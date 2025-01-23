Ross County cult hero: Karim Boukraa on how Lubomir Moravcik and Eric Black helped set up ‘amazing’ 18-month spell in Dingwall

Karim Boukraa revealed former Aberdeen forward Eric Black played an instrumental role in facilitating his 18-month spell with Ross County.

Forward Boukraa joined the Staggies nearly 25 years ago, and although his spell was a relatively short one he became a hugely popular player among the Dingwall faithful.

In the final months of 2000, Frenchman Boukraa had set his heart on a move back to his homeland after a summer switch to Morton turned sour.

Financial issues at Cappielow had led to Boukraa and his team-mates not being paid for several weeks.

Just weeks after impressing for Ton – despite a 3-1 defeat – against the Staggies in Dingwall, Boukraa used his contacts to engineer a move to the Highlands.

His friendship with then Celtic midfielder Lubomir Moravcik led to a discussion with Black, previously a Hoops coach who was brought up in Alness.

Black had famously played alongside Staggies boss Neale Cooper in Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup winning side of 1983, and Boukraa revealed how the wheels were quickly put in motion to strike a deal.

Boukraa said: “For me, it was a very big pleasure to play for Ross County.

“I used to play for Morton, but we were not paid any more – for two or three months. I wanted to go back to France.

“But there was a game against Ross County, and we were going to travel from Glasgow to Inverness.

“With my French mind – I said it was too far, probably too cold, and I didn’t want to go.

“Some players told me they needed me, so I went – and I played a very good game.

“The following week I met Lubo Moravcik, who was my friend. I played against him when he played for Bastia and Saint-Etienne. He put me in touch with Eric Black.

“Lubo said to Eric that his friend was looking for a club. He had seen me playing against Ross County, and asked if I wanted to go there.

“By then I had seen the stadium and the fans. It was a serious football club.

“I then travelled up with Eric, and I signed one or two days later.”

Chairman MacGregor made lasting impression on Boukraa

After travelling to the Highlands to discuss a move, Boukraa revealed he took an instant liking to Roy MacGregor – who remains the Staggies’ chairman to this day.

He added: “For me it was the perfect move. There are some players I am still in touch with – but first of all is the chairman who is unbelievable.

“He knew that I wasn’t paid at Morton.

“The first time I met him, I had a meeting with the manager, Eric Black and Roy.

“I didn’t know Roy. He was not seated next to us, just a little bit further.

“I thought he was the secretary, or someone from the club. I didn’t expect him to be the chairman.

“The manager and Eric Black went to have a beer, and then Roy came next to me.

“He heard that I had played for Morton and had a problem with money.

“He said nothing – he just sat next to me, took a cheque, wrote down the amount of money for my salary for the first month, and gave it to me.

“I asked ‘who are you?’ – and he said ‘the chairman of the club.’

“I told him he couldn’t pay me because I hadn’t played yet, but he told me: ‘Don’t worry – you have it. If you are happy you will play well, and if you play well I’m happy.’

“From the first second, it was an amazing relationship.”

Forward enjoyed special relationship with Staggies’ fanbase

Boukraa had a similarly strong relationship with the Staggies’ supporters. They took to him almost instantly after he provided a debut assist for Owen Coyle in a 2-0 win over Ayr United.

In only his fifth game for the club he was part of a County side which went down narrowly 3-2 against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

After the Ibrox club led 2-0 at Victoria Park, an Alex Bone double pulled the game level again before Barry Ferguson netted a second half winner.

Of the 37 appearances he made for the Staggies, Boukraa regards the televised tie as his standout highlight.

The pick of his four goals was a lobbed finish over Jamie Langfield from long-range in a 2-1 triumph against top-flight side Dundee in the League Cup the following season.

Having previously played in France with Le Havre, Brest, Gazelec Ajaccio, Angouleme, Paris FC and Fecamp, Boukraa insists his time in Dingwall stands up among the best periods of his career.

He added: “The supporters were amazing. They had a song about me, and the French flag was in the stands.

“Every time I touched the ball, the crowd shouted louder as I was going towards the opposition goal.

“For me, Ross County fans were the best.

“I had two big seasons in my career. The first was when I was 20 in my hometown playing for Le Havre, and I played against players who won the World Cup such as Zinedine Zidane.

“The second spell was Ross County.

“The club looked after me, and the players left me alone to be myself as a player.

“They always encouraged me to play the football I liked playing.”

Boukraa was desperate for County to take next step

County finished sixth and fourth in the First Division in Boukraa’s two seasons with the club.

It was another decade before the Staggies reached the top flight for the first time under Derek Adams in 2012.

Being unable to savour Premiership football with the Staggies is Boukraa’s sole regret from his time in Scotland, adding: “We were not too far from Livingston at the time.

“Maybe with one or two players, we should have been promoted either that season or the season after, when we went 15 games in a row without being beaten.

“It was my dream to play in the Premiership with Ross County – for the fans, the chairman and the area.

“I was in two ways thinking about it. I was too early at the club, and too late.

“I should have stayed a longer time, to maybe be in the Premiership in two or three seasons after that.”

Ferguson made trip to France on Pro Licence visit

Boukraa, now 51, still looks out for the Staggies’ results, and has visited the club on several occasions since leaving in 2002.

Among the former team-mates he keeps in touch with are Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson, manager Don Cowie, along with Ian Maxwell – who is now the Scottish FA chief executive.

Boukraa revealed he helped to facilitate a club visit to Le Havre for Ferguson, as part of his Pro Licence.

Boukraa added: “We were in touch on social network, and catching up.

“He told me he was going through his badges, and I told him to come over to France and do his badges at Le Havre.

“I took him over and introduced him to the academy, and the first team players. He went to the game, and then spent a week to watch all the academy training sessions.

“I introduced him to the director of the academy, and I think it was a good place for him to present his badges.”

Mental coach Boukraa would love to link up with Staggies in future

Based back home in Normandy, Boukraa now works in football as a mental trainer in neuropsychology.

He strives to help players to perfect their mentality, in a way which allows them to perform at their best.

Boukraa insists he would be open to the idea of linking up with Ross County through his line of work in future.

He added: “I’m a mental coach. I help people to reach their goal, and help players to be better with their mindset.

“I am working at the moment to create my own academy for the way I technically see football.

“Physically you can run and do weights – anybody can do that. To be confident with the ball, and have the right mind to reach your goal, is something different.

“I would like to go for a week or two in Dingwall, to see what we can do.

“I would like to come over more often and work with the club.”