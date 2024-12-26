Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay plots path towards management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay plots path towards management

The Inverness player-assistant boss is relishing the daily challenges as he embarks on path towards a career in front-line management.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle player-assistant manager Billy Mckay speaking at a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
In the spotlight: Billy Mckay is relishing the chance to combine playing with coaching. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Billy Mckay reckons being pitched into the role as Caley Thistle assistant manager could be the first step towards becoming a boss in his own right.

The Highland club’s record scorer, former club captain and now player and assistant boss to Scott Kellacher is helping to guide the players through troubled times.

ICT’s administration was confirmed in October, leading to manager Duncan Ferguson and his coaching staff axed by administrators BDO.

Kellacher and Mckay were swiftly appointed as the management front-liners, aided by experienced academy coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson.

A 15-point penalty for going down the administration route pushed the inconsistent team down to the foot of the table, yet they were lifted up to ninth when Dumbarton suffered the same fate.  

Improved results have lifted the Caley Jags into ninth position and, ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Cove Rangers, they sit eight points behind nearest rivals Annan Athletic.

Mckay seeing another side to ICTFC

When asked whether these opening two months strengthened ambition to go into coaching full-time after hanging up his boots, the 113-goal hit-man said: “Definitely.

“Anyone who knows me knows that’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always looked at that side of the game since I was younger.

“If anything, it has strengthened it for me as something I want to do when I finish playing.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward Billy McKay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Championship match against Ayr United at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on March 16, 2024.
Inverness’ record scorer Billy Mckay has netted 113 goals for the Highland club. Image: SNS.

“It hasn’t been exactly as I imagined, but it has been really good.

“One thing from being on the other side is you see little problems behind the scenes that you don’t see as a player.

“There are little daily or weekly problems that you need to deal with, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

‘No better guy to learn from than Scott Kellacher’

Kellacher has worked his way to the head coach role after serving the club for over 20 years, working from the community department right through to first-team coaching level.

With that background, 36-year-old Mckay, who has played for ICT for almost a decade over three spells, believes he’s learning plenty from the new manager.

He added: “Working with the gaffer, he has probably done every job under the sun at this club, so there’s no better guy to learn from in terms of how he wants it done.

“It has been great. He has been great with me., The lads have been great as well.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher is pictured shouting instructions to his players during a League One match at Dumbarton this season.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

“Obviously, I still train through most of the week. I have a Monday where I focus more on the coaching side, but the rest of the week is training.

“When my training finishes, I’m back doing more coaching. It has been a really good experience.

“I’m finding the balance between the two just fine. I was a wee bit worried as to how it would go in terms of the lads and how they would see me.

“But it has been like normal. The lads have been great.”

