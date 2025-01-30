Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher says there’ll be no transfer deadline day panic – but they could yet add to squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher says there’ll be no transfer deadline day panic – but they could yet add to squad

Two loan signings from Aberdeen FC have been hits in Inverness, as ICTFC manager Kellacher details his squad situation ahead of the window closing.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaks to the media on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle won’t have any need for a transfer deadline day scramble – but could still bolster their ranks next month, Scott Kellacher revealed.

Head coach Kellacher is aiming to guide the administration-hit club into the safe League One position of eighth – and it could happen if they beat visitors Queen of the South on Saturday.

While rivals are able to sign players freely, ICT and Dumbarton – who are also in administration – are restricted to signing players aged 20 or under on loan.

ICT’s cause has been aided this month by the arrival of 18-year-olds Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart, both from Aberdeen.

January transfer window assessment

Kellacher, is “confident” and “hopeful” he won’t see any players leave the Highlanders before Monday night’s transfer window deadline, and says he will only seek to land another young loanee – with lower-league clubs having until the end of February to complete such business – if it becomes an absolute necessity.

He said: “We are still restricted to signing under-20s. We have until the end of February to take any player aged under 20 on loan, which is quite good.

“The boys are going fine. We will just keep our head down and battle on.

“We could possibly bring someone else in.

“Touch wood, we won’t get any injuries.

“If we do get any injuries and it affects an area we need to look at, we might have to bring someone else in.

“But at the moment, we’ll go along as we have done in the last few months.

“We’re working hard and moving in the right direction.”

Caley Thistle’s chance to overtake Annan Athletic

Aberdeen striker Bavidge has scored three goals in four games, while his Dons team-mate Stewart hit the winner in the 2-1 victory at Alloa Athletic at the weekend.

ICT had won 3-0 at rivals Annan a few days earlier, before losing 3-2 at tomorrow’s opponents Queen of the South.

Should ninth-placed Inverness get revenge on Peter Murphy’s third-placed Doonhamers, and Annan fail to beat Kelty, Kellacher’s side will leapfrog the Galabankies.

The Caley Jags gaffer says his sole focus will be in just winning the Queen of the South game.

He said: “We want our fans to get carried away. They can see we have chipped away at the points tally.

“My main focus is just to win games.

“If we catch Annan on Saturday, we’ll be delighted – but we must keep kicking on. If it happens this weekend, brilliant. If it happens in a few weeks, great.

“We know it will be a really hard game. We still have 14 games to go.

“Annan are also fighting for their lives. They’re not going to accept losing games and they will want to give themselves every chance.

“It will be tight and Montrose are in and around it as well (in seventh spot), so we must keep doing what we have been doing every week and try to win as many games as we can.”

Queens seek first away league victory

Queen of the South are two points adrift of League One leaders Arbroath – albeit having played two matches more.

Their season has been rooted in strong home form, with all but three of their 32 points earned in Dumfries.

Kellacher knows the Palmerston team will be eager to try to get their first away victory of the league season in Inverness to boost their title hopes.

He added: “Queens’ home form has been excellent, as we found out last week.

Queen of the South manager Peter Murphy ahead of a Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Queen of the South and St Mirren at Palmerston Park, on January 18, 2025, in Dumfries.
Queen of the South manager Peter Murphy. Image: SNS.

“We will touch on the fact they will be trying their best to put their away form right.

“We know we’re in for a really hard game.

“Last week down there, it was two good teams going for it, which was good for the neutral – if not for myself.

“Both teams wanted to win, and that’s what you want.

“It was refreshing to see them having a go at us, and us having a go at them.”

ICT winger Luis Longstaff has trained twice this week, as he has recovered from a badly bruised leg, and is in contention for the weekend.

