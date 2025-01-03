Ross County investigating online racial abuse directed at Jordan Amissah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County investigating online racial abuse directed at Jordan Amissah

Goalkeeper Amissah helped the Staggies to secure a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: SNS
Ross County have confirmed they are investigating online racial abuse directed at goalkeeper Jordan Amissah following Thursday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

The abuse is understood to have been aimed at Amissah – who was born in Germany and is of Ghanaian descent – via Instagram from more than one account – each of which was anonymous.

The Staggies also clarified that they did not know the origin of the messages, and there was no suggestion they came from an Aberdeen fan.

Amissah was making just his third appearance for the Staggies, after the former Sheffield United goalkeeper was drafted in by manager Don Cowie last month.

It followed a long-term injury suffered by first choice goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, with Amissah displacing Jack Hamilton for the 3-0 win over Dundee on Boxing Day.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah celebrates with Ronan Hale following the win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The 23-year-old was at fault for Kevin Nisbet’s leveller for Aberdeen, but went on to make a string of impressive second half saves in helping the Staggies triumph 2-1 courtesy of Noah Chilvers’ winner.

The Staggies remain 10th in the Premiership following the victory – but opened up a seven-point gap on bottom club St Johnstone ahead of Sunday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

County say they will provide full support to Amissah, and insist they will consult the relevant authorities for assistance in their investigation into the online abuse.

A club statement said: “Ross County FC is aware of racial abuse received by Jordan Amissah via Instagram following yesterday’s match.

“The club stand fully in support of Jordan and will be contacting the relevant authorities to assist with our investigation.

“For clarity; Ross County FC do not know the origin of the Instagram messages and there is nothing to suggest the comments were made by an Aberdeen supporter. Enquiries will continue.”

