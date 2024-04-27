Rachel Corsie: Playing at Pittodrie remains one of my dreams – I hope Aberdeen Women players enjoy it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: Playing at Pittodrie remains one of my dreams – I hope Aberdeen Women players enjoy it

In her weekly column, Scotland captain Corsie discusses Aberdeen Women's upcoming Pittodrie game against Montrose.

Aberdeen Women meet fans after playing at Pittodrie
Aberdeen Women meet fans after playing at Pittodrie in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

The closest I ever got to playing at Pittodrie with Aberdeen Ladies was on the car park – but Aberdeen Women will take to the pitch for the third time when they host Montrose at the stadium on Tuesday night.

I remember getting to be on the pitch at Pittodrie for an open day when I was around six or seven and even then I could appreciate how amazing it would be to play there.

Achieving this dream is not something I have ruled out – as I’m not retired yet!

But it is something which should be really special for all the current Dons players, especially those who are from the north-east and are fans of the club. I hope they soak up the entire experience.

Women’s team’s playing at club stadiums is not unusual now, but it remains a great way to bring a “one club” feel to better connect the fans and the players.

Aberdeen are a big club with a real sense of community, so hopefully people turn out in their numbers to support the women’s team.

More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

When the Dons met Montrose at Links Park a fortnight ago, it ended with some drama as the managers clashed at full-time.

It was something which happened in the heat of the moment and I am sure tensions have simmered now.

But there are many people who work in football who are competitive and passionate – and sometimes that comes to the fore in those kind of heated exchanges.

The drama can be good for the entertainment value of the women’s game. We want there to be talking points from matches which gets conversations with different kinds of people started.

We do not want there to be aggression or negative stories every week, but everyone involved in sport can recall those kind of moments where you are pushed to the limit.

Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women celebrate their third goal in the 3-2 in over Montrose at Links Park. Image: Shutterstock.

It should be a really good match at Pittodrie with all three of the previous meetings between the Aberdeen and Montrose this season decided by a single goal, all in the Reds’ favour.

The Dons are on a good run of form and will be hoping to win a fifth game from six since the league breakaway, having lost only to Motherwell.

Although Montrose suffered defeat to the Dons recently, that result ended a four-game winning streak which was their best run of form all season. Montrose look set to secure their place in the league, which is a great achievement in their first top-flight campaign.

Erin Cuthbert stars for Chelsea on biggest stage

Erin Cuthbert has been a standout performer for Chelsea this season and she stepped up to the occasion again scoring the winner in her side’s 1-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

Her goal and a great team performance have given Chelsea the advantage ahead of tonight’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

It is great to see my Scotland team-mate star at the highest level of the game and she deserves all the plaudits she gets.

She has been one of their best players all season, and has done so while also taking on the captain’s armband at times.

I was not surprised to see her take on that role in Millie Bright’s absence – her nature is to get stuck in and to rally the troops.

She is one of those people you would always choose to have in your team and that is down to her ability as a player and her character. You know she would graft for you and have your back.

Erin Cuthbert in action for Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. Image: Shutterstock.
Erin Cuthbert in action for Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. Image: Shutterstock.

Erin’s goal has put Chelsea in a fantastic position, but it will be tough to get to the final.

Barcelona very rarely don’t score and to keep a clean sheet over two legs against the reigning European champions will be difficult, so I do think Chelsea will need to get another goal.

Stage is set at Hampden for Scottish Cup semi-finals

It is the semi-finals of the Women’s Scottish Cup this weekend and they should be two really good games.

Rangers and Celtic meet at Hampden this afternoon, before Spartans and Hearts face each other at the national stadium on Sunday.

The Old Firm clash speaks for itself, and Celtic will be looking to see off their rivals in hope of retaining the trophy for the third consecutive season.

Hearts have had such a good season and they are probably at the stage of their journey as a team where they feel they can really push for silverware, while, for Spartans it has been a difficult league campaign and reaching a cup final could salvage their season.

