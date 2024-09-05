Dyce Women facing 17-player exodus after club backs management following squad revolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Dyce Women facing 17-player exodus after club backs management following squad revolt

Dyce standing by their coaching staff following letter submitted by members of the squad.

By Paul Third
Iain Mair Park. Dyce. Image: Google maps
Iain Mair Park. Dyce. Image: Google maps

Dyce Women FC are facing the prospect of 17 players leaving the club.

A letter of complaint about the management team’s coaching methods was submitted by the players to the club, which plays in SWFL North.

But the Press and Journal understands the club has backed manager Cameron Hay and his backroom team.

Club president Syd Birnie has confirmed a letter with an ultimatum was received from the squad.

He said: “I can acknowledge we received a letter of concern but also a letter that said if we continued with the coaching staff we had then those players named in the letter would depart the club.

“It’s not that we’ve released them, they have chosen to go themselves.”

Despite the mass exodus of women’s players from Ian Mair Park the president has vowed the club plans on maintaining its support of the women’s game.

Birnie said: “We did have the opportunity to basically wind up the club because of the actions of the players and chose not to.

“We’re trying to recruit new replacement players.”

Dyce beat Stonehaven 6-2 in their SWFL League Cup group match on Sunday.

The SWFL league campaign gets under way on September 24 against Grampian Ladies.

More from Women's Football

New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New manager Colin Bell leading a culture change at Aberdeen FC Women - including…
3
Aberdeen attacker Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Francesca Ogilvie on the phone call which convinced her to stay at Aberdeen
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
Danny Law: Are Aberdeen ready to show more ambition with their women's team?
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Sutherland women's football club. Image: Sutherland women's football club.
Sutherland Women to host Lochinver's first-ever women's football league match
Scotland fans at Hampden for the Nations League match against England in 2023. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Shame Scotland Women fans will be barred from first Friday night home…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women finish eighth in SWPL - as boss Clint Lancaster 'gutted' over exit
Rachel Corsie, right, in action for Aston Villa Women. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Vivianne Miedema contract news hogs headlines - but my new Aston Villa…
Susan McNeil playing for Grampian Ladies. Image: Jill Runcie/Grampian Ladies.
Grampian Ladies defender Susan McNeil says she's finally retiring for good - aged 43
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…

Conversation