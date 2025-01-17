Denis Law was better than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Aberdeen legend Joe Harper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Denis Law was better than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Aberdeen legend Joe Harper

Law was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1964, an honour that has been won five times by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Denis Law was one of Manchester United's biggest stars of the 1960s. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper has paid tribute to “Scotland’s greatest ever player” Denis Law who he says was better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United and Scotland legend Law, known as ‘The King’ has died at the age of 84.

Aberdeen born and raised, Law is Scotland’s joint top goal-scorer with 30 goals and was capped 55 times by his country.

Law spent 11 years at Manchester United and with 237 goals in 404 appearances is third highest scorer for the Old Trafford club behind Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton.

It was during his time at Manchester United that Law won the Ballon d’Or, the only Scottish player to have received that accolade.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Ballon d’Or five times.

Harper believes Law was a better player.

Manchester United’s Denis Law became one of the greatest Scottish players in history.

He said: “Denis is one of the best ever European players and Scotland’s greatest player.

“His passing is heartbreaking and a mammoth blow to every Scottish football fan.

“Denis was a fabulous player on the park and an absolute gentleman off it.

“He was the perfect player and person who didn’t have a bad bone in him.

“Denis won the Ballon d’Or which is a class that includes all the world footballing greats.

“He can hold his own with anyone in that Ballon d’Or class.

“I think Denis was a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Denis didn’t only score goals for fun he made a lot of them.

“He would have thrived in the modern game.”

Denis Law in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

‘Denis was an absolute genius’

Law began his career at Huddersfield Town from 1956 to 1960 before moving to Manchester City.

A year later, he joined Torino for £110,000 before transferring to Manchester United for £115,000 in 1962.

He was part of the United team that became the first team from England to lift the European Cup in 1968.

However he missed the final, a 4-1 win against Benfica, due to injury.

Law won two league titles and an FA Cup with Manchester United.

He ended his playing career with Manchester City in 1974.

Denis Law pictured not long after signing for Manchester United for a British record transfer fee of £115000. Image: SNS
Harper said: “Denis was an absolute genius as a football player.

“Unfortunately I didn’t have the chance to play with Denis but I had the joy of watching him play for Scotland.

“It was amazing how well he got up for the ball.

“Denis was a wonderful footballer.”

‘Heartbreaking for Scottish football’

After retiring from playing Law was very active in charity work.

In 2016 he was appointed CBE for services to football and charity.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust delivers programmes to widen sporting engagement in communities.

In 2021, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

Manchester United manager Matt Busby (r) holds a United shirt against his new signing, Denis Law (l), who cost £115,000 from Torino Image: SNS

Harper said: “I was in Denis’ company a number of times and he was great to talk with.

“I watched a game with him in the box at Pittodrie.

“It was just the two of us talking football and he had such fantastic passion and knowledge of football.

“Being in his company was great.

“It is a heartbreaking day for Scottish football.”

 

 

