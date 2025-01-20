Neighbours fight flats plan for Rubislaw Den North mansion and Banff bank hub location revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours fight flats plan for Rubislaw Den North mansion and Banff bank hub location revealed

Also: An Aberdeen cafe is locked in a wrangle over cooking smells - as the owner of apartments next door wants hot meals banned.

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; 27 Rubislaw Den North. Aberdeen.
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; 27 Rubislaw Den North. Aberdeen. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 13/01/2025
By Ben Hendry

Plans to turn a mansion on Aberdeen’s leafy Rubislaw Den North into flats are causing uproar among wealthy neighbours, and an empty Banff shop has been earmarked to become the town’s new banking hub.

Meanwhile, a much-loved Aberdeen cafe is caught up in a wrangle over cooking smells.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with plans for a colourful coastal landmark…

Famed north-east lighthouse in line for a glow-up

Peterhead’s Buchan Ness lighthouse is a red and white-striped emblem that catches the eye of most folk heading into the town.

It was built almost 200 years ago by Robert Stevenson, the grandfather of writer Robert Louis Stevenson.

Imposing Buchan Ness lighthouse. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The imposing Buchan Ness lighthouse. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It went automated in 1988, and is now monitored remotely by the Northern Lighthouse Board in Edinburgh.

And it has been turned into a rather unique holiday getaway ideal for fans of these historic seaside structures.

Th sea breeze has been blasting the bridge for years. Image: James Howie, of Ellon.

Now, its capital-based owners want to tidy up some weathered parts of the 130ft Boddam building.

They say the access bridge has gone quite rusty, having been blasted by salt water for years.

Bosses hope painting it a new colour will mean the rust shows up less than it does against the present white hue.

This photo sent to the council shows the current condition of the railings. Image: Northern Lighthouse Board

They add that the rust is “hard to completely stop”, so this is the best way to deal with it.

Corroded beams at the watchroom level will be replaced too, with stainless steel supports being put in.

Blaze-hit flat being repaired

A police probe was launched in Peterhead in July when a flat was “deliberately” set on fire.

Now, several months on, Aberdeenshire Council has put in plans to repair the upstairs property at Kirk Street.

Kirk Street, Peterhead
Kirk Street, Peterhead, where a fire took place. Image: Google Maps

Replacing the electrics is set to cost the local authority £8,000.

Lodge in Broch graveyard could have new lease of life

Cemetery Lodge, just off the B9033 road in Fraserburgh, is poised to become a new resource centre.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has put in plans to transform the Cemetery Road building nestled amid the town’s large graveyard.

Cemetery Lodge in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps

It’s currently a house owned by the council, but is unoccupied.

Blueprints show how it will be reborn with a meeting room, group room and kitchen.

New garden at Aberdeen church ‘inspired by French cathedral’

Leaders at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Aberdeen’s Albert Terrace have been given the go-ahead to add a new garden outside the stunning building.

The prominent west end building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Due to its distinctive look, the 1860s structure is known fondly as “the tartan kirkie”.

In 2023, members achieved their long-standing goal of creating a “peace garden” to the west of the A-listed landmark.

And now they want to “build on its success”.

This shows the new garden created at the front about two years ago. Image: David Chouman architects

What are the latest plans?

The new idea is to create a “similar landscaped feature” at a derelict area to the rear of the kirk.

The labyrinth-style paving proposed would be designed as “a simplified version
of the iconic 13th century installation at Chartres Cathedral in France”.

This shows the location of the second planned garden. Image: David Chouman architects
Here is how the area looks just now. Image: David Chouman architects
The floor of the Chartres Cathedral. Image: David Chouman Architects

Popular Turkish cafe in fight to keep serving hot meals

Elsewhere in the city, the owners of the Skene Apartments on Holburn Street are fighting a nearby cafe…

Turquoise opened about two years ago, and has been praised by online reviewers for “bringing back memories of Turkey” with its authentic dishes.

One chuffed visitor even raved that it offers “a fantastic breakfast and the best coffee in Aberdeen”.

Turquoise Cafe on Holborn Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

What are the current rules?

However, when planning permission was granted to transform the unit from a beauty salon into a cafe it came with a stipulation.

In September 2022, officials ordered that “no cooking, frying or baking operations shall be carried out on the premises”.

