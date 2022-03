[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One goal decided an even game as Culter Thistle won 4-3 at home against Stonehaven YFC in the U16 B on Saturday.

Culter Thistle sit in 10th spot with 11 points from 15 games, while Stonehaven YFC are second.

The last match between the teams ended in a 4-0 home win for Stonehaven YFC in October 2021.

The result meant Peterhead BC were crowned champions following their 3-0 win at Mintlaw.