (Efete 46), Chilvers 5 (Loturi 60), Hale 5 (Samuel 74), White 4 (Allardice 46).

Subs not used: Sheaf, Grieves, Brophy, Reid.

Referee: Calum Scott.

Man-of-the-match: Luke McCowan.