But cafe bosses say they didn’t know about this rule, and have been “operating outwith the condition for some time”.

Fresh papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council now seek for the condition to be waived.

The interior of the premises. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Bosses at the premises have added a ventilation system and prepared reports on the noise and smell created from cooking operations.

This, they say, should “prevent any breach”.

Council environmental health experts advise that a “high level” of odour control will be required.

A Turkish Cheese pastry – often served for breakfast. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Apartment owners want cooking at Turquoise banned

And now Skene Investments, which owns the block of flats above the diner, has entered the debate.

The landlord has concerns about the cooking going on “directly below” a string of properties it owns – “especially frying and grilling”.

The Skene apartments. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They worry this will “likely result in increased odours and noise, which could negatively impact our tenants”.

And Skene is now urging the council to “maintain the original condition to prohibit cooking on the premises”.

Union Square Costa upgrades

Competition for coffee has been heating up at Aberdeen’s Union Square since the upstart Black Sheep brand moved in across from Costa in 2023.

And last year, plans for a Caffe Nero just outside were approved.

It’s against this backdrop that Costa has decided to spruce up its premises in atrium of the popular mall.

The coffee shop was cordoned off for a spell. Image: DC Thomson

Building papers show that the English chain has shelled out £10,000 on new furniture and equipment at the cafe there.

It was closed for a short spell while the work was carried out last week.

Fyvie landmark destroyed by toppled tree in storm

In September, Planning Ahead documented the fascinating past of Fyvie Castle’s racquet courts.

The building was added in 1903 for Alexader Forbes-Leith, the then-Laird of Fyvie.

Fyvie Castle, in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was inspired by the time he spent forging his name in the steel industry across the pond, and created on his return from America in the 1880s.

Owners the National Trust for Scotland explained this sort of thing was “fashionable for wealthy Americans” and it formed an intriguing part of their tours.

But at the start of 2023, a tree was sent crashing through the unique building during fierce winds.

The damage came during Storm Otto, as a fir tree was torn from the ground by 83mph winds and smashed through the building.

After the 50-tonne trunk was removed, scaffolding was erected to protect the racquet courts from the elements.

How the building was wrecked by the storm. Image: National Trust for Scotland

Now, Aberdeenshire Council heritage watchdogs have rubber-stamped a detailed repairs plan.

It is hoped the building could then be reopened by the summer.

The building has been covered up to protect it from the elements. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Banff banking hub location revealed

Like many north-east towns and villages in recent times, Banff has lost its share of bank branches.

But when the Bank of Scotland closes its doors this May, a new hub could be up and running to take its place – right next door…

The Imagine craft shop could soon have a new lease of life. Image: Google Maps

London-based Cash Access UK has earmarked 27 Low Street, a former arts and crafts shop, for the new venture.

It had been put up for rent last year, at £19,000 per year.

The changes will also mean adding a cash machine at the front of the building, along with a string of internal alterations.

How the Banff building could soon look. Image: Space Solutions

While it was most recently the Imagine craft store, it was previously Parker’s Whisky and Parker Gifts.

How does a banking hub work?

People can pay in cash and cheques here, while withdrawing money, checking their balance, paying utility bills and topping up gas and electricity.

Businesses can get change at the buildings, and “community bankers” are on hand to chat with people about their finances or help them get to grips with online banking.

Private space is available for more discreet discussions.

Housing plans for former offices in heart of Stonehaven

Aberdeenshire Council closed down its offices on Stonehaven’s Allardice Street a few years ago.

Recently, plans for one part of the building were put forward when Marc Herbert of Fulcrum Pilates Ltd revealed his aim to open a pilates studio there.

And now further plans to bring the empty site back to life have emerged.

The incident happened on Allardice Street.
The incident happened on Allardice Street. Image: Google Maps.

Applicants Caroline Milne and Louise McCabe want to create two new apartments there – while leaving the ground floor space earmarked for the pilates studio alone.

The sizeable apartments would be spread across the ground, first and second floors.

And they would come with balconies looking out onto the picturesque coastline.

Plans lodged for neglected old Scout hall

A crumbling former Scout Hall on Aberdeen’s Pitstruan Terrace hit the market recently as a “development opportunity”.

