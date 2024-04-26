Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on season ahead of final game

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason has reflected on her side’s season ahead of their final game of the campaign.

The Caley Jags host Rossvale in their final SWF Championship encounter of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Rossvale travel to the Highlands as champions-elect as they go into the final day with a three-point and 22-goal advantage over Ayr United, who are in second place.

No matter the result in the Highlands, Mason’s side will finish the season in fifth – and she admits it is not where they had hoped to be.

“We had our sights set on a top-two finish and making a cup final, but it wasn’t to be,” Mason explained.

“Overall, it is a season we can reflect on as having underachieved, especially with the team we have had together.

“There have been some bright sparks with youngsters coming through, but overall it has been a season where we have not done as well as we should have.”

Hosting Rangers in Scottish Cup a highlight for Caley Thistle Women boss

Despite the disappointment of not meeting the targets they set of themselves, there have been high points for Mason and her players.

One which stands out is when Caley Thistle welcomed SWPL side Rangers to the Highlands in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The match finished 12-0 to Rangers – who play in the semi-final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday afternoon – but Mason believes there was more to the occasion than the result, including a record-breaking crowd of 1,031 fans.

“We had the biggest crowd that we have ever had, so hosting them was probably a highlight,” the Caley Thistle manager added.

“It was a highlight off the pitch, but on the pitch, too – just maybe not the result. We got to play at the Caledonian Stadium and it gave the girls the opportunity to play against some of the best players in the country.

“To host the biggest game of women’s football that the Highlands has seen is probably another highlight for me.”

Rossvale worthy SWF Championship winners, says Mason

With Rossvale set to lift the Championship trophy in Inverness, Mason says the Glasgow side are worthy winners of the title.

The league will be Rossvale’s second piece of silverware in as many weeks after they lifted the SWF Championship and League One Cup last weekend following a final win over Dryburgh Athletic.

“They are in the position they are because of how good a season they have had,” Mason said.

“They have been consistent and have only faltered a couple times in the league. Even in some of the games that have been tough, they have come out on top.

“Credit to them, they have managed to get the job done. They were cup winners at the weekend so they have effectively done the double.

“We know it is not going to be easy. We’ve had tough encounters with them this year and had closer encounters with them in the past.

“For us, we just have to make sure we spoil their party on the day and we finish on a high.

“Hopefully, a result can put us in a positive frame of mind for going into next season.”

Final game of the season coming up on Sunday as we host Rossvale 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/dYJmRh9QA1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) April 22, 2024

Mason took on a new challenge earlier this month when she made up the coaching staff in Scotland’s under-16s double-header against Switzerland.

“I was invited in for the camp” Mason added.

“I have been offered a camp previously, but wasn’t able to get the time off from my day job (teacher), so when this came up in the Easter holidays, I went away and spent the week with them.

“I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed working with the girls and all the coaches.

“Even though I was only there for a week, I learnt so much from it that I can take back to my club.

“I really liked it and would loved to be involved again if I get the opportunity.”

The other fixtures

Elsewhere in the SWF Championship, Westhill side Westdyke travel to Dryburgh Athletic for their penultimate game of the season.

In the SWFL North, champions Inverurie Locos – who claimed the title with four games to spare – travel to Huntly.

The other SWFL North fixtures are: Arbroath v Westdyke Thistle, Buchan v Elgin City, Dryburgh Athletic v Stonehaven, Dyce v Grampian.

The Highlands and Islands fixtures are: Ross and Cromarty v Ross County Development, Buckie Ladies v Clachnacuddin, Nairn Ladies v Caithness, and Orkney v Sutherland.