Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on season ahead of final game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on season ahead of final game

The Caley Jags host Rossvale in their final SWF Championship fixture on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason and the players applaud the crowd after a Scottish Cup match against Rangers.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason and the players applaud the crowd after a Scottish Cup match against Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason has reflected on her side’s season ahead of their final game of the campaign.

The Caley Jags host Rossvale in their final SWF Championship encounter of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Rossvale travel to the Highlands as champions-elect as they go into the final day with a three-point and 22-goal advantage over Ayr United, who are in second place.

No matter the result in the Highlands, Mason’s side will finish the season in fifth – and she admits it is not where they had hoped to be.

“We had our sights set on a top-two finish and making a cup final, but it wasn’t to be,” Mason explained.

“Overall, it is a season we can reflect on as having underachieved, especially with the team we have had together.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“There have been some bright sparks with youngsters coming through, but overall it has been a season where we have not done as well as we should have.”

Hosting Rangers in Scottish Cup a highlight for Caley Thistle Women boss

Despite the disappointment of not meeting the targets they set of themselves, there have been high points for Mason and her players.

One which stands out is when Caley Thistle welcomed SWPL side Rangers to the Highlands in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The match finished 12-0 to Rangers – who play in the semi-final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday afternoon – but Mason believes there was more to the occasion than the result, including a record-breaking crowd of 1,031 fans.

“We had the biggest crowd that we have ever had, so hosting them was probably a highlight,” the Caley Thistle manager added.

“It was a highlight off the pitch, but on the pitch, too – just maybe not the result. We got to play at the Caledonian Stadium and it gave the girls the opportunity to play against some of the best players in the country.

More than 1,000 fans watched Caley Thistle Women’s Scottish Cup clash against Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“To host the biggest game of women’s football that the Highlands has seen is probably another highlight for me.”

Rossvale worthy SWF Championship winners, says Mason

With Rossvale set to lift the Championship trophy in Inverness, Mason says the Glasgow side are worthy winners of the title.

The league will be Rossvale’s second piece of silverware in as many weeks after they lifted the SWF Championship and League One Cup last weekend following a final win over Dryburgh Athletic.

“They are in the position they are because of how good a season they have had,” Mason said.

“They have been consistent and have only faltered a couple times in the league. Even in some of the games that have been tough, they have come out on top.

“Credit to them, they have managed to get the job done. They were cup winners at the weekend so they have effectively done the double.

“We know it is not going to be easy. We’ve had tough encounters with them this year and had closer encounters with them in the past.

“For us, we just have to make sure we spoil their party on the day and we finish on a high.

“Hopefully, a result can put us in a positive frame of mind for going into next season.”

Mason took on a new challenge earlier this month when she made up the coaching staff in Scotland’s under-16s double-header against Switzerland.

“I was invited in for the camp” Mason added.

“I have been offered a camp previously, but wasn’t able to get the time off from my day job (teacher), so when this came up in the Easter holidays, I went away and spent the week with them.

“I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed working with the girls and all the coaches.

“Even though I was only there for a week, I learnt so much from it that I can take back to my club.

“I really liked it and would loved to be involved again if I get the opportunity.”

The other fixtures

Elsewhere in the SWF Championship, Westhill side Westdyke travel to Dryburgh Athletic for their penultimate game of the season.

In the SWFL North, champions Inverurie Locos – who claimed the title with four games to spare – travel to Huntly.

The other SWFL North fixtures are: Arbroath v Westdyke Thistle, Buchan v Elgin City, Dryburgh Athletic v Stonehaven, Dyce v Grampian.

The Highlands and Islands fixtures are: Ross and Cromarty v Ross County Development, Buckie Ladies v Clachnacuddin, Nairn Ladies v Caithness, and Orkney v Sutherland.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison on being the SWPL's top goal scorer as Aberdeen Women striker sets…
Inverurie Loco Ladies, pictured, have won the SWFL North title.
Inverurie Loco Ladies aiming to finish season as invincibles after clinching SWFL North title…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison, left, wheels away to celebrate after scoring in the win against Dundee United.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails 'brilliant display' after 5-1 win at Dundee United
Aberdeen Women wing-back Hannah Innes unleashes the strike which saw her score her first SWPL goal of the season against Montrose.
Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season
Hearts forward Katie Lockwood, left, battles with Olivia McLoughlin of Rangers in a SWPL fixture at the Oriam.
Rachel Corsie: Twist and turns in SWPL title race, Hearts' success and Aberdeen striker…
Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster 'frustrated' after Montrose win ends on sour note
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore comes up against Montrose forward Charlotte Gammie in a SWPL match.
'They will need to shut the air space over Links Park': Aberdeen Women boss…
A graphic which shows Aberdeen Women players in training, manager Clint Lancaster and the club's training ground sign Cormack Park.
A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S…
Scotland's Rachel Corsie during the European Championship qualifier with Slovakia. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: My honour at 150th cap - and Scotland Women's belief we can…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women to use post-split SWF Championship run-in as way to prepare for…

Conversation