Ross County investigating online racial abuse directed at Jordan Amissah

Ross County have confirmed they are investigating online racial abuse directed at goalkeeper Jordan Amissah following Thursday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

The abuse is understood to have been aimed at Amissah – who was born in Germany and is of Ghanaian descent – via Instagram from more than one account – each of which was anonymous.

The Staggies also clarified that they did not know the origin of the messages, and there was no suggestion they came from an Aberdeen fan.

Amissah was making just his third appearance for the Staggies, after the former Sheffield United goalkeeper was drafted in by manager Don Cowie last month.

It followed a long-term injury suffered by first choice goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, with Amissah displacing Jack Hamilton for the 3-0 win over Dundee on Boxing Day.

The 23-year-old was at fault for Kevin Nisbet’s leveller for Aberdeen, but went on to make a string of impressive second half saves in helping the Staggies triumph 2-1 courtesy of Noah Chilvers’ winner.

The Staggies remain 10th in the Premiership following the victory – but opened up a seven-point gap on bottom club St Johnstone ahead of Sunday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

County say they will provide full support to Amissah, and insist they will consult the relevant authorities for assistance in their investigation into the online abuse.

A club statement said: “Ross County FC is aware of racial abuse received by Jordan Amissah via Instagram following yesterday’s match.

“The club stand fully in support of Jordan and will be contacting the relevant authorities to assist with our investigation.

“For clarity; Ross County FC do not know the origin of the Instagram messages and there is nothing to suggest the comments were made by an Aberdeen supporter. Enquiries will continue.”