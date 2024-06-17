Ross County tie down George Harmon on new two-year deal

Ross County have tied down left back George Harmon on a new two-year deal.

Harmon has become an important player for the Staggies, since making the switch to the Scottish Premiership from English non-league side Oxford City in 2022. He had previously been on the books of West Bromwich Albion.

The 22-year-old has made 74 appearances for the club, netting four goals – most recently a strike in the memorable 3-2 home win over Rangers in April.

Englishman Harmon, who has battled with Josh Reid for a place on the Staggies’ left flank, has now agreed to remain in Dingwall until 2026.

Staggies boss Don Cowie said: “We are delighted to have George extend his stay at the club.

“He has been an important player for us over his time at the club so far, and we look forward to having him at the club for a further two years.”