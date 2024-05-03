Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error per week – so is it time to ditch it?

When trying to decide what to write about in this column, I generally set aside a few hours on Tuesday or Wednesday and mull over the big talking points current in Scottish football.

Some weeks it is obvious – the Dons’ hunt for a new manager and the Warnock fiasco kept me occupied, the national team is a rich seam to be mined when there are Scotland games, and the general madness of the game we all love will quite often throw up developments about which I feel I have an opinion to share.

While it can be difficult at times, I do attempt to mix things up and avoid repetition, but there are occasions when that is not possible, and I make no apology for once again returning to what has become the most contentious subject affecting the top-flight: VAR.

What sparked my interest was the news of the most recent mistakes admitted to by the authorities. The independent review panel highlighted 10 errors since it last reported in February, twenty-six in the season all told.

When learning of that number, Derek McInnes responded, “I’m sure there was more than that over one weekend one time.”

He was joking, obviously, but his sentiment was genuine, and I think most of us could identify with the Killie gaffer.

The list published this week shows a number of incorrect decisions which have affected a variety of clubs, and might have had a significant bearing on where they finish their seasons. Motherwell, and particularly Hibernian, could well have made the top six if VAR had been interpreted properly.

The figures show there have been 1,181 VAR reviews throughout the campaign with 76 onfield referrals – a figure I must admit I would instinctively have expected to be higher.

The total of 26 errors is a small fraction of the overall checks.

It does not include those deemed correct by the panel, but which some on the outside might still have queries about.

I accept we are talking about small numbers overall, but it is not far short of one serious error a week across the season, and that feels way too high!

Pre-VAR, officials got things wrong in the heat of the battle when they had to make instant judgements, and there was no way of correcting them. It was something we simply had to accept. We all make mistakes.

That still happens, but VAR is supposed to rectify the errors – and too often it is failing to do so.

I noticed the Scottish Football Supporters Association put out a piece this week on the subject of Sweden where, after protests from both the leading clubs and the fans, the implementation of VAR was rejected.

It is a subject which has also caught the attention of the Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglou, who said: “Yeah, I’m moving there. I don’t have a job. I’m just moving there.”

There have been plenty times this season when that has seemed an attractive proposition.

I thought VAR would be a beneficial addition to our game, but it has not been, and for a number of reasons, I believe we would be better off without it.

That would be quite a move by the Scottish FA, but it would undoubtedly be a popular one among the football community.

Will Clyde or Stranraer – both 150-plus years old – move closer to SPFL trap-door?

While the Premiership still has a couple of weeks to go, this afternoon sees the final 90 minutes of the regular season for the rest of the SPFL.

While quite a few of the ups and downs have been resolved, and the promotion play-off places claimed, there are two big issues to be decided.

Either Stirling Albion or Annan Athletic will be left fighting to preserve their League One status, but the more important decision will be made one division down.

It is a shoot-out between two of our oldest clubs to determine who will face East Kilbride in the pyramid final.

Clyde and Stranraer have been around for a century-and-a-half, but one of them will have the spectre of relegation looming large – and if they drop down to the Lowland League, history suggests they might never return.

A nervous 90 minutes lies ahead.