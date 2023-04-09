Five-star show seals first North Caledonian League title for rampant Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness were crowned North Caledonian League champions after underlining their class with a title-winning 5-0 rout of Fort William.

Defending champions Invergordon were held 1-1 in their lunchtime kick-off against Orkney, which teed up Loch Ness for their shot at glory in their 2pm start against Fort in Fortrose.

All they needed was a draw to be confirmed as league winners for the first time in only their second full season in the NCL.

First half goals from Scott Morrison, Josh Race and Liam Taylor had them cruising against last year’s relegated team from the Highland League.

Congratulations to everyone at @LochNessFC on winning their first ever @MacandMac28 North Caledonian League title. 🏆 The trophy presentation will take place next weekend after Loch Ness’s home fixture with Alness United. pic.twitter.com/hBJ9iC87xU — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) April 8, 2023

Allan MacPhee made it four just after the interval and former Caley Jags starlet Shane Harkness rounded off the five-star display to earn the club their first trophy at this level.

Shane Carling’s team will be presented with the trophy ahead of their final fixture at home to Alness United on Saturday.

Fort William, who have regrouped well under manager Alan Gray this season, have two games left and are well positioned to finish third.

Invergordon set for runner-up spot

Second-placed Invergordon’s chance to keep the title race going at least until next weekend was dashed by their 1-1 home draw against Orkney, who still have a chance to finish in the top five.

Owen Young gave the visitors the lead on 35 minutes, which was the scoreline until 65 minutes when Ruaridh Patience levelled the match.

Invergordon, who have put up a tremendous challenge by winning 12 games in a row before losing against St Duthus last week, could not find the winner they needed.

With three matches still to play, they should do more than enough to secure the runners-up position.

Clachnacuddin hit back with six goals

Clach’s young reserve side won their eighth fixture of the season when they recovered from the loss of an early Bruce Urquhart goal to thump bottom team Bonar Bridge 6-1.

Aidan Mackinnon levelled the contest and they put on the turbo jets after the break as goals from Sean Reid-Nicol, Struan Coli, Donald Mackenzie, Lachie Quate with an own goal mixed in took them to the convincing result.

There were no goals in the Friday night derby as third-bottom Thurso drew 0-0 with Halkirk United, who are in eighth position.

Saturday 29th April 23

North Caledonian Cup Final to be held at King George V Park Golspie Kick off 2pm. Date for the diary – Been too long, since we've had our hands on silverware ~ Hopefully the young-team are in attendance — Golspie Sutherland (@GolspieSuthFC) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the venue for the North Caledonian Cup final between Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon will be played at King George V Park, Golspie on Saturday April 29 with a 2pm start.