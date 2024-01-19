Rachel Corsie: My Fifa Best awards-inspired women’s world XI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: My Fifa Best awards-inspired women’s world XI

Rachel picks an XI of the best performing players for club and country over the past 12 months - including a Scotland national team team-mate.

Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir made Rachel Corsie's world's best starting XI.
By Rachel Corsie

It is a tough ask to whittle down so many talented players and select the best women’s football XI in the world, but earlier this week, the best men’s and women’s players were crowned at the Fifa Best awards ceremony in London.

Awards ceremonies always generate debate… So I have decided to weigh in by putting together my own global women’s football dream team.

For my world XI, I have gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation and based my selection off the respective players’ performances for club and/or country over the last year.

Mary Earps

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Earps was one of the top goalkeepers at the World Cup as England reached the final, where they were beaten by Spain.

She made some big saves in games where England had not dominated, and at club level she has been very consistent for Manchester United, having played every minute in each FA WSL game for the last four seasons.

It is important to show you are not too old to still get better and Earps, 30, is at a level now many onlookers may not have expected her to reach even just a few years ago.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps in action for England in a Nations League match against Belgium.
Mary Earps in action for England. Image: Shutterstock.

Olga Carmona

Position: Left-back

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

I thought Carmona had a very good World Cup. She scored the only goal in the final as Spain lifted the trophy for the very first time.

She plays at Real Madrid and last season I would say it was the first time they really put themselves on the map domestically.

I watched them play in the Champions League and Carmona was certainly one of their best players.

Alex Greenwood

Position: Centre-back

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

One of the best ball-playing centre-backs, Greenwood is so calm, composed and so difficult to play against. She is a very mature player and very reliable.

She is very good on the ball and has a brilliant left foot.

She contributed a lot through set-pieces and her contributions in the final third from such plays were very important to both England and City.

There are not many left-footed centre-backs who are as good in possession as Greenwood.

Millie Bright

Position: Centre-back

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Bright is captain for Chelsea and took the armband during England’s run to the World Cup final in Leah Williamson’s absence, so it has hard to look past her.

Millie Bright in action for Chelsea in the FA WSL.
Chelsea captain Millie Bright. Image: Shutterstock.

She was a key performer in the success of her club and country.

Bright brings organisation and a real physical presence, which is a nice balance with somebody like Greenwood alongside her.

Ona Batlle

Position: Right-back

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Although she’s now plying her trade with Barcelona, I thought Batlle was Manchester United’s best player last season before she moved to her native Spain.

She reads the game so well and sees it in a certain way which is what makes her such an enjoyable player to watch.

You very rarely see her give the ball away and it is very difficult to get the ball off her.

When she was at Manchester United, they needed players to stand out and perform at a high level to take them where they wanted to go – and Batlle certainly did that.

Aitana Bonmati

Position: Midfielder

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

This is a player whose selection in any best XI does not generate any debate. Bonmati, for me, is currently the best player in the world.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner‘s vision and the intensity with which she carries the ball is higher than most. She also always picks out passes at the right moment and is so comfortable under pressure.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati in action at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Bonmati has come through the ranks at Barcelona and you can see a lot of similarities with the players they have produced over the years – think Xavi or Iniesta.

Most people simply can’t do the things Bonmati can do in the middle of the park.

Caroline Weir

Position: Midfielder

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Scotland

Weir opted to play abroad for the first time last season and what a first impression she made in Spain with Real Madrid.

She was named the player of the year in the Spanish league, which just shows how well she performed, because there are some really top players over there.

I have seen Caroline’s ability first-hand during our time away with Scotland. There are not many players you play with in your career that have the same kind of talents she does. It could leave you in awe watching the things she does unfold – even in training.

Lauren Hemp

Position: Left winger

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Hemp is one of the most dangerous wingers.

She is a bit more of a traditional winger, but has often shown her versatility as a forward.

Lauren Hemp in action for Manchester City in the FA WSL.
Lauren Hemp in action for Manchester City. Image: Shutterstock.

Manchester City maybe didn’t have the best season overall, but when you look at the 2023 portion of it, they were unbelievable, and Hemp was a huge part of that.

Caroline Graham Hansen

Position: Right winger

Club: Barcelona

Country: Norway

I picked Graham Hansen less on what she did at international level, but more on what she brings to Barcelona.

She played the most minutes at Barcelona, who are the best team in Europe – and I would argue the world – and contributed a lot of big goals and has produced consistent performances.

Jenni Hermoso

Position: Forward

Club: Tigres

Country: Spain

I watched a lot of the World Cup and I felt Hermoso was a stand-out in every game I saw her play.

I’ve watched her play more as a nine, but in the number 10 role she shows how much she understands the game. Her combination play and her goal threat played an important part in Spain’s success.

She is a senior player and carried a lot of responsibility at the World Cup, but it was last year’s tournament where I reckon she put in some of her best-ever performances.

Sam Kerr

Position: Striker

Club: Chelsea

Country: Australia

Kerr is a massive player for Chelsea and for Australia. She is a great number nine and is so difficult to play against.

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring for Australia.
Sam Kerr celebrates scoring for Australia. Image: Shutterstock.

A big-time player if you ever saw one, routinely scoring in cup finals and helping her side secure silverware, she loves the big occasions and thrives off it – which is what makes her such a great athlete.

