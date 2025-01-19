Ross County defender Akil Wright takes responsibility for bizarre handball incident against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County defender Akil Wright takes responsibility for bizarre handball incident against Livingston

Defender Wright handled the ball in a lapse of concentration, which set the Lions on their way to victory.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS
Akil Wright takes full responsibility for his momentary lapse in concentration which gifted Livingston a starting point in their Scottish Cup defeat of Ross County.

The Staggies were defeated 3-2 by the Lions after extra time in Dingwall, to exit the competition at the first hurdle for the sixth successive season.

In the latter stages of the first half, Wright’s bizarre handball led to the award of a penalty – which Robbie Muirhead tucked home.

County twice pegged the Championship side back to force extra-time, but Andrew Shinnie’s goal in the final minute of extra-time took David Martindale’s men through.

Defender Wright, who has been a superb performer since making the summer switch from Stockport County, held his hands up for an error of judgment which kick started Livi’s victory.

Wright said: “The penalty was unusual. I have gone to head the ball and my arm is up and I can’t explain it.

“Obviously I didn’t intentionally handle the ball. It was like a strange reaction. I may have misjudged the flight of the ball and it ended up hitting my hand.

“It starts from there and I’ll take full responsibility for that. It’s on me.

“It was a freak thing but it got them started and they got a goal and it gave them more confidence.”

Staggies got what they deserved for below-par showing

County levelled through Jordan White in the second half, however the Lions quickly regained the lead through Cristian Montano.

Ronan Hale’s equaliser took the game to extra-time, with Shinnie coming up with the decisive goal to prevent a penalty shoot-out.

Englishman Wright insists the scoreline was no injustice on his side, with the Staggies below par throughout the afternoon.

He added: “We are more than frustrated, we’re disappointed. They were up for the fight and from the first minute you could tell that they were more than we were.

“We just weren’t good enough on the day, myself included. We weren’t our usual selves and we paid the price. Even in extra time we didn’t deserve to win. They were outright winners and fully deserved it.

“We went into the game confident we could win. But we didn’t start right and deserved to lose, if I am totally honest.

“We reacted not once, but twice, but it wasn’t enough.

“We didn’t do the basics right and they punished us. We’ll go over it on Monday and discuss the issues. But we have to keep our heads up.”

Wright is determined not to allow the cup exit to derail County’s Premiership campaign, with Hibernian the visitors to Dingwall on Saturday.

The 28-year-old said: “We’ve been on a good run and we’ve got Hibs next week. They have also been on a good run, but we are still confident we can win.”

