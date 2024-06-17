Paul Third: Scotland may be bruised and battered – but they are not beat yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Scotland may be bruised and battered – but they are not beat yet

After a demoralising defeat, can Steve Clarke wring a response from his shellshocked squad in Germany?

Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney look dejected after the Scotland game.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson, left, needs to lift his team-mates following the defeat by Germany. Image: Shutterstock.
By Paul Third

Four points from the next two games.

It sounds so easy, doesn’t it?

That’s the target Steve Clarke has set his Scotland players from their remaining Euro 2024 group stage matches following Friday’s 5-1 defeat by hosts Germany on Friday.

But Switzerland’s 3-1 win against Hungary on Saturday shows that is going to be no simple task.

The ease with which the Swiss swept their opponents aside in Cologne on Saturday would have compounded the sense of dread among the Tartan Army.

Scotland must improve in every department

Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany.
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany. Image: Shutterstock

We cannot kid ourselves otherwise – the Scotland display against Germany was appalling.

To say there needs to be a drastic improvement against Switzerland on Wednesday could be the understatement of the summer.

Every aspect of the team needs to be better.

The goalkeeping and defending, for starters. A midfield that can stop the opposition from playing and impose themselves would be helpful too.

Given how poorly the first three areas performed perhaps it is no surprise that, as an attacking force, Scotland failed to lay a glove on Germany.

This was supposed to be our moment. The year Scotland would finally qualify for the knockout phase.

Honestly, we’ve never had a better chance with the potential of three teams from a four-team group going through.

But that 5-1 hammering from the Germans, coupled with how good the Swiss looked on Saturday, has given many the fear.

Swiss have looked impressive at Euro 2024

The feeling is real and the apprehension ahead of Wednesday is understandable.

The Swiss have pace in abundance, no shortage of quality, and bullied Hungary into submission with the minimum of fuss.

In fact, you could say they had many of the same qualities the Germans showed the night before.

Hungary can at least claim to have got going in the second half but by then the damage had already been done and besides, the Swiss still had enough in reserve to add a third to seal the win.

The one crumb of comfort is that surely Scotland cannot be as poor again.”

Scotland cannot even say that and it is the manner of their display in the Euro 2024 opener that causes most concern.

Friday was a night where everything which could go wrong did for Scotland. Goals conceded cheaply, the team was ill-disciplined and toothless.

All three glaring issues need to be rectified as another defeat on Wednesday means the Tartan Army can surely forget about progress and begin making plans for home after the Hungary game at the weekend.

Scotland boss Clarke has big calls to make

Scotland manager Steve Clarke on the sidelines as the Scots face Germany in the Euro 2024 opener
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: Shutterstock

The one crumb of comfort is that surely Scotland cannot be as poor again.

It may be tempting fate to suggest the only way is up but really Friday felt as if it was as bad as it could be for Clarke and his squad.

Clarke, for his part, needs to get his team selection right. In hindsight, the absence of Billy Gilmour meant Scotland lost a player capable of controlling a game from their arsenal.

He will surely return to the fold.

A replacement for the suspended Ryan Porteous, who looked the rash young player of Hibernian rather than the more mature player he has become at Watford, is also required.

But what Clarke’s players – and the Tartan Army faithful – need most is some good old-fashioned belief.

To use a boxing analogy, a crushing blow was landed but it’s only round one and we’re still in the fight.

