Revealed: The story behind iconic image of Denis Law…. by one of the kids in it

An iconic photograph of Denis Law playing football with kids in the Aberdeen street where he grew up still resonates powerfully 65 years after it was taken.

Manchester United and Scotland legend Law was famously pictured with four youngsters in Printfield Terrace on March 16, 1960.

The legendary image was taken by Evening Express photographer and journalist Charlie Flett.

Then 20-years-old, Law had returned to the Granite City for a few days to visit his parents.

Alex Irvine, who is now 77, was one of the four kids the future Ballon d’Or winner joined for a kickabout.

There is also a second photo from that day of Alex in goals as Scotland’s greatest ever player takes a penalty against him.

Aberdonian Law sadly passed away last week at the age of 84.

Alex said: “I’m the one on the extreme right of the photo.

“I was 13 at the time and was playing football on the street with my friends.

“Denis had come back home to visit his parents and the cameras were there to mark it.

“He lived at 6 Printfield Terrace and was a neighbour as I lived across the road at number nine.

“Denis came over and started kicking the ball about the street with us.

“All my friends were jealous because I was in the photos.

“If you look at the photograph the kid Denis has his hand on is George Craig.

“The second in line is Billy Dow, then Jim Gray and myself.

“In 1969, nine years later, I was down in London as a 22-year-old.

“Manchester United were playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“After the game I met with Denis and George Best and we went for a drink together.”

Facing a penalty from legend Law

When Law returned to the Granite City in March 1960 it was around the time he was completing a transfer to Manchester City from Huddersfield Town.

The fee of £55,000 was a then British record, £10,00o more than the previous high.

Law would make his debut for Manchester City just three days after the famous photo was taken, scoring in a loss to Leeds United.

There is another less known photo from the same day, of the legend taking a penalty against Alex with bricks laid on the Printfield Terrace pavement for goals.

Alex said: “The reason I’m in goal is because it was my ball.

“He scored against me.

“And when Denis scored he still did his famous celebration of putting his arm up in the air and holding onto the sleeve of his jacket.

“For some reason the photo where Denis takes the penalty against me is very rarely featured.”

Reuinted with Law after 54 years

Alex would reunite with Scotland’s joint leading goal-scorer in May 2014.

Law presented a canvas print of that iconic photo to him.

He said: “I met Denis with my pal Jim Gray who is also in the photo.

“We met him at the Marcliffe Hotel in 2014.”