North of Scotland Cup draw revealed

The draw has been made for all rounds leading to the final of the North of Scotland Cup, which kicks off next month.

Holders Nairn County, who defeated Ross County 5-4 in a pulsating final in November, will play Caley Thistle, who they beat in last year’s semi-final.

Also in the east draw groupings, Clachnacuddin welcome Strathspey Thistle to Grant Street and Forres Mechanics host Rothes, while Fort William, of the North Caledonian League, face Lossiemouth at Claggan Park.

In the north section, Ross County face an opening round trip to Brora Rangers, North Caledonian League champions Invergordon entertain Highland League visitors Wick Academy and it’s Halkirk United v St Duthus and Golspie Sutherland v debutants Inverness Athletic in all-NCL contests.

All these matches are set for Wednesday, August 21, with 8pm kick-offs.

The draw for the second round was as follows: North section – Brora Rangers or Ross County v Invergordon v Wick Academy, Golspie Sutherland or Inverness Athletic v Halkirk United or St Duthus. East section – Forres Mechanics or Rothes v Fort William or Lossiemouth, Nairn County or Caley Thistle v Clachnacuddin or Strathspey Thistle.

These games are scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, with 8pm starts.

The semi-final line up will come from the following draws: Brora Rangers, Ross County, Invergordon or Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics, Rothes, Fort William or Lossiemouth. Nairn, Caley Thistle, Clachnacuddin or Strathspey Thistle v Golspie Sutherland, Inverness Athletic, Halkirk United or St Duthus.

The semis are set for Wednesday, September 18 and the North of Scotland Cup final will take place on October 12 or 13.