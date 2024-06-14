Reflecting on the times of travel and success for Inverness United’s young footballers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reflecting on the times of travel and success for Inverness United’s young footballers

Highland capital kids gained life lessons in sport playing in competitions in Canada, the USA, Holland, Denmark, Germany and Italy.

By Paul Chalk
The Inverness United team which won the Limfjords Cup in 1999. Image: The Inverness United committee.
Happy memories for many young footballers was their summer international travels with a youth team called Inverness United.

And the monthly Football Memories group at Caley Thistle have been reflecting on the club’s history and adventures, which Am Baile – the Highland history and culture resource – is also highlighting this week.

Inverness United, run by a dedicated group of coaches and volunteers, had a flair for fundraising.

Between 1987 and 2011 more than 500 teenagers benefited from the experience of taking part in major tournaments abroad – beginning in Canada and moving on to the USA, Holland, Denmark, Germany and Italy. They played more than 200 games and scored 500 goals along the way.

Caley FC had taken teams abroad from 1980, but Inverness United were established in 1987 to involve a wider group of young players in the town as well as from Nairn and the Spey Valley.

The Inverness United team that took part in the Robbie International tournament in Toronto in 1991. Image: The Inverness United committee.

Toronto trips got the ball rolling

Their first two trips – 1987 and 1991 – were to Toronto in Canada to take part in the Robbie International Soccer tournament, which had been established in 1967 as a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis charities.

By 1991, the cost of organising the trip had risen to £32,000, which prompted the organising committee to consider European international competitions.

Parents/guardians were asked to make a contribution and players were set individual fundraising targets while group fund-raising involved attracting sponsorship and organising race nights, dinners and a major five-a-side tournament at Inverness Ice Rink.

While abroad, the coaches and volunteers worked flat out to ensure the boys were fed, housed, ferried to games and enjoyed visits to various large shopping malls and leisure attractions.

The Inverness United team that competed in the 2003 Dana Cup.  Image: The Inverness United committee

Successful games abroad for youths

Gordon Ledingham was invited to join the organising committee in 1996 and he was to become their chairman.

He said: “These were great experiences for the young players, not only to travel abroad, but to compete in elite international tournaments.

“They provided lifetime memories for many of the players, who knew not to step out of line as they were ambassadors for their city.

“Make no mistake, we were there to win and we returned on a number of occasions with our age group trophy.

“We won tournaments in Limsfjord, Denmark in 1997 and 1999 and the Holland Cup in 1998 when former Clach manager Jordan MacDonald scored the winning goal.”

The front cover of the programme produced for a fundraising dinner held in May 2004 for a trip to Minneapolis, United States. The guest speakers were Clachnacuddin manager Robbie Williamson, who had just led the Lilywhites to the Highland League title, and Inverness boss John Robertson, who the next day led ICT into the SPL with a 3-1 over St Johnstone.

Lessons learned – and now in China

The coaches were John Beaton, Jackie Sutherland, Gary Davidson, Geordo Thomson, Terry Curtis and Dougie Mackenzie and committee members included Bob Hendry, Drew Logie, Fred Driver, John Douglas, Brian Mackay, Alex Howie and Kevin Nicol.

While United organised their last trip in 2011, Clachnacuddin and teams representing the Inverness Street League have continued the fine tradition of taking part in international tournaments on the continent.

Gordon Ledingham was joined by John Douglas at a recent meeting of the ICT Football Memories Group to tell their story.

Gordon concluded the session by reading an email from a player who benefited from being part of Inverness United.

The Inverness United team that competed in the Dana Cup in Hjorring, Denmark, in 2001. Image: The Inverness United committee

Matty MacInnes who now lives in Shanghai, China, said: “I’ve been living abroad for 16 years now and it is largely thanks to Inverness United that I was exposed to international travel and sport in different countries.

“Inverness United created opportunities for boys to travel to other countries and to experience how football can transcend languages and cultures.

“I am forever grateful for the work the many coaches and volunteers put into providing such experiences.

“I have memories of playing in Holland, Denmark and the United States that will remain with me forever.

“While I don’t remember all the scores from the games, I learned lifelong lessons about being a good team-mate and a good person that have shaped who I am today.”

Gordon Ledingham (left) and John Douglas holding the Holland Cup won in 1998 at the latest Football Memories meeting in Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Am Baile

