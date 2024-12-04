North and north-east farmers get mixed bag from Holyrood and Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North and north-east farmers get mixed bag from Holyrood and Westminster

North-east MP Harriet Cross pledges to 'fight tooth and nail' to stop inheritance tax changes.

By Keith Findlay
Farmer looking at his mobile phone
Scottish farmers and crofters are counting the cost of staying in business. Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish budget and an attempt to vote down the UK Government’s “family farm tax” plans have delivered mixed results for the agriculture industry north of the border.

At Holyrood, where ministers now have full control over agriculture and rural development spending, around £680 million has been allocated to farming and crofting for 2025-26.

And at Westminster, a move to force the UK Government to do a U-turn on its controversial plans to slash farmers’ inheritance tax reliefs, was defeated as Labour MPs all toed the party line.

What was in the draft Scottish budget for farmers and crofters?

Announcing its draft budget measures for agriculture, the Scottish Government said it would back farmers, crofters, land managers and rural communities with more than £660m.

This includes direct payments to the sector.

Holyrood will also invest in “transforming support for farming and food production”.

The government added: “We will provide a new £20m transformation scheme to support this work.

Support for more net-zero efforts

“The Agri-Environment Scheme will continue to provide funding to farmers, crofters and land managers as they produce food in a way that reduces emissions and enhances nature.

“Support for crofters continues through investment in the Crofting House Grant and Crofting Agricultural Grant Scheme.

“We will respond to the consultation on proposals for crofting law reform.”

Finance Secretary Shona Robison announces the draft Budget for 2025-26 to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
Finance Secretary Shona Robison announces the draft Budget for 2025-26 to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Crucial programmes such as the Basic Payment Scheme, Greening, Less Favoured Area Support and Voluntary Coupled Support have all been protected and rolled over.

But, given rising costs, there are concerns in the industry this means a real terms decline in terms of their value.

On the promised return of £46m previously deferred from agricultural funding, a clear timetable has been given for the cash to be added back in over 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Union chief says draft budget fell short for Scottish farmers and crofters

National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy said: “Scottish farmers and crofters deserved a budget that recognised their indispensable role in Scotland’s rural and national prosperity.

“While falling short on our justified budgetary asks, we have received a budget that, if approved, provides guarantees that key support schemes will be delivered.”

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy. Image: NFUS

Mr Kennedy added: “Securing the return of the £46m in deferred funding was a top priority for us.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government on how best to deliver capital support to help future proof our industry.”

The NFUS president also said it was “disappointing” there is  no “real terms” increase in funding for farming and crofting.

Scotland’s agriculture industry facing ‘annual battle over future support’

He added: “Agriculture has not benefitted from the 8% increase in the block grant received by the Scottish Government.

“Similarly, calls for funding guarantees to be given on a multi-annual basis have been unsuccessful consigning the industry to an annual battle over future support.

“Farming and crofting are long-term industries that deserve a  funding package that allows them to plan for the future.”

‘Real terms 3.1% cut to rural budget’

Scottish Land and Estates policy director Stephen Young said ministers had a chance to “put down a marker on how it values rural Scotland”.

But the government has done “little to move the dial for the long-term”, he added.

Mr Young explained: “The finance secretary has inflicted a real terms 3.1% cut to the rural budget, where every other department in the Scottish Government received an uplift.

“This highlights the Scottish Government’s priorities, despite all that rural Scotland is expected to deliver.”

Stephen Young, of Scottish Land & Estates
Stephen Young, of Scottish Land & Estates. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

Opposition MPs’ bid to overturn ‘death tax’  defeated by 339 votes to 181

Meanwhile, the House of Commons motion trying to overturn the so-called “family farm tax” – or “death tax”, as Victoria Atkins MP, the shadow secretary for rural affairs, called it – was defeated by 339 votes to 181.

Signed off by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, the standing order had cross party support.

Shadow rural affairs secretary Victoria Atkins
Shadow rural affairs secretary Victoria Atkins has branded the changes to agricultural and business property reliefs a “death tax”. Image: Thomas Krych/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

It called on the House to acknowledge the UK Government has “undone its promises to farmers”.

And it chastised the government for seeking to “punish farmers with inheritance tax bills of hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of pounds by cutting agricultural property relief and business property relief”, while also providing “conflicting information on the number of farms that will be affected”.

Finally, it urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer not to impose inheritance tax changes “that will lead to the end of family farming as it has been known for many generations”.

North-east MP says its a ‘dark day’ for farmers

Gordon and Buchan Conservative MP Harriet Cross, who recently delivered a letter to the chancellor signed by more than 100 MPs and farming organisations on the issue, said: “This is a dark day for the future of our farming industry across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“The decision by Labour MPs not to stop the family farm tax risks losing a generation of farmers.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross highlights inheritance tax concerns in the House of Commons. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“Labour have abandoned the livelihoods of farmers, rural communities, employment opportunities and threatened our food security by pushing through this unfair policy.

“Their betrayal will punish genuine food-producing family farms who are already operating on paper thin margins.”

Ms Cross pledged to “fight tooth and nail to ensure this cruel and unfair tax is halted”.

What exactly is this ‘family farm tax’

The inheritance tax changes, unveiled in the Autumn Budget, are due to come into force from April 2026.

Inheritable property and other business assets worth in excess of £1m will then be taxed at a reduced inheritance tax rate of 20%.

The UK Government says additional allowances available to farming couples mean they will effectively be able to pass on assets totalling up to £3m free of any inheritance tax.

How many farmers or crofters are likely to be affected?

The Treasury insists only about one-quarter of farmers, or about 500 farmers a year, will be impacted by the changes.

But the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers has calculated the number of farmers likely to be hit equates to five times the government’s estimate.

Its figures suggest up to 75,000 individual farm business owners may be affected by the changes to inheritance tax over the coming generation.

