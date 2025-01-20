Neighbours fight flats plan for Rubislaw Den North mansion and Banff bank hub location revealed

Plans to turn a mansion on Aberdeen’s leafy Rubislaw Den North into flats are causing uproar among wealthy neighbours, and an empty Banff shop has been earmarked to become the town’s new banking hub.

Meanwhile, a much-loved Aberdeen cafe is caught up in a wrangle over cooking smells.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with plans for a colourful coastal landmark…

Famed north-east lighthouse in line for a glow-up

Peterhead’s Buchan Ness lighthouse is a red and white-striped emblem that catches the eye of most folk heading into the town.

It was built almost 200 years ago by Robert Stevenson, the grandfather of writer Robert Louis Stevenson.

It went automated in 1988, and is now monitored remotely by the Northern Lighthouse Board in Edinburgh.

And it has been turned into a rather unique holiday getaway ideal for fans of these historic seaside structures.

Now, its capital-based owners want to tidy up some weathered parts of the 130ft Boddam building.

They say the access bridge has gone quite rusty, having been blasted by salt water for years.

Bosses hope painting it a new colour will mean the rust shows up less than it does against the present white hue.

They add that the rust is “hard to completely stop”, so this is the best way to deal with it.

Corroded beams at the watchroom level will be replaced too, with stainless steel supports being put in.

Blaze-hit flat being repaired

A police probe was launched in Peterhead in July when a flat was “deliberately” set on fire.

Now, several months on, Aberdeenshire Council has put in plans to repair the upstairs property at Kirk Street.

Replacing the electrics is set to cost the local authority £8,000.

Lodge in Broch graveyard could have new lease of life

Cemetery Lodge, just off the B9033 road in Fraserburgh, is poised to become a new resource centre.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has put in plans to transform the Cemetery Road building nestled amid the town’s large graveyard.

It’s currently a house owned by the council, but is unoccupied.

Blueprints show how it will be reborn with a meeting room, group room and kitchen.

New garden at Aberdeen church ‘inspired by French cathedral’

Leaders at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Aberdeen’s Albert Terrace have been given the go-ahead to add a new garden outside the stunning building.

Due to its distinctive look, the 1860s structure is known fondly as “the tartan kirkie”.

In 2023, members achieved their long-standing goal of creating a “peace garden” to the west of the A-listed landmark.

And now they want to “build on its success”.

What are the latest plans?

The new idea is to create a “similar landscaped feature” at a derelict area to the rear of the kirk.

The labyrinth-style paving proposed would be designed as “a simplified version

of the iconic 13th century installation at Chartres Cathedral in France”.

Popular Turkish cafe in fight to keep serving hot meals

Elsewhere in the city, the owners of the Skene Apartments on Holburn Street are fighting a nearby cafe…

Turquoise opened about two years ago, and has been praised by online reviewers for “bringing back memories of Turkey” with its authentic dishes.

One chuffed visitor even raved that it offers “a fantastic breakfast and the best coffee in Aberdeen”.

What are the current rules?

However, when planning permission was granted to transform the unit from a beauty salon into a cafe it came with a stipulation.

In September 2022, officials ordered that “no cooking, frying or baking operations shall be carried out on the premises”.

But cafe bosses say they didn’t know about this rule, and have been “operating outwith the condition for some time”.

Fresh papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council now seek for the condition to be waived.

Bosses at the premises have added a ventilation system and prepared reports on the noise and smell created from cooking operations.

This, they say, should “prevent any breach”.

Council environmental health experts advise that a “high level” of odour control will be required.

Apartment owners want cooking at Turquoise banned

And now Skene Investments, which owns the block of flats above the diner, has entered the debate.

The landlord has concerns about the cooking going on “directly below” a string of properties it owns – “especially frying and grilling”.

They worry this will “likely result in increased odours and noise, which could negatively impact our tenants”.

And Skene is now urging the council to “maintain the original condition to prohibit cooking on the premises”.

Union Square Costa upgrades

Competition for coffee has been heating up at Aberdeen’s Union Square since the upstart Black Sheep brand moved in across from Costa in 2023.

And last year, plans for a Caffe Nero just outside were approved.

It’s against this backdrop that Costa has decided to spruce up its premises in atrium of the popular mall.

Building papers show that the English chain has shelled out £10,000 on new furniture and equipment at the cafe there.

It was closed for a short spell while the work was carried out last week.

Fyvie landmark destroyed by toppled tree in storm

In September, Planning Ahead documented the fascinating past of Fyvie Castle’s racquet courts.

The building was added in 1903 for Alexader Forbes-Leith, the then-Laird of Fyvie.

It was inspired by the time he spent forging his name in the steel industry across the pond, and created on his return from America in the 1880s.

Owners the National Trust for Scotland explained this sort of thing was “fashionable for wealthy Americans” and it formed an intriguing part of their tours.

But at the start of 2023, a tree was sent crashing through the unique building during fierce winds.

The damage came during Storm Otto, as a fir tree was torn from the ground by 83mph winds and smashed through the building.

After the 50-tonne trunk was removed, scaffolding was erected to protect the racquet courts from the elements.

Now, Aberdeenshire Council heritage watchdogs have rubber-stamped a detailed repairs plan.

