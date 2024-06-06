Sutherland Women to host Lochinver’s first-ever women’s football league match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Sutherland Women to host Lochinver’s first-ever women’s football league match

Sutherland will host Ross and Cromarty at Culag Park this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Sutherland women's football club. Image: Sutherland women's football club.
Sutherland women's football club. Image: Sutherland women's football club.

Sutherland Women will make history this weekend when they host the first women’s football league match to be held in Lochinver.

On Sunday, Sutherland take on Ross and Cromarty Women in a Highlands and Islands League fixture at Culag Park.

Sutherland, who entered the league three years ago, typically play their home games at Couper Park in Helmsdale, and have a side featuring players from east coast settlements such as Dornoch, Tain and Golspie.

But Sutherland have opted to switch this weekend’s game to a different venue in an effort to engage with young women footballers based in the west of the region, with the club also attracting players from Lochinver and Ullapool.

Although records exist of a 5-a-side women’s team who entered a community Gala tournament in the run up to the annual Games Day in Lochinver in the 1980s, no league fixture has ever taken place in the village.

A 5-a-side women’s team who entered a community Gala tournament in the run up to the annual Games Day in Lochinver in the 1980s. Image: Sutherland Women’s Football Club.

Chance for Lochinver girls and women to see football opportunities are there

Franci Hutchison, who plays for Sutherland, feels it is important to represent the entire catchment area.

Hutchison said: “Something I find really important about this game being played in Lochinver is that it lets girls and women in my village know that they can play football if they want to.

“It can be difficult for young girls to believe that unless they see it there in front of them on their home turf.

“I grew up playing football with my brothers and throughout primary and high school with girls and boys my age.

“When we reached the later years of primary school, we had the chance to play in a competition called the Kyle Cup once a year. The girls and boys were segregated into football for the boys and basketball for the girls.

Sutherland women’s football club in action. Image: Sutherland Women’s Football Club.

“I loved basketball, but remember feeling the injustice, even at a young age, of not being allowed to take part in the football.

“Things have come a long way since then and now young girls have much better opportunity to get involved in fun and competitive ways.”

Sutherland women keen to encourage footballers of all age groups

Sutherland Women provide training opportunities for both juniors at under-15 level, along with seniors.

Reflecting on her own playing experience, Hutchison is keen to encourage girls of all age levels to join the club.

She added: “I signed for Sutherland Women’s team in 2021, the first year the team entered the Highlands and Islands League and Cup.

Franci Hutchison, who plays for Sutherland Women’s Football Club.

“We came away as winners in the cup final, beating my previous team, Clachnacuddin women. It was bittersweet winning the cup, but always a good atmosphere amongst teams and players who cross paths time and time again as the seasons roll on.

“Since starting at Sutherland, I’ve dedicated a lot of time to the club, on and off the pitch. There have been more miles back and forth to training, games, and within fundraisers, than I want to admit.

“It has been so much fun playing alongside some incredibly talented footballers, being coached by experienced, dedicated coaches, cheered on by loyal supporters, for a team that represents my home.

“I am in constant awe of all the mums, nurses, nursery workers, paramedics, and various other dedicated women in the team who seem to manage juggling parenting, work, coaching, and all sorts of other commitments, but somehow make time for football.

“I think football is a bit of an escape for some of the girls, and as much as we care about the winning, the support and social side of the team and our links in the community are what really make it special to be part of.”

Lochinver community rallies around team

Hutchison has been overwhelmed by the local support received from the ahead of this weekend’s match.

Sutherland women’s football club in action. Image: Sutherland Women’s Football Club.

Hutchison added: “As expected, the Lochinver community have done us proud and pulled out all the stops to make the fixture in the village a possibility. I’ve had multiple offers of sponsorship for the game and hospitality will be covered by Delilah’s Restaurant and Driftwood Cafe, two local businesses I care deeply about.

“Ullapool Laundry Services and OK Positive Mental Health are further sponsors for the match who were immediately interested in supporting as soon as the idea was floated.

“Assynt Leisure Centre and Assynt Development Trust have also pitched in to help with changing facilities and a player of the match prize.”

More from Women's Football

Scotland fans at Hampden for the Nations League match against England in 2023. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Shame Scotland Women fans will be barred from first Friday night home…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women finish eighth in SWPL - as boss Clint Lancaster 'gutted' over exit
Rachel Corsie, right, in action for Aston Villa Women. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Vivianne Miedema contract news hogs headlines - but my new Aston Villa…
Susan McNeil playing for Grampian Ladies. Image: Jill Runcie/Grampian Ladies.
Grampian Ladies defender Susan McNeil says she's finally retiring for good - aged 43
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season
Hannah Innes, centre, smiles after scoring to make it 2-1 to Aberdeen against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women and Montrose serve up a thriller in Pittodrie homecoming
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women's third clash at Pittodrie - all you need to know from Clint…
Aberdeen Women meet fans after playing at Pittodrie
Rachel Corsie: Playing at Pittodrie remains one of my dreams - I hope Aberdeen…

Conversation