Zak Crighton channels David Beckham as Kintore United FC hit a magnificent seven against Turriff United YFC Lions

Kintore United FC defeated hosts Turriff United YFC Lions 7-1 in the U16 C on Saturday.

“Our boys were tremendous from the start and caused Turriff problems, especially from set pieces which we have worked on through the week, and we were frustrated not to have gone in front sooner.

"When we did go in front, it was good that the first two goals came from set pieces and a free kick in particular from Zak Crighton that was Beckham-esque in execution,” said Kintore United FC's assistant coach Kevin Watt after the game.

Elsewhere in the U16 C, Formartine United YFC won against Huntly FC 9-2 and Northstar CFC drew against Aboyne FC 2-2.