Paul Third: Scotland may be bruised and battered – but they are not beat yet

Four points from the next two games.

It sounds so easy, doesn’t it?

That’s the target Steve Clarke has set his Scotland players from their remaining Euro 2024 group stage matches following Friday’s 5-1 defeat by hosts Germany on Friday.

But Switzerland’s 3-1 win against Hungary on Saturday shows that is going to be no simple task.

The ease with which the Swiss swept their opponents aside in Cologne on Saturday would have compounded the sense of dread among the Tartan Army.

Scotland must improve in every department

We cannot kid ourselves otherwise – the Scotland display against Germany was appalling.

To say there needs to be a drastic improvement against Switzerland on Wednesday could be the understatement of the summer.

Every aspect of the team needs to be better.

The goalkeeping and defending, for starters. A midfield that can stop the opposition from playing and impose themselves would be helpful too.

Given how poorly the first three areas performed perhaps it is no surprise that, as an attacking force, Scotland failed to lay a glove on Germany.

This was supposed to be our moment. The year Scotland would finally qualify for the knockout phase.

Honestly, we’ve never had a better chance with the potential of three teams from a four-team group going through.

But that 5-1 hammering from the Germans, coupled with how good the Swiss looked on Saturday, has given many the fear.

Swiss have looked impressive at Euro 2024

The feeling is real and the apprehension ahead of Wednesday is understandable.

The Swiss have pace in abundance, no shortage of quality, and bullied Hungary into submission with the minimum of fuss.

In fact, you could say they had many of the same qualities the Germans showed the night before.

Hungary can at least claim to have got going in the second half but by then the damage had already been done and besides, the Swiss still had enough in reserve to add a third to seal the win.

The one crumb of comfort is that surely Scotland cannot be as poor again.”

Scotland cannot even say that and it is the manner of their display in the Euro 2024 opener that causes most concern.

Friday was a night where everything which could go wrong did for Scotland. Goals conceded cheaply, the team was ill-disciplined and toothless.

All three glaring issues need to be rectified as another defeat on Wednesday means the Tartan Army can surely forget about progress and begin making plans for home after the Hungary game at the weekend.

Scotland boss Clarke has big calls to make

The one crumb of comfort is that surely Scotland cannot be as poor again.

It may be tempting fate to suggest the only way is up but really Friday felt as if it was as bad as it could be for Clarke and his squad.

Clarke, for his part, needs to get his team selection right. In hindsight, the absence of Billy Gilmour meant Scotland lost a player capable of controlling a game from their arsenal.

He will surely return to the fold.

A replacement for the suspended Ryan Porteous, who looked the rash young player of Hibernian rather than the more mature player he has become at Watford, is also required.

But what Clarke’s players – and the Tartan Army faithful – need most is some good old-fashioned belief.

To use a boxing analogy, a crushing blow was landed but it’s only round one and we’re still in the fight.