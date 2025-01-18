Tearful mourners gather at Denis Law statue in Aberdeen for emotional tribute to “the best ever”

Tearful mourners gathered around Denis Law’s statue in Aberdeen today following the news of his passing.

Scarves, flowers and wreaths were all placed at the base of his Marischal Square statue to pay tribute to Scotland’s “best ever” footballer.

Born in Aberdeen, Law lifted two league titles with Manchester United and was the only Scottish player to ever win the Ballon d’Or when he won it in 1964.

With two separate statues in the city, he is often regarded as Granite City royalty – being handed the freedom of the city in 2017.

However, news of his passing, at age 84, filtered through last night after a “tough battle” with illness.

Law was was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021, and a short family statement confirmed his death.

Aberdeen has since been in mourning for one who was truly considered “one of their own”.

Large crowds gathered this afternoon in front of his statue at Marischal Square, and The Press and Journal also visited to ask what the legendary footballer meant to the people of Aberdeen.

‘He meant everything to me’

71-year-old Jim Glendinning told The P&J that he was devastated by the news, and made the journey to Mariscal Square from his home in Kirriemuir the morning after he heard.

He followed Law’s career right from his first Scotland cap at 16, and considers the striker one of his idols.

Holding back tears, he said: “He meant everything to me.”

“He could score goals from anywhere and he was such a good person.

“I’m originally from Glasgow and I first seem him about 45 or 50 years ago, I remember his first cap.”

He also considers the Aberdonian “the best ever.”

“He was electric on the pitch,” he continued.

“He used to stand in the six yard box and whenever the goalkeeper made a mistake he’d always be there. In with a flash.

“It was all through natural ability – he had it in droves. He was only 16 when he got his first cap, it’s rare to see that.

“He is the best ever.”

He added: “I knew he was ill, everyone knew but you just don’t expect to get news like that.

“He was 84, it’s such a horrible disease where you can’t remember your family or the good times.

“But he’s had so many great moments – he will never be forgotten.”

Family ‘would be proud’ of Aberdeen statue turnout

Mark Williams, CEO of the Denis Law Legacy Trust was also seen paying his respects at Marischal Square this afternoon.

The charity supports a number of initiatives around the city to help young people in Aberdeen to reduce anti-social behaviour and create new opportunities for them.

He reflected on the charity’s effort to help fund the statue which was eventually built in 2021.

He said: “We got in today and we wanted to place some flowers down.

“This has been a long time coming, when the charity was founded in 2011, it was only four close friends, and the fundraising got us this statue on a few years ago.

“It seemed like the natural place to come and pay our respects.

“He is obviously down in Manchester just now – but this feels like his home in Aberdeen.”

He added that his family would have been proud of the turnout which could be seen today.

He said: “It’s great to see so many people come down and show their respect is really great.

“It’s a very cold Aberdeen day, and to see people come down and pay their respects anyway – it’s fantastic. It’s heart-warming to see, and his family would be proud.”

Grandma’s tale of playing alongside Denis Law

Aberdonian Kerri Wright, 35, also told The P&J of her grandma’s childhood memories of Law as she laid a bunch of roses for him.

She said: “He grew up in the south, like my grandma did. When they were all really young her and her brothers played football with him.

“I remember her telling me all the stories about him, because they lived really close together.

“Her brothers all played, but because she was the only girl in the house they left her behind, but she joined in anyway.

“She used to tell us that story all of the time growing up.”

She added: “It was really sad to hear the news, a real shame that he has passed away – he meant a lot to us and the people here.”

Law ‘was the best, without a doubt’

Another mourner, who chose not to be named, also shared his own unique memory of Denis Law while working as a telephone engineer back in the 1980s.

He said: “He was the best, I was dumbstruck when I heard.”

“When the St Nicholas Centre was being built I was a telephone engineer working at the site.

“He was there, and I remember him taking the time out speaking to all of us. He chatted away no problem.

“He was a true Aberdeen boy. Without a shadow of a doubt.”

He also thinks that “without a doubt,” Law was the best Scottish player ever.

He added: “The only Scottish laddie to ever have won the Ballon D’or, even with Eusebio and all those guys playing.

“He is brilliant. Scotland’s best player ever without doubt.”