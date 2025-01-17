Kieran Phillips reflects on fruitful Sacramento ‘holiday’, early-career injury setback and why Ross County’s persistence paid off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Kieran Phillips reflects on fruitful Sacramento ‘holiday’, early-career injury setback and why Ross County’s persistence paid off

Forward Phillips joined County on a two-and-a-half year deal from Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

Striker Kieran Phillips has joined Ross County from Huddersfield Town on a two-and-a-half year deal. Image: Ross County FC.

By Andy Skinner

Kieran Phillips feels he has arrived at Ross County with momentum following a fruitful spell in America with Sacramento Republic.

Forward Phillips arrived in Dingwall earlier this month on a two-year-deal, after the Staggies paid an undisclosed fee to sign him from Huddersfield Town.

Former Everton youth player Phillips had been with Huddersfield since 2020, during which time he had spells on loan at Walsall, Exeter City, Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town.

Last year, Phillips was exposed to an altogether different setting when he made a temporary switch to USL Championship side Sacramento.

Kieran Phillips (right) celebrates with Jordan White who netted a penalty against Celtic. Image: SNS

The spell – which Phillips likened to a working holiday – saw the 24-year-old produce the best form of his career, as he netted 15 goals in 31 appearances.

Phillips feels it was exactly what he needed, ahead of his fresh start with the Staggies.

‘It had the feel of a holiday – with football in between’

He said: “In other spells I’ve been a bit unlucky, but I got the luck while I was there.

“I managed to do the whole season, played a lot of games and scored a lot of goals.

“It was perfect for me and it was definitely what I needed at that point in time.

“I can only reflect on it with positive feelings.

“The lifestyle was very different. It was very hot and a lot more relaxed than in the UK.

“It had the feel of a holiday where you just played football in between. For what I needed in my career, it was perfect.

“The standard was good. It isn’t heavily televised over here so people aren’t really aware of the level.

“But you encounter players who used to play in this league in Scotland and others from a very good level.

“It is probably a bit more technical than England, but probably not as physical. It surprised me.”

Phillips reflects on early injury obstacle

Another crucial juncture in Phillips’ career effectively came before it had even started.

At the age of 16, while he was in Everton’s academy, an injury which required an operation on both knees left Phillips unable to walk.

In the midst of his growth, Phillips was unsure how he would emerge from the lengthy lay-off.

Reflecting on the setback, Phillips says the recovery process allowed him to come back with far more physical strength and speed.

Huddersfield's Kieran Phillips in action against Reading in January 2021.
Huddersfield’s Kieran Phillips in action for Huddersfield Town in January 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Phillips added: “I had a bad injury when I was really young. At 16, it is tough – there were a lot of hard times with it. I couldn’t get out of bed for three months.

“I missed my whole scholarship at Everton, although they were really good with me and gave me an extra year so I could prove myself, and that’s what I did.

“It was definitely a struggle, but you come out of the other side a better person.

“I had to have an operation on both of my knees at the same time. The recovery was 12 weeks of nothing.

“I needed a machine to move my knees and bend them.

“That was definitely a tough period, but you grow from it and become stronger as a person. It stands me in good stead for what I’m doing now.

“Before I had the injury, I was really small – I’d not grown yet.

“I sort of did all my growing while I was injured and came out the other side a completely different player.

Kieran Phillips was fouled by Celtic’s Alistair Johnston in the move which led to Ross County’s penalty. Image: SNS

“I was always fast, but when you’re really small you’re not as fast.

“I grew into my body as time went on and I’m in a good place at the moment.”

Staggies were rewarded for patience

Phillips revealed the move to Scotland was first discussed last summer, but he was keen to honour his loan stint in America.

The persistence shown by Staggies boss Don Cowie persuaded Phillips that the switch to Dingwall was the right one for him.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Phillips made his debut as a substitute against Celtic last weekend, and won the penalty which led to Jordan White’s goal in County’s eventual 4-1 defeat.

He could make his first start on Saturday, when the Staggies host Livingston in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

He added: “Greg Strong was the recruitment guy at Morecambe and took me on loan. He got in touch about potentially coming up here.

“Summer was a bit too soon for me to make the move because I was still in Sacramento and enjoying playing regular football.

“I thought it was important to finish that season strongly and get lots of games under my belt.

“Then the move came about in January.

“It’s always nice to be wanted. That makes it the first place you want to go, really.”

