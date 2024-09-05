Dyce Women facing 17-player exodus after club backs management following squad revolt

Dyce Women FC are facing the prospect of 17 players leaving the club.

A letter of complaint about the management team’s coaching methods was submitted by the players to the club, which plays in SWFL North.

But the Press and Journal understands the club has backed manager Cameron Hay and his backroom team.

Club president Syd Birnie has confirmed a letter with an ultimatum was received from the squad.

He said: “I can acknowledge we received a letter of concern but also a letter that said if we continued with the coaching staff we had then those players named in the letter would depart the club.

“It’s not that we’ve released them, they have chosen to go themselves.”

Despite the mass exodus of women’s players from Ian Mair Park the president has vowed the club plans on maintaining its support of the women’s game.

Birnie said: “We did have the opportunity to basically wind up the club because of the actions of the players and chose not to.

“We’re trying to recruit new replacement players.”

Dyce beat Stonehaven 6-2 in their SWFL League Cup group match on Sunday.

The SWFL league campaign gets under way on September 24 against Grampian Ladies.