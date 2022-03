[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when West End FC hosted Culter Thistle at Rubislaw in the U16 B.

The final score was 1-1.

West End FC are still in seventh place and Culter Thistle are anchored at the bottom, in 10th with eight points from 14 games.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-2 away win for West End FC in November 2021.

Elsewhere in the league there were wins for Kintore United, Mintlaw BC and Stonehaven YFC.