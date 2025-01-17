Reaction and report as Brechin boss Patrick Cregg hails their efforts in Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reaction and report as Brechin boss Patrick Cregg hails their efforts in Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts

The Breedon Highland League leaders were defeated 4-1 by the Premiership Jambos at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Scott Bright, left, scores Brechin City's goal against Hearts in the Scottish Cup. Photos by SNS.
Brechin City boss Patrick Cregg was proud of his players after they gave Hearts a scare before exiting the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League table toppers took a stunning first half lead through Scott Bright in this fourth round tie at Glebe Park.

But towards the end of the first half the Jambos took a grip of proceedings which they didn’t relinquish.

Yan Dhanda restored parity for the Premiership side with Kevin McHattie’s own goal and a brace from Elton Kabangu securing a 4-1 win and their place in the last 16.

Brechin manager Cregg said: “In the first half I felt we shaded it and it would have been a fair reflection if we had gone in 1-0 up at half-time.

“We had belief at half-time that we could win, but as the game went on Hearts took over and they were the better team.

“I’m extremely proud of the players in terms of the effort they put in.

“The effort and willingness to work hard, the pre-requisites you need at any level, we have in abundance.”

Bright start

In front of a sell-out crowd of 3,500 and a live TV audience watching on BBC Scotland, Brechin went close in the 12th minute with Marc Scott shooting into the side-netting from the right side of the box following good play from Fraser MacLeod.

The home side were dealt a blow after quarter of an hour when captain Euan Spark was forced off after injuring his right shoulder in a full-blooded sliding challenge with Kabangu.

Cregg added: “I’m led to believe he’s dislocated his shoulder, I thought he was outstanding before coming off.”

Brechin’s Marc Scott, left, challenges Yan Dhanda of Hearts.

Bright was Spark’s replacement and midway through the first period the left-back put Brechin in dreamland as he rifled home a sensational opener.

Spencer Moreland’s cross from the right was cleared as far as the St Johnstone loanee 25 yards out and Bright’s tremendous left-footed strike fizzed into the net off the right post and left Craig Gordon with no chance.

Cregg said: “The goal was unbelievable. Scott has aspirations to go on and achieve in the game and it’s up to him in terms of his mentality and the drive to get in St Johnstone’s first team.”

Jambos respond

Hearts struggled to create chances in the first half, but equalised five minutes before half-time when former Ross County midfielder Dhanda’s excellent shot from the edge of the box found the top right corner.

In the 52nd minute the Jambos went ahead. Kabangu’s cross from the left appeared to be running through to goalkeeper Lenny Wilson, but McHattie slid in and diverted the ball past Wilson towards his own goal and, although Kenneth Vargas touched the ball on its way in, it was adjudged to have already crossed the line and went down officially as an own goal.

The ball loops off Brechin’s Kevin McHattie, centre, and into the net to give Hearts a 2-1 lead.

Ten minutes later Kabangu netted Hearts’ third scoring from close range after Wilson had clawed away a Vargas delivery from the right.

Brechin sub Craig Tosh flashed an effort narrowly over before the scoring was completed in the 79th minute when Bright’s loose pass allowed sub James Wilson to feed Kabangu, whose low shot was deflected beyond Wilson.

