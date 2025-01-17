Kieran Phillips reflects on fruitful Sacramento ‘holiday’, early-career injury setback and why Ross County’s persistence paid off

Kieran Phillips feels he has arrived at Ross County with momentum following a fruitful spell in America with Sacramento Republic.

Forward Phillips arrived in Dingwall earlier this month on a two-year-deal, after the Staggies paid an undisclosed fee to sign him from Huddersfield Town.

Former Everton youth player Phillips had been with Huddersfield since 2020, during which time he had spells on loan at Walsall, Exeter City, Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town.

Last year, Phillips was exposed to an altogether different setting when he made a temporary switch to USL Championship side Sacramento.

The spell – which Phillips likened to a working holiday – saw the 24-year-old produce the best form of his career, as he netted 15 goals in 31 appearances.

Phillips feels it was exactly what he needed, ahead of his fresh start with the Staggies.

‘It had the feel of a holiday – with football in between’

He said: “In other spells I’ve been a bit unlucky, but I got the luck while I was there.

“I managed to do the whole season, played a lot of games and scored a lot of goals.

“It was perfect for me and it was definitely what I needed at that point in time.

“I can only reflect on it with positive feelings.

“The lifestyle was very different. It was very hot and a lot more relaxed than in the UK.

“It had the feel of a holiday where you just played football in between. For what I needed in my career, it was perfect.

“The standard was good. It isn’t heavily televised over here so people aren’t really aware of the level.

“But you encounter players who used to play in this league in Scotland and others from a very good level.

“It is probably a bit more technical than England, but probably not as physical. It surprised me.”

Phillips reflects on early injury obstacle

Another crucial juncture in Phillips’ career effectively came before it had even started.

At the age of 16, while he was in Everton’s academy, an injury which required an operation on both knees left Phillips unable to walk.

In the midst of his growth, Phillips was unsure how he would emerge from the lengthy lay-off.

Reflecting on the setback, Phillips says the recovery process allowed him to come back with far more physical strength and speed.

Phillips added: “I had a bad injury when I was really young. At 16, it is tough – there were a lot of hard times with it. I couldn’t get out of bed for three months.

“I missed my whole scholarship at Everton, although they were really good with me and gave me an extra year so I could prove myself, and that’s what I did.

“It was definitely a struggle, but you come out of the other side a better person.

“I had to have an operation on both of my knees at the same time. The recovery was 12 weeks of nothing.

“I needed a machine to move my knees and bend them.

“That was definitely a tough period, but you grow from it and become stronger as a person. It stands me in good stead for what I’m doing now.

“Before I had the injury, I was really small – I’d not grown yet.

“I sort of did all my growing while I was injured and came out the other side a completely different player.

“I was always fast, but when you’re really small you’re not as fast.

“I grew into my body as time went on and I’m in a good place at the moment.”

Staggies were rewarded for patience

Phillips revealed the move to Scotland was first discussed last summer, but he was keen to honour his loan stint in America.

The persistence shown by Staggies boss Don Cowie persuaded Phillips that the switch to Dingwall was the right one for him.

Phillips made his debut as a substitute against Celtic last weekend, and won the penalty which led to Jordan White’s goal in County’s eventual 4-1 defeat.

He could make his first start on Saturday, when the Staggies host Livingston in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

He added: “Greg Strong was the recruitment guy at Morecambe and took me on loan. He got in touch about potentially coming up here.

“Summer was a bit too soon for me to make the move because I was still in Sacramento and enjoying playing regular football.

“I thought it was important to finish that season strongly and get lots of games under my belt.

“Then the move came about in January.

“It’s always nice to be wanted. That makes it the first place you want to go, really.”