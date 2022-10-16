East End Lewis Youth Gold win 6-0 away against Cove Youth United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End Lewis Youth Gold won their away game against Cove Youth United on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score was 6-0.

East End Lewis Youth Gold's coach Paul Wileman said: "We made a good start to the game and got on the scoresheet early through Morgan Reid.

"Alfie McKay doubled it from the penalty spot. Morgan Reid got another, adding to his impressive tally for the season, before Gregor Falconer got the fourth from a nice cutback before halftime.

"Blair Thompson scored the fifth, and Lewis Crichton finished off the scoring for the day."

Cove Youth United have six points after five games, while East End Lewis Youth Gold have 12 points after four games.

Cove Youth United have 12 goals in total. They have scored five goals at home and seven goals away in the U17 B.

East End Lewis Youth Gold have scored 16 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 12 goals and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Colony Park defeated Banchory Boys 5-1, Middlefield Wasps won 4-2 against Longside BC and Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Culter Thistle.