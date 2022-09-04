Rugby: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend visits Ellon RFC to thank them for fundraising efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend visits Ellon RFC to thank them for fundraising efforts

By Sophie Goodwin
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gregor Townsend paid Ellon RFC a visit to thank them for their fundraising efforts. From L-R: Eilidh Craig, Brodie Macalister, Gregor Townsend, Boyd Cooper, Layla Mitchell.
Gregor Townsend paid Ellon RFC a visit to thank them for their fundraising efforts. From L-R: Eilidh Craig, Brodie Macalister, Gregor Townsend, Boyd Cooper, Layla Mitchell.

Ellon RFC’s young rugby players were treated to a training session this weekend with special guest coach Gregor Townsend.

Scotland men’s head coach put the youngsters through their paces at The Meadows to reward the Aberdeenshire rugby club for their fundraising efforts for Townsend’s former teammate Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up by Weir after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017.

In January and February this year, Ellon RFC signed up more than 80 people for DoddieAid, which is a challenge to clock up as many miles as possible for Doddie over a five-week period.

Townsend delivers a coaching session to Ellon RFC’s young players.

The club fielded more participants than any team across any of the five competing districts – North & Midlands, South of Scotland, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Exiles (Barbarians).

Former Scotland international Townsend, who toured alongside Weird for the British and Irish Lions in 1997, praised the club’s fundraising efforts.

He said: “My Name’5 Doddie Foundation is a charity very close to my heart. Since his diagnosis Doddie’s work to find a cure for Motor Neuron Disease has been inspirational.

“The players at Ellon Rugby Club put in an incredible shift to raise vital funds for the Foundation, helping to fund research which will take us a step closer to a world free from MND.

“Amateur players are a driving force behind the game and whenever I have the pleasure to experience the passion, talent, and camaraderie at clubs like Ellon, it’s always enjoyable.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone at the club for taking part yesterday, and for their phenomenal efforts during Doddie Aid.”

Ellon proud to have played their part

Weir, who won 61 caps for Scotland, set up his charity to raise funds for research into the causes of MND, while making grants to individuals suffering from it to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

Ellon RFC’s chairman Andy Gordon said: “Doddie Aid is a such a fantastic way of bringing communities together and helping raise awareness of and funds for such a worthy cause.

“Doddie is such an inspirational character and so we were keen to get out walking, cycling and running in support of his foundation.

“To have Gregor come up to Ellon and pass on some of his coaching knowledge was such a brilliant experience, something that we were delighted to have benefited from.”

DoddieAid is the brainchild of Doddie’s former Scotland teammate, Rob Wainwright, who also played for the British & Irish Lions.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir.

Commenting on Ellon RFC’s achievement, he said: “It was brilliant to see so many people from the club sign up in support of the foundation, not only to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease, but also to raise vital funds which are needed if a cure for the disease is to be found.

“The fact that everyone involved also helped make sure that team North & Midlands won for the second year in a row, and that’s my team, was of course an added bonus!

“We were keen that people also got out and about, exercising and enjoying the outdoors after what was such a challenging time across the world.

“Ellon did a fantastic job of encouraging that and we’re delighted that in recognition of that, Gregor was able to come and spend some time with the players.”

To find out more about My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, visit here.

