Rachel Corsie: It will be a proud moment if I gain my 150th Scotland cap next week

I am closing in on 150 caps for Scotland and it is a milestone I will be very proud to reach.

Currently sitting on 148, I will reach the milestone if I play in both of our European Championship qualifying matches against Serbia tonight and Slovakia at Hampden on Tuesday.

At a press conference ahead of those games, someone asked me if I knew the significance of March 5, 2009.

“Of course,” was my reply as it is the date of my Scotland debut when we played against France in the Cyprus Cup. It is one of those things you will never forget.

I remember so much from that first camp, even down to some of the finer details like what the hotel was like.

In the 15 years since my debut, there have been plenty of highs and lows with the national team.

As a collective, I am most proud of reaching major tournaments. We played at our first Euros in 2017 and our first World Cup in 2019, where I captained the squad in France.

On a personal level, the thing which makes me the most proud is I have maintained a physical and technical level that has allowed me to represent Scotland as many times as I have.

Due to being captain and the responsibilities that come with that, I think my ability as a footballer can sometimes be overlooked.

Throughout my captaincies, whether that be for club or country, I have always wanted progress and always wanted to make sure we have what we need to be successful athletes.

I am very proud of all of that because it is something I am incredibly passionate about, but I am also very proud that I have been able to play at international level for this long.

Team-mates an important part of Rachel Corsie’s Scotland journey

I’m really proud to be on the cusp of reaching 150 caps.

I am Scotland Women’s third most-capped player, behind Gemma Fay and Jo Love, with my current team-mate Jane Ross hot on my heels with 147 appearances.

To be on a list with those names is amazing.

Gemma and Jo were both fundamental players on my journey.

Gemma was the captain before me and before I took on the armband I probably didn’t appreciate the work she and other leaders did to help progress our national team.

Jane is somebody who has been on this journey with me almost the entire time. She was there when I got my first cap and I was there when she got hers.

There are so many other people who I have gone on this journey with and I am so grateful I have been able to live and enjoy all of these experiences and moments with them.

I know it isn’t going to last forever and that is a sad thought.

I just love coming into camp and being in this environment. I am around my people here and we are all part of something so unique and so special.

Scotland ready for challenge of Serbia and Slovakia

Our Euro qualifying campaign begins tonight as we take on Serbia away from home.

It has been a really good week in camp and as a group we are excited for the opening game.

We know how important the next six games are, but we anticipate playing Serbia on their home turf as one of the most difficult games we will face.

They have had some good results over the last couple of years and are definitely a team on the rise. It is something we’ve experienced at Scotland previously, so we know how that momentum can benefit you.

They will have an underdog feeling and will go into the game thinking they can win – but we believe the same thing.

Serbia have some really good players who are playing at top clubs. We know where they are a threat and the different problems they can cause us.

Catch-up on day one in camp, with 'Over the Wall' 🎥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Click below to watch ⤵️#SWNT — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 3, 2024

It is going to be really important that we’re switched on because there is going to be no room for any sort of sloppiness.

We’re a close knit group and we all know what we are fighting for – and that is to get to another major tournament.

We know some of the results as of late have been disappointing, but nobody more so than us knows what we are working towards.

We will keep pushing each other to be at our best and will do whatever it takes to achieve our goals.