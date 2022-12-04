Formartine United YFC manager praises players after 6-3 win at Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United YFC claimed an important win away to fourth placed Kintore United FC in the U16 C Saturday, running out 6-3 winners.

Kintore United FC's assistant coach Kevin Watt said: "We went ahead twice through well worked routines that we have worked on in training, but it is devastating the goals we keep gifting these past few games.

"There was nothing in the game, and at 3-3 with five minutes to go we thought we were on top and went for it.

"But we lost three late goals in no time at all due to poor defending."

Formartine manager Tom McNeill said: "Another away game for us against a team in and around us.

"The game was a good watch for the neutral.

"Kintore took the lead then goals from Jonson Beattie and Archie Topp gave us the lead.

"Kintore equalised with a break against the run of play to make it 2-2 at half time.

"A strong start to second half and Archie Topp with a neat finish put us into a 3-2 lead.

"We controlled the game and had a good few chances; a great shot from Kian Patterson came off bar and post but didn't cross the line.

"Kintore got back on level terms to make it 3-3; the home side asked a few questions of us which we answered a double change saw.

"Jack McNeill and Boyd Malcolm on to give us some fresh legs with 10 minutes to go, then a a free kick taken sweetly by Daniel Duncan put us in the lead 4-3.

"We pushed for more and scored two more with two corners beautifully taken by Kian Paterson, met equally as good by Daniel Duncan to head home and complete his quick-fire hat trick.

"Great group of boys with bit between their teeth. At the moment the boys all playing their part, they really are a joy to coach and be around."

Kintore United FC have two wins, two draws one loss with a goal difference of 22 goals for and 14 against over the last five games, while Formartine United YFC have three wins, one draw and one loss and a goal difference of 15 goals for and 12 against.

This means Kintore United FC are in fourth place and that Formartine United YFC are in second place. Formartine United YFC are 3 points behind Northstar CFC.

Kintore United FC have 29 goals in total. They have scored nine goals at home and 20 goals away in the U16 C.

Formartine United YFC have scored 26 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 21 goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Colony Colts picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Culter United and Northstar CFC defeated Turriff United YFC Lions 7-0.