St Giles closure: EE sets up truck in Elgin town centre as hunt begins for new home

Phone company EE has set up a store from a truck as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

They were one of the businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

The company confirmed at the time they plan to stay in Elgin.

In the meantime, today they started operating from an EE truck which will serve as a temporary store on the Plainstones.

The shop-on-wheels will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm while efforts are being made to find a new home.

A spokeswoman said: “We intend to stay in Elgin to serve the local community and will continue to support our colleagues and customers while we search for a new home.”

EE guide Ebony Grant had only been working in the St Giles store for a few months before the shock shopping centre closure.

She added: “It is great to still have a job.

“It is also great to have place for customers to visit face to face and get help.

“Location wise with the truck it is really handy for awareness too.”

What happens now?

On Monday, St Giles Centre closed its doors for the last time.

It comes after the owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

The future use of the building now is unclear.

Some believe it could thrive again under a new owner.

Time will tell.

However, Stagecoach and the local authority have confirmed that services would continue to run from the existing location “for the time being”.

