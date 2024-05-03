Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error per week – so is it time to ditch it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error per week – so is it time to ditch it?

Richard says, if the SFA were to go without VAR - like in Swedish football - it would be a bold, but universally popular move.

Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

When trying to decide what to write about in this column, I generally set aside a few hours on Tuesday or Wednesday and mull over the big talking points current in Scottish football.

Some weeks it is obvious – the Dons’ hunt for a new manager and the Warnock fiasco kept me occupied, the national team is a rich seam to be mined when there are Scotland games, and the general madness of the game we all love will quite often throw up developments about which I feel I have an opinion to share.

While it can be difficult at times, I do attempt to mix things up and avoid repetition, but there are occasions when that is not possible, and I make no apology for once again returning to what has become the most contentious subject affecting the top-flight: VAR.

What sparked my interest was the news of the most recent mistakes admitted to by the authorities. The independent review panel highlighted 10 errors since it last reported in February, twenty-six in the season all told.

When learning of that number, Derek McInnes responded, “I’m sure there was more than that over one weekend one time.”

He was joking, obviously, but his sentiment was genuine, and I think most of us could identify with the Killie gaffer.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

The list published this week shows a number of incorrect decisions which have affected a variety of clubs, and might have had a significant bearing on where they finish their seasons. Motherwell, and particularly Hibernian, could well have made the top six if VAR had been interpreted properly.

The figures show there have been 1,181 VAR reviews throughout the campaign with 76 onfield referrals – a figure I must admit I would instinctively have expected to be higher.

The total of 26 errors is a small fraction of the overall checks.

It does not include those deemed correct by the panel, but which some on the outside might still have queries about.

I accept we are talking about small numbers overall, but it is not far short of one serious error a week across the season, and that feels way too high!

Pre-VAR, officials got things wrong in the heat of the battle when they had to make instant judgements, and there was no way of correcting them. It was something we simply had to accept. We all make mistakes.

That still happens, but VAR is supposed to rectify the errors – and too often it is failing to do so.

Referee Nick Walsh checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
I noticed the Scottish Football Supporters Association put out a piece this week on the subject of Sweden where, after protests from both the leading clubs and the fans, the implementation of VAR was rejected.

It is a subject which has also caught the attention of the Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglou, who said: “Yeah, I’m moving there. I don’t have a job. I’m just moving there.”

There have been plenty times this season when that has seemed an attractive proposition.

I thought VAR would be a beneficial addition to our game, but it has not been, and for a number of reasons, I believe we would be better off without it.

That would be quite a move by the Scottish FA, but it would undoubtedly be a popular one among the football community.

Will Clyde or Stranraer – both 150-plus years old – move closer to SPFL trap-door?

While the Premiership still has a couple of weeks to go, this afternoon sees the final 90 minutes of the regular season for the rest of the SPFL.

While quite a few of the ups and downs have been resolved, and the promotion play-off places claimed, there are two big issues to be decided.

Either Stirling Albion or Annan Athletic will be left fighting to preserve their League One status, but the more important decision will be made one division down.

It is a shoot-out between two of our oldest clubs to determine who will face East Kilbride in the pyramid final.

Clyde and Stranraer have been around for a century-and-a-half, but one of them will have the spectre of relegation looming large – and if they drop down to the Lowland League, history suggests they might never return.

A nervous 90 minutes lies ahead.

EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Bisconti on how Aberdeen spell and ‘really good person’ Ebbe Skovdahl saved his football career

 

Conversation