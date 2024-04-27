Rachel Corsie: Playing at Pittodrie remains one of my dreams – I hope Aberdeen Women players enjoy it

The closest I ever got to playing at Pittodrie with Aberdeen Ladies was on the car park – but Aberdeen Women will take to the pitch for the third time when they host Montrose at the stadium on Tuesday night.

I remember getting to be on the pitch at Pittodrie for an open day when I was around six or seven and even then I could appreciate how amazing it would be to play there.

Achieving this dream is not something I have ruled out – as I’m not retired yet!

But it is something which should be really special for all the current Dons players, especially those who are from the north-east and are fans of the club. I hope they soak up the entire experience.

Women’s team’s playing at club stadiums is not unusual now, but it remains a great way to bring a “one club” feel to better connect the fans and the players.

Aberdeen are a big club with a real sense of community, so hopefully people turn out in their numbers to support the women’s team.

When the Dons met Montrose at Links Park a fortnight ago, it ended with some drama as the managers clashed at full-time.

It was something which happened in the heat of the moment and I am sure tensions have simmered now.

But there are many people who work in football who are competitive and passionate – and sometimes that comes to the fore in those kind of heated exchanges.

The drama can be good for the entertainment value of the women’s game. We want there to be talking points from matches which gets conversations with different kinds of people started.

We do not want there to be aggression or negative stories every week, but everyone involved in sport can recall those kind of moments where you are pushed to the limit.

It should be a really good match at Pittodrie with all three of the previous meetings between the Aberdeen and Montrose this season decided by a single goal, all in the Reds’ favour.

The Dons are on a good run of form and will be hoping to win a fifth game from six since the league breakaway, having lost only to Motherwell.

Although Montrose suffered defeat to the Dons recently, that result ended a four-game winning streak which was their best run of form all season. Montrose look set to secure their place in the league, which is a great achievement in their first top-flight campaign.

Erin Cuthbert stars for Chelsea on biggest stage

Erin Cuthbert has been a standout performer for Chelsea this season and she stepped up to the occasion again scoring the winner in her side’s 1-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

Her goal and a great team performance have given Chelsea the advantage ahead of tonight’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

It is great to see my Scotland team-mate star at the highest level of the game and she deserves all the plaudits she gets.

She has been one of their best players all season, and has done so while also taking on the captain’s armband at times.

I was not surprised to see her take on that role in Millie Bright’s absence – her nature is to get stuck in and to rally the troops.

She is one of those people you would always choose to have in your team and that is down to her ability as a player and her character. You know she would graft for you and have your back.

Erin’s goal has put Chelsea in a fantastic position, but it will be tough to get to the final.

Barcelona very rarely don’t score and to keep a clean sheet over two legs against the reigning European champions will be difficult, so I do think Chelsea will need to get another goal.

Stage is set at Hampden for Scottish Cup semi-finals

It is the semi-finals of the Women’s Scottish Cup this weekend and they should be two really good games.

Rangers and Celtic meet at Hampden this afternoon, before Spartans and Hearts face each other at the national stadium on Sunday.

The Old Firm clash speaks for itself, and Celtic will be looking to see off their rivals in hope of retaining the trophy for the third consecutive season.

Hearts have had such a good season and they are probably at the stage of their journey as a team where they feel they can really push for silverware, while, for Spartans it has been a difficult league campaign and reaching a cup final could salvage their season.