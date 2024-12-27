Defender Nicky Devlin’s plan to haul Aberdeen out of winless slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Nicky Devlin’s plan to haul Aberdeen out of winless slump

Aberdeen right-back Devlin also delivers an insight into how manager Jimmy Thelin conveyed his anger and frustration to the team after the 4-0 loss at Kilmarnock.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devllin at the club's Cormack Park training facility at dusk with clouds gathering behind him.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin says Pittorie’s experienced players must step up to haul the club out of a damaging winless tailspin.

Scotland international Devlin, 31, reckons it is up to seasoned campaigners like him to lead by example to end a slump without victory which has now stretched to seven games.

The low-point of the drop in form was a humiliating 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Boxing Day.

Boss Jimmy Thelin slammed the performance and lack of fight as “unacceptable”.

Devlin agrees and says the onus is on the older players at Pittodrie to lead by example to drag the Dons back to winning ways.

And that has to start in a high stakes New Firm derby against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the final whistle after the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the final whistle after the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Devlin said: “As experienced players, this is when we are called upon more than ever.

“When everything is going well everyone is full of confidence, playing with belief and everything is rosy.

“As players who have been in the league for a long time, we have to take responsibility.

“It is up to the full team to change it, but the ones that have been here and played a lot of games in Scotland have to take on responsibility.”

Kilmarnock's Bruce Anderson celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Bruce Anderson celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

What has sparked winless streak?

Aberdeen’s nosedive in form has been in brutal contrast to the sensational start to the season under Thelin.

The Reds were riding high at the top of the Premiership table, level on points with leaders Celtic after 11 games.

Aberdeen have now dropped to third in the table, having been overtaken by Rangers.

The Dons have failed to register a clean sheet in their last 10 games

What has changed now from that winning streak?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

“It seems like a lot to be fair,” said Devlin.

“I’m not sure you can put your finger on one thing that has changed.

“We went from a team that was comfortable in a lot of games to a team that is in bad form and struggling.

“We are conceding far too many goals as a starting point.

“It is down to us to change that.”

Aberdeen's Duk slides in for a challenge with the keeper during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Aberdeen’s Duk in action during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Reaction to boss Thelin’s comments

Manager Thelin issued a stark and sobering assessment of the performance against Kilmarnock,.

Thelin pinpointed the lack of effort in battling in duels and for second balls.

Devlin said: “I don’t think anyone can argue with that.

“We know how important those things are.

“If you are going to get results, especially at Kilmarnock, you have to get the better of those kind of things.

“The manger said we were second best on every one of them against Kilmarnock.

“And from the first minute to the last, it just wasn’t to be for us at all.”

Thelin’s demeanour during slump

Amid the winless run, Thelin remains a calm presence on the touchline.

He also remains composed when talking post-match with the press.

However, Devlin reveals Thelin does convey his anger and frustration – it just doesn’t involve shouting.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov looks dejected at the end of the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov reacts at the end of the match against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “The way he speaks you, you know when he is happy and when he is not happy.

“You know when he is disappointed, and you know when he is angry.

“He makes that very clear.

“It doesn’t have to be done by screaming in someone’s face.

“We do a lot of work on video where he points out a lot of stuff we are not doing right.

“He has coaching staff as well who can contribute to the way we are playing and the team talks as well.

“As players we are under no illusions – it is not good enough.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes urges his side during the 4-0 win against Aberdeen at Rugby Park.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes urges his side during the 4-0 win against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

‘It is down to us to fix it’

A disastrous December has witnessed Aberdeen freefall from the joint best form in the Premiership – to the worst.

No other Scottish top-flight team are currently on a longer winless league run than the Dons.

Devlin is determined to ignite a resurgence at Tannadice.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

He said: “It is frustrating if it is only working hard that we have to do more. That should be a given – it is not something you need ability to do.

“It is just about individuals and as a team demanding that from each other.

“Just because we went on a good run at the start of the season doesn’t mean we can turn up for games and win.

“We have to work harder than everyone we are playing against.

“Then you hope the quality we have can come through.

“It is down to us to fix it.”

 

Conversation