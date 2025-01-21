Revealed: The story behind iconic image of Denis Law…. by one of the kids in it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The story behind iconic image of Denis Law…. by one of the kids in it

Manchester United and Scotland legend Law was famously pictured with four youngsters in Printfield Terrace on March 16, 1960.

By Sean Wallace
Denis Law, the most expensive footballer in Britain at the time, pictured playing football with some youngsters on 16 March 1960 in Woodside, Aberdeen.
An iconic photograph of Denis Law playing football with kids in the Aberdeen street where he grew up still resonates powerfully 65 years after it was taken.

Manchester United and Scotland legend Law was famously pictured with four youngsters in Printfield Terrace on March 16, 1960.

The legendary image was taken by Evening Express photographer and journalist Charlie Flett.

Then 20-years-old, Law had returned to the Granite City for a few days to visit his parents.

Alex Irvine, who is now 77, was one of the four kids the future Ballon d’Or winner joined for a kickabout.

There is also a second photo from that day of Alex in goals as Scotland’s greatest ever player takes a penalty against him.

Aberdonian Law sadly passed away last week at the age of 84.

Legend Denis Law in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

Alex said: “I’m the one on the extreme right of the photo.

“I was 13 at the time and was playing football on the street with my friends.

“Denis had come back home to visit his parents and the cameras were there to mark  it.

“He lived at 6 Printfield Terrace and was a neighbour as I lived across the road at number nine.

“Denis came over and started kicking the ball about the street with us.

“All my friends were jealous because I was in the photos.

“If you look at the photograph the kid Denis has his hand on is George Craig.

“The second in line is Billy Dow, then Jim Gray and myself.

“In 1969, nine years later, I was down in London as a 22-year-old.

“Manchester United were playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“After the game I met with Denis and George Best and we went for a drink together.”

Denis Law was one of Manchester United's biggest stars of the 1960s. Image: Shutterstock
Facing a penalty from legend Law

When Law returned to the Granite City in March 1960 it was around the time he was completing a transfer to Manchester City from Huddersfield Town.

The fee of £55,000 was a then British record, £10,00o more than the previous high.

Law would make his debut for Manchester City just three days after the famous photo was taken, scoring in a loss to Leeds United.

There is another less known photo from the same day, of the legend taking a penalty against Alex with bricks laid on the Printfield Terrace pavement for goals.

Denis Law, pictured on March 16, 1960 taking a penalty against Alex Irvine. on Printfield Terrace, near the junction with Printfield Walk. Image: Aberdeen Journals
Alex said: “The reason I’m in goal is because it was my ball.

“He scored against me.

“And when Denis scored he still did his famous celebration of putting his arm up in the air and holding onto the sleeve of his jacket.

“For some reason the photo where Denis takes the penalty against me is very rarely featured.”

Reuinted with Law after 54 years

Alex would reunite with Scotland’s joint leading goal-scorer in May 2014.

Law presented a canvas print of that iconic photo to him.

Denis Law presents a canvas print of the iconic EE picture of him having a kick-about with youngsters at Printfield to Alex Irvine and Jim Gray. Pictured is Denis Law with Jim Gray(left) and Alex Irvine(right) Picture by Richard Frew.
Denis Law presents a canvas print of the iconic EE picture of him having a kick-about with youngsters at Printfield to Alex Irvine (l) and Jim Gray (r). Image by Richard Frew.

He said: “I met Denis with my pal Jim Gray who is also in the photo.

“We met him at the Marcliffe Hotel in 2014.”

Conversation