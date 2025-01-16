Nick Ross provides lowdown on new Ross County forward Kieran Phillips following Sacramento Republic spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Ross provides lowdown on new Ross County forward Kieran Phillips following Sacramento Republic spell

Inverness-born midfielder linked up with Phillips when the forward made a loan switch to Sacramento last year.

Kieran Phillips (right) celebrates with Jordan White who netted a penalty against Celtic. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Nick Ross believes new Ross County forward Kieran Phillips possesses the attributes to thrive in the Scottish Premiership.

Phillips joined County on a two-and-a-half year deal from Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

He made his debut in last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic – winning the penalty which Jordan White scored for the Staggies.

Kieran Phillips was fouled by Celtic’s Alistair Johnston in the move which led to Ross County’s penalty. Image: SNS

Former Everton youth player Phillips had a number of loan spells at English clubs during his five-year stint at Huddersfield, but was most recently with American outfit Sacramento Republic.

It was a productive spell in the USL Championship, during which he netted 15 goals in 31 outings.

Among his Sacramento team-mates was Inverness-born midfielder Ross, who was part of Caley Thistle’s 2015 Scottish Cup winning team.

‘He has the speed to cause anyone problems’

Ross insists the speed and finishing ability which Phillips possessed made him a dream to link up with – and he is confident the attacker can transfer those qualities to Dingwall.

Nick Ross in action for Sacramento Republic. Image: Sacramento Republic.

Ross said: “Almost halfway through the season, we had started off really strong and we needed someone to keep us going.

“He came in and did really well. He’s got a lot of quality in his finishing, for a lot of his goals he made it look easy but they were difficult finishes.

“He has pace that causes defenders a lot of problems.

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, a lot of them were really similar. There were a lot of balls over the top, and he ran through and chipped it over the goalkeeper.

“He became a big player for us.

“I started in the middle, and then I got pushed on halfway through the season to play close to him.

“I really enjoyed it. He was really easy to play with, I knew I just had to get the ball and play it down the side of him and his pace would get him there.

“He has the speed to cause anyone problems. He’s a really good finisher, so if he gets chances he’s going to score goals.”

Phillips took lifestyle challenges in stride

The temporary switch to California exposed Phillips to a number of different lifestyle factors.

A change in USL Championship format now sees Western Conference side Sacramento face teams in the eastern part of the country, which involved taking two flights each way for games against the likes of Miami and Rhode Island.

Along with the vast travelling demands, games are also played in a range of different climates, including intense heat, humidity and altitude.

Ross was impressed with the way Phillips took the different challenges in his stride, adding: “I like Kieran a lot – he just got on with everything.

Huddersfield's Kieran Phillips in action against Reading in January 2021.
“He had been at Everton when he was a young boy, and was at a good level at Huddersfield. He could easily have come here and complained about our travelling, and our facilities which were nowhere near what he is used to.

“He just came and got on with it, and embraced it. All the boys really liked him and were sad to see him go. He added a lot to the changing room, as well as on the pitch.

“It took him a while to adjust because he was coming from Huddersfield, to play in 30 or 40 degrees heat.

“Kieran really seemed to like the lifestyle though. There is nice weather, and Sacramento is a good place to live where the people really care about football.

“They really took to him, because he was producing on the pitch. He was a big favourite.

“We will miss him – but I’m happy where he is.”

Ross spoke to forward ahead of Staggies move

Staggies boss Don Cowie had been chasing Phillips since last summer, with Ross revealing the Englishman sounded him out over what to expect in the Highlands ahead of the move.

Ross County assistant manager Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS

Ross added: “I spoke to [Ross County assistant] Carl Tremarco a couple of times about Kieran. They had been interested in him for a while.

“I spoke to Kieran a couple of weeks ago on the phone, just to tell him what to expect – what it’s like living there and what it’s like in the league.

“He seemed really excited. He’s in a good quality league and I’m sure he will go and do well.

“It’s hard to compare the standard. I have not been there for a while.

“The league has probably improved, but this league has also improved since I have been here.

“It’s a good standard here. It’s obviously a step up when you are going to play teams like Celtic, but I think coming here and playing regularly, and getting a lot of goals has helped him.

“I’m excited to see what he can do at County.

Striker Kieran Phillips has joined Ross County from Huddersfield Town on a two-and-a-half year deal. Image: Ross County FC.

“If he does well, he’s in the shop window for other teams in Scotland or England. He’s still a good age, and he wants to do the best he can and make a good career for himself.

“He could have just stayed in England and picked up a decent salary. But the whole time he was here he was talking about wanting to find somewhere he could play regularly.”

