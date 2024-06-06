Sutherland Women to host Lochinver’s first-ever women’s football league match

Sutherland Women will make history this weekend when they host the first women’s football league match to be held in Lochinver.

On Sunday, Sutherland take on Ross and Cromarty Women in a Highlands and Islands League fixture at Culag Park.

Sutherland, who entered the league three years ago, typically play their home games at Couper Park in Helmsdale, and have a side featuring players from east coast settlements such as Dornoch, Tain and Golspie.

But Sutherland have opted to switch this weekend’s game to a different venue in an effort to engage with young women footballers based in the west of the region, with the club also attracting players from Lochinver and Ullapool.

Although records exist of a 5-a-side women’s team who entered a community Gala tournament in the run up to the annual Games Day in Lochinver in the 1980s, no league fixture has ever taken place in the village.

Chance for Lochinver girls and women to see football opportunities are there

Franci Hutchison, who plays for Sutherland, feels it is important to represent the entire catchment area.

Hutchison said: “Something I find really important about this game being played in Lochinver is that it lets girls and women in my village know that they can play football if they want to.

“It can be difficult for young girls to believe that unless they see it there in front of them on their home turf.

“I grew up playing football with my brothers and throughout primary and high school with girls and boys my age.

“When we reached the later years of primary school, we had the chance to play in a competition called the Kyle Cup once a year. The girls and boys were segregated into football for the boys and basketball for the girls.

“I loved basketball, but remember feeling the injustice, even at a young age, of not being allowed to take part in the football.

“Things have come a long way since then and now young girls have much better opportunity to get involved in fun and competitive ways.”

Sutherland women keen to encourage footballers of all age groups

Sutherland Women provide training opportunities for both juniors at under-15 level, along with seniors.

Reflecting on her own playing experience, Hutchison is keen to encourage girls of all age levels to join the club.

She added: “I signed for Sutherland Women’s team in 2021, the first year the team entered the Highlands and Islands League and Cup.

“We came away as winners in the cup final, beating my previous team, Clachnacuddin women. It was bittersweet winning the cup, but always a good atmosphere amongst teams and players who cross paths time and time again as the seasons roll on.

“Since starting at Sutherland, I’ve dedicated a lot of time to the club, on and off the pitch. There have been more miles back and forth to training, games, and within fundraisers, than I want to admit.

“It has been so much fun playing alongside some incredibly talented footballers, being coached by experienced, dedicated coaches, cheered on by loyal supporters, for a team that represents my home.

“I am in constant awe of all the mums, nurses, nursery workers, paramedics, and various other dedicated women in the team who seem to manage juggling parenting, work, coaching, and all sorts of other commitments, but somehow make time for football.

“I think football is a bit of an escape for some of the girls, and as much as we care about the winning, the support and social side of the team and our links in the community are what really make it special to be part of.”

Lochinver community rallies around team

Hutchison has been overwhelmed by the local support received from the ahead of this weekend’s match.

Hutchison added: “As expected, the Lochinver community have done us proud and pulled out all the stops to make the fixture in the village a possibility. I’ve had multiple offers of sponsorship for the game and hospitality will be covered by Delilah’s Restaurant and Driftwood Cafe, two local businesses I care deeply about.

“Ullapool Laundry Services and OK Positive Mental Health are further sponsors for the match who were immediately interested in supporting as soon as the idea was floated.

“Assynt Leisure Centre and Assynt Development Trust have also pitched in to help with changing facilities and a player of the match prize.”