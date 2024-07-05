North of Scotland Cup draw revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North of Scotland Cup draw revealed

Holders Nairn County are paired with Caley Thistle in round one.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023. Image: Jasperimage.
The draw has been made for all rounds leading to the final of the North of Scotland Cup, which kicks off next month.

Holders Nairn County, who defeated Ross County 5-4 in a pulsating final in November, will play Caley Thistle, who they beat in last year’s semi-final.

Also in the east draw groupings, Clachnacuddin welcome Strathspey Thistle to Grant Street and Forres Mechanics host Rothes, while Fort William, of the North Caledonian League, face Lossiemouth at Claggan Park.

In the north section, Ross County face an opening round trip to Brora Rangers, North Caledonian League champions Invergordon entertain Highland League visitors Wick Academy and it’s Halkirk United v St Duthus and Golspie Sutherland v debutants Inverness Athletic in all-NCL contests.

All these matches are set for Wednesday, August 21, with 8pm kick-offs.

Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean celebrates after beating ICT in a penalty shoot-out in last year’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final. Image: Jasperimage

The draw for the second round was as follows: North section – Brora Rangers or Ross County v Invergordon v Wick Academy, Golspie Sutherland or Inverness Athletic v Halkirk United or St Duthus. East section – Forres Mechanics or Rothes v Fort William or Lossiemouth, Nairn County or Caley Thistle v Clachnacuddin or Strathspey Thistle.

These games are scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, with 8pm starts.

The semi-final line up will come from the following draws: Brora Rangers, Ross County, Invergordon or Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics, Rothes, Fort William or Lossiemouth. Nairn, Caley Thistle, Clachnacuddin or Strathspey Thistle v Golspie Sutherland, Inverness Athletic, Halkirk United or St Duthus.

The semis are set for Wednesday, September 18 and the North of Scotland Cup final will take place on October 12 or 13.

