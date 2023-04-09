Five-star show seals first North Caledonian League title for rampant Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-star show seals first North Caledonian League title for rampant Loch Ness

New champions defeat Fort William in style after 2022 winners Invergordon draw with Orkney.

By Paul Chalk
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Loch Ness were crowned North Caledonian League champions after underlining their class with a title-winning 5-0 rout of Fort William.

Defending champions Invergordon were held 1-1 in their lunchtime kick-off against Orkney, which teed up Loch Ness for their shot at glory in their 2pm start against Fort in Fortrose.

All they needed was a draw to be confirmed as league winners for the first time in only their second full season in the NCL.

First half goals from Scott Morrison, Josh Race and Liam Taylor had them cruising against last year’s relegated team from the Highland League.

Allan MacPhee made it four just after the interval and former Caley Jags starlet Shane Harkness rounded off the five-star display to earn the club their first trophy at this level.

Shane Carling’s team will be presented with the trophy ahead of their final fixture at home to Alness United on Saturday.

Fort William, who have regrouped well under manager Alan Gray this season, have two games left and are well positioned to finish third.

Invergordon set for runner-up spot

Second-placed Invergordon’s chance to keep the title race going at least until next weekend was dashed by their 1-1 home draw against Orkney, who still have a chance to finish in the top five.

Owen Young gave the visitors the lead on 35 minutes, which was the scoreline until 65 minutes when Ruaridh Patience levelled the match.

Invergordon, who have put up a tremendous challenge by winning 12 games in a row before losing against St Duthus last week, could not find the winner they needed.

With three matches still to play, they should do more than enough to secure the runners-up position.

Clachnacuddin hit back with six goals

Clach’s young reserve side won their eighth fixture of the season when they recovered from the loss of an early Bruce Urquhart goal to thump bottom team Bonar Bridge 6-1.

Aidan Mackinnon levelled the contest and they put on the turbo jets after the break as goals from Sean Reid-Nicol, Struan Coli, Donald Mackenzie, Lachie Quate with an own goal mixed in took them to the convincing result.

There were no goals in the Friday night derby as third-bottom Thurso drew 0-0 with Halkirk United, who are in eighth position.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the venue for the North Caledonian Cup final between Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon will be played at King George V Park, Golspie on Saturday April 29 with a 2pm start.

