Defender Nicky Devlin’s plan to haul Aberdeen out of winless slump

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin says Pittorie’s experienced players must step up to haul the club out of a damaging winless tailspin.

Scotland international Devlin, 31, reckons it is up to seasoned campaigners like him to lead by example to end a slump without victory which has now stretched to seven games.

The low-point of the drop in form was a humiliating 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Boxing Day.

Boss Jimmy Thelin slammed the performance and lack of fight as “unacceptable”.

Devlin agrees and says the onus is on the older players at Pittodrie to lead by example to drag the Dons back to winning ways.

And that has to start in a high stakes New Firm derby against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday.

Devlin said: “As experienced players, this is when we are called upon more than ever.

“When everything is going well everyone is full of confidence, playing with belief and everything is rosy.

“As players who have been in the league for a long time, we have to take responsibility.

“It is up to the full team to change it, but the ones that have been here and played a lot of games in Scotland have to take on responsibility.”

What has sparked winless streak?

Aberdeen’s nosedive in form has been in brutal contrast to the sensational start to the season under Thelin.

The Reds were riding high at the top of the Premiership table, level on points with leaders Celtic after 11 games.

Aberdeen have now dropped to third in the table, having been overtaken by Rangers.

The Dons have failed to register a clean sheet in their last 10 games

What has changed now from that winning streak?

“It seems like a lot to be fair,” said Devlin.

“I’m not sure you can put your finger on one thing that has changed.

“We went from a team that was comfortable in a lot of games to a team that is in bad form and struggling.

“We are conceding far too many goals as a starting point.

“It is down to us to change that.”

Reaction to boss Thelin’s comments

Manager Thelin issued a stark and sobering assessment of the performance against Kilmarnock,.

Thelin pinpointed the lack of effort in battling in duels and for second balls.

Devlin said: “I don’t think anyone can argue with that.

“We know how important those things are.

“If you are going to get results, especially at Kilmarnock, you have to get the better of those kind of things.

“The manger said we were second best on every one of them against Kilmarnock.

“And from the first minute to the last, it just wasn’t to be for us at all.”

Thelin’s demeanour during slump

Amid the winless run, Thelin remains a calm presence on the touchline.

He also remains composed when talking post-match with the press.

However, Devlin reveals Thelin does convey his anger and frustration – it just doesn’t involve shouting.

He said: “The way he speaks you, you know when he is happy and when he is not happy.

“You know when he is disappointed, and you know when he is angry.

“He makes that very clear.

“It doesn’t have to be done by screaming in someone’s face.

“We do a lot of work on video where he points out a lot of stuff we are not doing right.

“He has coaching staff as well who can contribute to the way we are playing and the team talks as well.

“As players we are under no illusions – it is not good enough.”

‘It is down to us to fix it’

A disastrous December has witnessed Aberdeen freefall from the joint best form in the Premiership – to the worst.

No other Scottish top-flight team are currently on a longer winless league run than the Dons.

Devlin is determined to ignite a resurgence at Tannadice.

He said: “It is frustrating if it is only working hard that we have to do more. That should be a given – it is not something you need ability to do.

“It is just about individuals and as a team demanding that from each other.

“Just because we went on a good run at the start of the season doesn’t mean we can turn up for games and win.

“We have to work harder than everyone we are playing against.

“Then you hope the quality we have can come through.

“It is down to us to fix it.”