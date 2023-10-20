North Region Junior football: Friends become adversaries as East End boss Stuart Whicher pits wits against new Ellon gaffer Marc Reid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Friends become adversaries as East End boss Stuart Whicher pits wits against new Ellon gaffer Marc Reid

It's another packed weekend of Junior football action in the north-east.

By Reporter
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In the McBookie.com Premier League on Saturday, East End welcome Ellon United with the hosts looking to continue last weekend’s sparkling form, which saw them ease past East Kilbride Thistle in the Scottish Junior Cup.

Ahead of the New Advocates Park meeting, East End manager Stuart Whicher said: “It was as good as we’ve been all season. They’re a good young side, but we took our chances, which we haven’t been doing this season, and were three up by the break.

“We now go to Stonehaven in the next round and it’s great that one of us will be though to the fourth round.

“It hasn’t been the best of starts this season, but Bradley Manson, our player of the year last season, played for the first time last weekend, and Matty Stewart, who is equally influential in the middle of the park, is only now back in training.

“Ellon will be a tough ask and I know Marc Reid, their new manager, very well and I’ve wished him all the best at United… but obviously after tomorrow.”

On-loan Huntly youngster Zander Jack will be missing for tomorrow’s clash.

New Ellon boss Reid got himself off to a winning start last weekend and, while it’s early days, he is loving life with The Meadows club.

He said: “I’m enjoying it massively.

“When I left as manager at Echt in the summer, I joined the team at Stonehaven, a great club with excellent people, and when the chance came to take over at Ellon, it was one I felt I had to accept.

“It’ll be a tough game tomorrow and Stuart is someone I consider a friend – but I’m looking forward to it.

“The club’s in a pretty good place just now, but right now we’re just assessing what we have available.

“Calum Irvine and Neil Irvine will both return for this one.

“It was great to get off to a winning start (v Nairn), although things are not going to happen overnight.

“Against Nairn, I felt we were in control apart from a wee spell in the second half, but it was an encouraging result and it’s good to be through to the next round of the Quest Engineering Cup.”

Packed day of North Region Junior football action

At Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United face a Fraserburgh United side who have the chance to go level on points in second place with a win, while, depending on results elsewhere, Stonehaven could move up to fourth in the table with three points against Maud at Pleasure Park.

There are seven North Regional Cup ties scheduled, with the pick of the bunch looking like being at Crombie Park where Culter entertain Dyce, while there’s a second all-top-flight clash at Heathryfold where Sunnybank meet Colony Park.

Hall Russell United make the short journey to Aberdeen Sports Village to play Bridge of Don Thistle, and Hermes welcome Longside to Lochside Park, with Buchanhaven Hearts travelling to Showfield to line up against Nairn St. Ninian.

Rothie Rovers have home advantage over high-flying Championship Banchory St. Ternan and, at Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee JFC will be keen to continue their good form when Stoneywood Parkvale visit.

Game of the day in the Championship sees third-place Deveronside – with the opportunity to move level on points with Dee at the top of table – take on fourth-place Islavale, who sit two points worse off than the Banff club.

At Forest Park, it’s a battle of the Jags when Burghead Thistle host Forres Thistle.

Cruden Bay are at New Elgin, Whitehills are at home to Glentanar, and Lossiemouth United welcome Dufftown at the town’s playing fields.

Dufftown are looking for interested parties to assist with coaching and a matchday physio/first aider.

Anyone interested can contact Ian Cooper on 07563157069 or Sandy Duncan on 07766010074.

All of Saturday’s games get underway at 1.30pm

More from Scottish Football

Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Humble hero Steve Clarke has brought the good times back to Scotland
Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. Image: PA.
Willie Miller: Fitting send-off for Lady Cathy - the cornerstone of Sir Alex Ferguson's…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke is the right manager at the right time
Aaron Hickey and Ryan Christie could be playing in Euro 2024 next summer. Image: Shutterstock.
Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 with two games still to play after Spain defeat…
Invergordon have reached the Football Times Cup final where they will meet Inverness Athletic. Image: North Caledonian FA
Invergordon strike back to win Football Times Cup semi-final at Golspie Sutherland
There were plenty of goals in this weekend's matches. Image: SNS.
Junior football: East End progress to third round of Scottish Junior Cup
Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected as his goal is checked by VAR. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Agonisingly close but I still believe Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk checks VAR for a foul after Scott McTominay's free kick for Scotland
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay denied a career highlight by controversial decision

Conversation