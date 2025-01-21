St Giles closure: EE sets up truck in Elgin town centre as hunt begins for new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

St Giles closure: EE sets up truck in Elgin town centre as hunt begins for new home

EE was one of the shops made homeless by the closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre.

By Sean McAngus
EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson
EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Phone company EE has set up a store from a truck as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

They were one of the businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

The company confirmed at the time they plan to stay in Elgin.

The empty St Giles Centre in Elgin. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

In the meantime, today they started operating from an EE truck which will serve as a temporary store on the Plainstones.

The shop-on-wheels will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm while efforts are being made to find a new home.

EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “We intend to stay in Elgin to serve the local community and will continue to support our colleagues and customers while we search for a new home.”

EE guide Ebony Grant had only been working in the St Giles store for a few months before the shock shopping centre closure.

She added: “It is great to still have a job.

“It is also great to have place for customers to visit face to face and get help.

“Location wise with the truck it is really handy for awareness too.”

The EE van.

What happens now?

Security guard locking gates of St Giles Centre.
Security officer Jordan Murphy locked the doors to the St Giles Centre for the last time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

On Monday, St Giles Centre closed its doors for the last time.

It comes after the owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

The future use of the building now is unclear.

Some believe it could thrive again under a new owner.

Time will tell.

However, Stagecoach and the local authority have confirmed that services would continue to run from the existing location “for the time being”.

Read more about St Giles 

Conversation