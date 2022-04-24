The Invincibles: Cove YFC claim back-to-back titles without dropping a single point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC completed a perfect season by beating Dyce BC 8-1 on Friday.

The home victory meant Cove YFC have won all 14 of their fixtures on their way to the U17 A title.

Cove YFC's coach Mark Robb said: "The boys played really well and controlled the game right from the start. Some great play and team goals. They showed why they are the best in this age group.

"To go two league titles back to back invincible, not dropping a point, is a fantastic achievement, and I'm really proud of all of them and how they have developed."

This means Cove YFC finish the season nine pints clear at the top of the table with Dyce BC in third.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 2-0 away win for Cove YFC in February 2022.