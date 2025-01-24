Zac Ashworth looks to emulate Eli King impact at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Zac Ashworth looks to emulate Eli King impact at Ross County

Ashworth, who has joined the Staggies on loan, is a Wales under-21 international team-mate of former Staggies loanee King.

Zac Ashworth made his Ross County debut against Livingston. Image: SNS
Zac Ashworth made his Ross County debut against Livingston. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Zac Ashworth is taking inspiration from Wales under-21 international team-mate Eli King as he looks to impress at Ross County.

Blackpool left back Ashworth has joined the Staggies on loan for the remainder of the season, to help bolster Don Cowie’s defensive options.

He made his debut as a half-time substitute in last weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Livingston, but could not prevent County falling to a 3-2 defeat after extra-time.

Among the people Ashworth sought advice from before making the move was midfielder King, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Victoria Park from Cardiff City.

Having been part of a Staggies side which rallied to avoid relegation, Ashworth revealed King gave him a glowing reference ahead of his own switch to Dingwall.

Eli King in action for Ross County against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Ashworth said: “He loved it here. He said it’s a great club and a nice place to live.

“Nobody that spoke about the club spoke about it in a negative manner. That’s what you want to hear, so that’s the reason I decided to come here.

“Going to a new club is an opportunity to play games. The more games you play, and the more experiences, different teams, styles and levels you play against, it’s only going to make you a better player.

“Everyone has their own journey and pathway. It’s nice to see that people have come here and done well, and then gone back to England and carried on doing well.

Zac Ashworth in action for Wales under-21s. Image: Shutterstock.

“My journey won’t be the same as anyone else’s, but you can take similarities from people.”

Familiar faces for Ashworth in Dingwall

Ashworth has also encountered familiar faces since making the switch to Dingwall, having come through the same West Bromwich Albion youth system as fellow left back George Harmon.

The Englishman also played with goalkeeper Jordan Amissah during a loan spell with Burton Albion, which he says has helped him to settle into his new surroundings.

He added: “I knew George – we were both at West Brom growing up. He was a couple of years older than me, so I don’t think we played together that often, if we did.

Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS

“I obviously knew him, so it was nice to come here and have a familiar face.

“I also played with Jordan Amissah at Burton as well.

“It makes it easier, coming so far away from where you have been, when there are a couple of people that straight away you have a relationship with.

“It makes it a little bit easier to settle in.”

Although Ashworth made just six senior appearances for West Brom, he gained first team experience in loan spells with Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers in recent seasons.

Having benefitted from both stints, Ashworth is keen to embrace a fresh platform in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County defender Zac Ashworth. Image: SNS

He added: “I have had a couple of loan experiences in League One.

“The first one was Burton Albion, and when I joined we were second bottom of the league.

“We had that underdog mentality. We weren’t expected to win every game, but we did really well.

“On the flip side of that the next season was at Bolton, who were up at the top of the league and around the play-offs.

“I have had both experiences at both sides of the table. I think playing for two different teams that have contrasted so much has definitely been beneficial.

“Here, it’s an opportunity to play against players I might not have played against before.

“It’s a new environment and a new league. Every experience is a positive one, so I’m looking to come here, better myself and see what happens.”

Defender has struggled for game time at Blackpool

Ashworth made the permanent switch to Blackpool in the summer, with the Seasiders paying an undisclosed fee to sign him on a three-year deal.

The manager who brought him in – Neil Critchley – was sacked in August, and is now in charge at Hearts.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. Image: SNS

Ashworth has found game time limited under his successor Steve Bruce at Bloomfield Road. Although he has racked up seven starts in cup competitions, he has made just six appearances – one of which from the start – in League One.

While Ashworth remains hopeful he has a long-term future at the club, he is keen to get back playing regularly with the Staggies.

He added: “When I went to Blackpool in the summer, quite a few things changed. The manager at the time signed me, and then left fairly early into the season.

“The new manager came in and has different opinions.

“I have had to bide my time a little bit, but I want to go back there in the summer – that’s where I’ve still got a couple of years left on my contract. That’s the aim.

Zac Ashworth in action for Blackpool. Image: Shutterstock.

“It has been frustrating. Every player – no matter what club or league, wants to play.

“There is never going to be anyone that enjoys not playing. It was obviously frustrating at times – I felt I did well in the majority of the games that I had there.

“It’s just the way it works, but it presented me with this opportunity.”

Conversation