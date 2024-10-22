Meet the new Bishopmill – the Elgin team who may have Scotland’s youngest manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Meet the new Bishopmill – the Elgin team who may have Scotland’s youngest manager

We speak to chairman Lee Stewart who has started a club in Elgin's Bishopmill district.

By Callum Law
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.

The name Bishopmill is back in Moray football and the new team in Elgin may be managed by Scotland’s youngest boss.

FC Bishopmill have been started by chairman Lee Stewart and manager Dominic Barstow to pay homage to the former Junior side Bishopmill United.

Their first fixture is on Friday evening at the Gleaner Arena against Cullen in the Moray Community Cup, and they plan to play in the Moray Welfare League next year.

However, in the future, Stewart hopes they could step up to the Junior ranks – where Bishopmill United won numerous honours over the course of more than 100 years before withdrawing in 2013.

Manager Barstow is only 18, but has established himself as a coach with the Elgin Sports Community Trust and in the Elgin City youth academy.

It is thought he is the youngest manager of an adult team in the country.

Explaining how FC Bishopmill came to be, chairman Stewart, 33, said: “I’m Bishopmill born and bred. I watched Bishopmill welfare teams growing up and I’ve got a passion for the area.

“It’s the largest area in the largest town in Moray and it hasn’t got a football team, so we wanted to change that.

Lee Stewart has kick-started FC Bishopmill.

“We’re not trying to take over the mantle of Bishopmill United. We just want to pay homage to the old club by having a team in Bishopmill in again.

“I tried to get hold of folk who had been involved in Bishopmill United and nobody came forward.

“I just wanted to see if there was anything kicking about from the old club before we started, but we’ve gone for it and formed FC Bishopmill.”

Boss destined for big things

On Bishopmill’s teenage manager, Stewart added: “Dominic and I came into contact about two years ago and we just clicked.

“I’ve coached a lot of sessions with Dominic and his ability is there to see.

“My only fear is that I won’t be able to keep him at Bishopmill for long because I think he’ll be working in professional football by the time he’s 21 or 22.

Bishopmill’s Dominic Barstow could be the youngest manager in Scotland.

“He’s definitely going to go places in the future, he’s ambitious and has set his sights high.

“But, for Dominic to flourish, he needs an opportunity to show what he can do and hopefully we can provide that.

“I was trying to find out who the youngest manager in Scotland is, and the youngest person I can find is 24, so we think Dominic is the youngest.”

Hopes for the future

FC Bishopmill have already recruited a squad of around 20 players and have sponsorship in place.

Stewart hopes this can be the start of growth for the club in years to come.

“We’ve done various fundraising, and we’re trying to ensure we’re on as sound a footing as possible,” he said.

“We’ve got a plan for the next few years. In five years, I’d love to say I’ll be making, or will have made, an application to join the Juniors.

Lee Stewart, left, and Dominic Barstow.

“Whether that happens or not we’ll see – but the plan is that we want to get Bishopmill back in the Juniors.

“If you look up Bishopmill United’s history, they won the Junior league and lots of other trophies. It’s almost been forgotten about, so I just want to bring something back to the area.”

More from Scottish Football

FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Willie Miller: Why Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin deserves Scotland v Portugal start over Celtic's Tony…
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Richard Gordon: Celtic's truly depressing Champions League stats prove Scotland is a Europa League…
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Champion Street 1979-1984: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?
BBC journalist Jonathan Sutherland before a cinch Championship match between Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic at Cappielow Park, on November 03, 2023, in Greenock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Callum Law: Scottish Cup broadcasters BBC have missed a trick in ignoring the Highland…
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack leads tributes to Kincorth AFC on club's 40th birthday
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Richard Gordon: Nations League will be a tough test for Scotland boss trying to…
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Bunillidh Thistle boss excited to have brought North Caledonian League football back to Helmsdale
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players
FC Bishopmill manager Dominic Barstow, left, and chairman Lee Stewart.
Champion Street 1973-1978: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids' summer football tournament?
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…

Conversation