Ally McCoist expects Scotland to ‘come out swinging and fighting’ against Switzerland

Legend Ally McCoist scored a winner against Switzerland at Euro 1996 but Scotland still suffered group stage heartache.

Now he hopes someone can net a winner against the Swiss in Cologne tonight to reignite Scotland’s bid to make history by qualifying from the group stage of a major tournament for the first time.

McCoist scored in the a 1-0 win against the Swiss at Villa Park in the final group game 28 years ago.

However Scotland were denied a place in the knock-out phase by the smallest of margins when losing out on goals scored to Netherlands.

McCoist accepts Scotland’s “backs are against the wall” after a humiliating 5-1 mauling by Germany in the Euro 2024 opener.

However he expects Steve Clarke’s side to “come out swinging and fighting” against the Swiss.

McCoist, 61, said: “Scotland maybe got caught in the headlights a little or showed Germany too much respect.

“However, I don’t think for a minute we will see that against Switzerland.

“I expect Scotland to deliver a reaction.

“The game against Germany was one where nothing went right.

“As good as Scotland were in qualifying for the Euros, against Germany was as poor as I’ve seen them play.

“I’m certain we will see a more organised, aggressive and spirited performance against Switzerland.

“When I say aggressive I don’t mean running about kicking people.

“I mean an intent to challenge and close people down.

“That Germany game is gone, it’s history.

“They have to look to now.

“Scotland have to do the things they are good at and what got them to Euro 2024 in the first place.

“I have no doubt Steve Clarke will do that.”

Heartache at Euro 96 despite win

Capped 61 times, former Rangers striker McCoist netted 19 goals for Scotland.

For 15 minutes McCoist’s winner against Switzerland at Villa Park on June 18, 1996 was enough to put Scotland through from to the knock-out stage of the competition.

England were beating Netherlands 4-0 and the Scots were sitting second, and through, courtesy of a superior goal difference of one.

However Patrick Kluivert scored in the 78th minute to make it 4-1 and send Netherlands through.

McCoist said: “We finished with four points and these days that would be automatic qualification.

“It was a lovely pass from Gary McAllister and when I hit it I knew I’d made good contact.

“I remember the crowd when England lost that goal which effectively knocked us out.

“But England did us a major turn at the time because they were beating Netherlands 4-0.

“That five minutes summed up being a Scotland player and fan.

“I’m praying it won’t be the same at this Euros, and I don’t think it will be.

“We have to get something from Switzerland.

“If we get a draw and then beat Hungary hopefully that will be enough.

“As with 99% of Scotland fans the glass is half full, rather than half empty.”

‘Scotland’s backs are seriously against the wall’

Scotland must get a positive result against Switzerland tonight.

The Swiss kicked off their Euro 2024 with an impressive 3-1 victory against Hungary.

Switzerland have only lost once in the last two years.

Speaking to the Press and Journal from Cologne, McCoist said: “Scotland need the experienced players to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

“Players like John McGinn, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney.

“I have been in that camp myself after bad results when you are really hurting and it is sore.

“You can’t wait for the next game to remedy the fact you let yourself down in the opening fixture.

“Switzerland are a good side and they have quality players such as Granit Xhaka, Michel Aebischer, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler and Manuel Akanji.

“But they are not the Germans.

“Scotland’s backs are seriously against the wall now and they have to come out swinging and fighting.

“I think they will do that against a good Swiss team.

“I would have let the boys mull for about 24 to 36 hours.

“Then in the build up to the game I would show them the Hampden defeat of Spain and the away win against Norway.

“And I’d say ‘let’s have a bit of that lads and we’ll see how we get on’.”

