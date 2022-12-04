Northstar CFC hit seven without reply against Turriff United YFC Lions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC won its home game against Turriff United YFC Lions in the U16 C action on Saturday, finishing 7-0.

Northstar CFC have four wins and one loss with a goal difference of 20 goals for and 8 against over the last five games, while Turriff United YFC Lions have one win, one draw and three losses and a goal difference of 7 goals for and 19 against.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Northstar CFC at the top of the table and Turriff United YFC Lions in sixth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-1 away win for Northstar CFC last month.

Northstar CFC have 28 goals in total. They have scored 18 goals at home and 10 goals away in the U16 C.

Turriff United YFC Lions have scored 13 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored six goals and seven goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Colony Colts picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Culter United and Formartine United YFC defeated Kintore United FC 6-3.