It is hoped the building could then be reopened by the summer.

Banff banking hub location revealed

Like many north-east towns and villages in recent times, Banff has lost its share of bank branches.

But when the Bank of Scotland closes its doors this May, a new hub could be up and running to take its place – right next door…

London-based Cash Access UK has earmarked 27 Low Street, a former arts and crafts shop, for the new venture.

It had been put up for rent last year, at £19,000 per year.

The changes will also mean adding a cash machine at the front of the building, along with a string of internal alterations.

While it was most recently the Imagine craft store, it was previously Parker’s Whisky and Parker Gifts.

How does a banking hub work?

People can pay in cash and cheques here, while withdrawing money, checking their balance, paying utility bills and topping up gas and electricity.

Businesses can get change at the buildings, and “community bankers” are on hand to chat with people about their finances or help them get to grips with online banking.

Private space is available for more discreet discussions.

Housing plans for former offices in heart of Stonehaven

Aberdeenshire Council closed down its offices on Stonehaven’s Allardice Street a few years ago.

Recently, plans for one part of the building were put forward when Marc Herbert of Fulcrum Pilates Ltd revealed his aim to open a pilates studio there.

And now further plans to bring the empty site back to life have emerged.

Applicants Caroline Milne and Louise McCabe want to create two new apartments there – while leaving the ground floor space earmarked for the pilates studio alone.

The sizeable apartments would be spread across the ground, first and second floors.

And they would come with balconies looking out onto the picturesque coastline.

Plans lodged for neglected old Scout hall

A crumbling former Scout Hall on Aberdeen’s Pitstruan Terrace hit the market recently as a “development opportunity”.

It wasn’t long until someone called dib-dibs on it.

The buyer turned out to be local man James Lovie – who now wants to turn it into a garage and store.

Papers sent to the council say the building has been “left in a derelict and structurally unsound state due to years of neglect”.

He aims to remove unsafe aspects, replace asbestos-riddled roofing and add some “modest” extensions.

Rubislaw Den North mansion could become flats – but neighbours aren’t happy

Last month, developers lodged plans to turn a granite mansion in Rubislaw Den North into nine flats.

B-listed Gordon House was built in the 1880s as “Rubislaw Den House”.

It was the biggest home in the area “by far” when it was created for granite merchant William Keith.

During the 1930s, it was owned by Ishbel Gordon, 1st Marchioness of Aberdeen.

The prestigious property latterly became the Old Dutch Hotel in the 1940s, an Aberdeen University hostel in the 1960s and the Rubislaw Den Nursing Home.

But in recent years it had been used as offices for Optimus Aberdeen, until going on the market in 2022.

What are the new plans to transform the Rubislaw Den North mansion into flats?

Diamond Property Developments want to turn the building itself into seven flats, while adding two more homes at the site.

A package of works would be carried out at the property, with the copper design of a new “garden house” said to be inspired by the extension at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

What do neighbours think?

But neighbours are urging Aberdeen City Council to reject the proposals.

Within weeks of the plans being lodged, several have voiced their views.

Mr and Mrs Barrack run the Barrack Charitable Trust from the building next door – which last sold for about £2.5 million in 2013.

A letter from their solicitors states that the planned new Garden House would block the sun coming into their garden and have an “unacceptable overbearing impact”.

Michael Straughen, who lives nearby at number 68, is worried about construction traffic damaging the road which is “already in a shocking state of repair”.

The former Wood Group director added: “My wife recently hit a huge pothole in the middle of the road and ruined two of her tyres.”

Do you think of the plans for the mansion? Let us know in our comments section below

‘This design is utterly unacceptable’

Michael and Rosemond Cochrane are for the idea of turning the building back into homes, but warn the Art Gallery-inspired extension would look out of place in the historic area.

They add: “It is essential that any development … enhance the magnificent building that is Gordon House.

“If this is approved it may set a precedent to all other houses located on Rubislaw Den South and North to split their sites and create additional accommodation.”

Scott Milne, who lives at 76 Rubislaw Den North, says turning the mansion into flats would be “an over-development”.

And he also has concerns about the design of the extension.

Mr Milne writes: “The proposed design is utterly unacceptable. This cannot be allowed.

“The design is completely out of character with all of the surrounding buildings.”

Katie and Stewart Rumbles are worried about the impact on surrounding woodland, said to home foxes and owls.

Martin Ross, a director with Ruthven Properties and Ross Safety and Survival, argues that trees being chopped down at the site has impacted on the privacy of his nearby property.

What next for the plans?

The council is still pondering the plans, however.

And developers have been told that, if they are approved, thousands will need to be pledged to improve over-capacity Mile End Primary School.

Money would also need to go towards Hamilton Medical Group and Johnston Gardens.

See this week’s plans here:

Buchan Ness lighthouse improvements

Fire-damaged Peterhead flat

Fraserburgh Cemetery Lodge

St Mary’s Episcopal Church

Turquoise cooking concerns

Costa Coffee in Union Square

Fyvie racquet courts being fixed

Banff banking hub

Allardice Street plans in Stonehaven

Crumbling Scout hall could be renovated

Row breaks out over flats plan for Rubislaw Den North mansion