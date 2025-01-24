Zac Ashworth looks to emulate Eli King impact at Ross County

Zac Ashworth is taking inspiration from Wales under-21 international team-mate Eli King as he looks to impress at Ross County.

Blackpool left back Ashworth has joined the Staggies on loan for the remainder of the season, to help bolster Don Cowie’s defensive options.

He made his debut as a half-time substitute in last weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Livingston, but could not prevent County falling to a 3-2 defeat after extra-time.

Among the people Ashworth sought advice from before making the move was midfielder King, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Victoria Park from Cardiff City.

Having been part of a Staggies side which rallied to avoid relegation, Ashworth revealed King gave him a glowing reference ahead of his own switch to Dingwall.

Ashworth said: “He loved it here. He said it’s a great club and a nice place to live.

“Nobody that spoke about the club spoke about it in a negative manner. That’s what you want to hear, so that’s the reason I decided to come here.

“Going to a new club is an opportunity to play games. The more games you play, and the more experiences, different teams, styles and levels you play against, it’s only going to make you a better player.

“Everyone has their own journey and pathway. It’s nice to see that people have come here and done well, and then gone back to England and carried on doing well.

“My journey won’t be the same as anyone else’s, but you can take similarities from people.”

Familiar faces for Ashworth in Dingwall

Ashworth has also encountered familiar faces since making the switch to Dingwall, having come through the same West Bromwich Albion youth system as fellow left back George Harmon.

The Englishman also played with goalkeeper Jordan Amissah during a loan spell with Burton Albion, which he says has helped him to settle into his new surroundings.

He added: “I knew George – we were both at West Brom growing up. He was a couple of years older than me, so I don’t think we played together that often, if we did.

“I obviously knew him, so it was nice to come here and have a familiar face.

“I also played with Jordan Amissah at Burton as well.

“It makes it easier, coming so far away from where you have been, when there are a couple of people that straight away you have a relationship with.

“It makes it a little bit easier to settle in.”

Although Ashworth made just six senior appearances for West Brom, he gained first team experience in loan spells with Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers in recent seasons.

Having benefitted from both stints, Ashworth is keen to embrace a fresh platform in the Scottish Premiership.

He added: “I have had a couple of loan experiences in League One.

“The first one was Burton Albion, and when I joined we were second bottom of the league.

“We had that underdog mentality. We weren’t expected to win every game, but we did really well.

“On the flip side of that the next season was at Bolton, who were up at the top of the league and around the play-offs.

“I have had both experiences at both sides of the table. I think playing for two different teams that have contrasted so much has definitely been beneficial.

“Here, it’s an opportunity to play against players I might not have played against before.

“It’s a new environment and a new league. Every experience is a positive one, so I’m looking to come here, better myself and see what happens.”

Defender has struggled for game time at Blackpool

Ashworth made the permanent switch to Blackpool in the summer, with the Seasiders paying an undisclosed fee to sign him on a three-year deal.

The manager who brought him in – Neil Critchley – was sacked in August, and is now in charge at Hearts.

Ashworth has found game time limited under his successor Steve Bruce at Bloomfield Road. Although he has racked up seven starts in cup competitions, he has made just six appearances – one of which from the start – in League One.

While Ashworth remains hopeful he has a long-term future at the club, he is keen to get back playing regularly with the Staggies.

He added: “When I went to Blackpool in the summer, quite a few things changed. The manager at the time signed me, and then left fairly early into the season.

“The new manager came in and has different opinions.

“I have had to bide my time a little bit, but I want to go back there in the summer – that’s where I’ve still got a couple of years left on my contract. That’s the aim.

“It has been frustrating. Every player – no matter what club or league, wants to play.

“There is never going to be anyone that enjoys not playing. It was obviously frustrating at times – I felt I did well in the majority of the games that I had there.

“It’s just the way it works, but it presented me with this opportunity.”