Instructor Alistair Gray, left, and the boys of the 17th Aberdeen Cub Scouts welcomed Vic Craig, Scout Leader from Stoneywood, to their hut at Pitstruan Terrace in 1978. Image: DC Thomson

It wasn’t long until someone called dib-dibs on it.

The buyer turned out to be local man James Lovie – who now wants to turn it into a garage and store.

An aerial view of the abandoned hut. Image: Google Earth

Papers sent to the council say the building has been “left in a derelict and structurally unsound state due to years of neglect”.

He aims to remove unsafe aspects, replace asbestos-riddled roofing and add some “modest” extensions.

The hut has lain empty for some time. Image: Google Maps

Rubislaw Den North mansion could become flats – but neighbours aren’t happy

Last month, developers lodged plans to turn a granite mansion in Rubislaw Den North into nine flats.

B-listed Gordon House was built in the 1880s as “Rubislaw Den House”.

It was the biggest home in the area “by far” when it was created for granite merchant William Keith.

The historic mansion in Aberdeen was used as office space. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

During the 1930s, it was owned by Ishbel Gordon, 1st Marchioness of Aberdeen.

The prestigious property latterly became the Old Dutch Hotel in the 1940s, an Aberdeen University hostel in the 1960s and the Rubislaw Den Nursing Home.

But in recent years it had been used as offices for Optimus Aberdeen, until going on the market in 2022.

Engineering consultancy Optimus directors from left: Alasdair Reid, Karl Green and Ian Bell, at Gordon House in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

What are the new plans to transform the Rubislaw Den North mansion into flats?

Diamond Property Developments want to turn the building itself into seven flats, while adding two more homes at the site.

A package of works would be carried out at the property, with the copper design of a new “garden house” said to be inspired by the extension at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The Aberdeen Art Gallery extension. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do neighbours think?

But neighbours are urging Aberdeen City Council to reject the proposals.

Within weeks of the plans being lodged, several have voiced their views.

Mr and Mrs Barrack run the Barrack Charitable Trust from the building next door – which last sold for about £2.5 million in 2013.

An aerial view of Rubislaw Den North. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A letter from their solicitors states that the planned new Garden House would block the sun coming into their garden and have an “unacceptable overbearing impact”.

Michael Straughen, who lives nearby at number 68, is worried about construction traffic damaging the road which is “already in a shocking state of repair”.

The former Wood Group director added: “My wife recently hit a huge pothole in the middle of the road and ruined two of her tyres.”

A design image showing proposed changes as the Rubislaw Den North mansion could become flats. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro Date; Unknown

Do you think of the plans for the mansion? Let us know in our comments section below

‘This design is utterly unacceptable’

Michael and Rosemond Cochrane are for the idea of turning the building back into homes, but warn the Art Gallery-inspired extension would look out of place in the historic area.

They add: “It is essential that any development … enhance the magnificent building that is Gordon House.

“If this is approved it may set a precedent to all other houses located on Rubislaw Den South and North to split their sites and create additional accommodation.”

Plans for the new revamped 27 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

Scott Milne, who lives at 76 Rubislaw Den North, says turning the mansion into flats would be “an over-development”.

And he also has concerns about the design of the extension.

Mr Milne writes: “The proposed design is utterly unacceptable. This cannot be allowed.

“The design is completely out of character with all of the surrounding buildings.”

27 Rubislaw Den North mansion to be turned into flats.
Images show a potential new future for Gordon House. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

Katie and Stewart Rumbles are worried about the impact on surrounding woodland, said to home foxes and owls.

Martin Ross, a director with Ruthven Properties and Ross Safety and Survival, argues that trees being chopped down at the site has impacted on the privacy of his nearby property.

What next for the plans?

The council is still pondering the plans, however.

And developers have been told that, if they are approved, thousands will need to be pledged to improve over-capacity Mile End Primary School.

Money would also need to go towards Hamilton Medical Group and Johnston Gardens.

See this week’s plans here:

Buchan Ness lighthouse improvements 

Fire-damaged Peterhead flat

Fraserburgh Cemetery Lodge 

St Mary’s Episcopal Church

Turquoise cooking concerns

Costa Coffee in Union Square

Fyvie racquet courts being fixed

Banff banking hub

Allardice Street plans in Stonehaven

Crumbling Scout hall could be renovated

Row breaks out over flats plan for Rubislaw Den North mansion

