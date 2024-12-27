Ross County’s Noah Chilvers targets lots more goals – and away wins – after ending miserable run at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Noah Chilvers targets lots more goals – and away wins – after ending miserable run at Dundee

The Staggies midfielder is relishing the chance to kick on against Hearts after the Dingwall side ended a 15-month wait for a league victory on the road.

Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers celebrates after scoring the first goal in his team's 3-0 Boxing Day win at Dundee.
Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers celebrates after scoring the first goal in his team's 3-0 Boxing Day win at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Noah Chilvers hopes his first Ross County goal might open the floodgates – for both more goals and away Premiership wins.

The classy midfielder guided home the opener in the Staggies’ 3-0 victory at Dundee on Boxing Day, which was the Dingwall team’s first away league success since September 2023.

Josh Nisbet doubled the scoreline in the second half before a Jordan White penalty deservedly earned Don Cowie’s men maximum points to move up to 10th spot.

This Sunday, County host Hearts, whose 2-1 home derby loss to Hibernian leaves them two points adrift of County and just two points ahead of rock-bottom strugglers St Johnstone.

Second time lucky for scorer Chilvers

Not for the first time this season, summer signing for Colchester, Chilvers, was a star man for the Staggies, in a big performance which ended a four-match losing slide.

And not only did he put County in front, he lined up sub Nisbet for the goal which all but buried Dundee.

And the 23-year-old thought he might have got off the mark even earlier than he did at Dens Park.

He said: “I tried to lob the keeper early on and I thought it was in all the way.

“I thought I’d never be scoring a goal, but thankfully my goal went in and hopefully, like the away wins, more will come.

“We were really pleased with how we played on Thursday.

“Everyone, to a man, stood up and fought. We showed a lot of courage to get on the ball and we were creative in the final third.

“We defended really well as a team, so it was a good all-round performance.”

‘Statement’ victory Dens Park

County’s last Premiership victory away from Dingwall came when Simon Murray, now a Dundee player, scored the only goal at Kilmarnock last season – more than 15 months ago.

Chilvers said: “For us, it’s just a game of football over 90 minutes, home or away with goalposts at either end, so it was just about getting that out of our minds and trying to play our game.

“On Thursday, we could have played our game anywhere and got a result.

Ross County manager Don Cowie (right) passes on instructions to midfielder Noah Chilvers during Thursday's 3-0 victory for the Dingwall team at Dens Park, Dundee
Ross County manager Don Cowie (right) passes on instructions to midfielder Noah Chilvers during Thursday’s 3-0 victory for the Dingwall team at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“It was a massive performance.

“To win the way we did makes it a bit of a statement. We were comfortable throughout the game.

“It was good to bounce back.

“In the games previously, we were competitive, but we just found a way to lose – it was good to win so comfortably at Dundee.

“We took the lead, and we didn’t sit back. Dundee had a little bit of domination towards the end of the first half, but we were still comfortable with that.

“They didn’t really have a chance, and we controlled the game in and out of possession.”

League table is ‘all about perspective’ – Chilvers

The festive result lifted County to within one point of Dundee and they now sit just three points behind in-form, seventh-placed, Hibs.

Chilvers is relishing the chance to build on their Tayside triumph by beating an under-pressure Hearts side beneath them.

He added: “Sunday’s game is one we’re really looking forward to.

“It’s another chance for us to go out and show what we can do as a team and as individuals.

“When you lose, it’s doom and gloom, when you win, we’re looking up the table – it’s all about perspective.

“We have got to just focus on what we’re doing. There’s no point looking at the table.

“We’ll try to play like we did against Dundee. If we do that, we will win more than we lose.”

County were seconds away from winning 1-0 against Hearts at Tynecastle in September before Lawrence Shankland got the Jambos out of jail with a last-gasp leveller. 

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

