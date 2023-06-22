Gallery: Which school footballer won the 2023 Green Final Skills Trophy?

Twelve S1 pupils contested the annual Green Final Skills Trophy at Portlethen Academy.

The young footballers, who represented seven schools from across Aberdeen, showed their skills in the three disciplines of driblling, keepie-uppies and shooting.

Cobey Donaldson from Oldmachar Academy was the early leader after the dribbling section with 72 points, followed by Lochside Academy’s Joshua Ogg on 71.

Third place went to Reiss Mitchell of Portlethen Academy on 69.

Mac Mathieson from the same school scored 68, one ahead of Lyle McIntosh of Lochside Academy who completed the top five.

Keepie-uppies followed with each contestant having three attempts at scoring 60 points and with ten of the 12 players scoring the maximum, there was no change to the leaderboard.

The final category of shooting involved the players having a shot from each of six positions placed along the edge of the penalty spot.

A direct shot into the net would gain the maximum ten points. Five points were awarded if the ball bounced once on its way into the net or for a direct hit on the crossbar.

A shot high or wide of goal or one which bounced more than once before entering the net was awarded no points.

Cobey Donaldson, Lyle McIntosh, Bucksburn’s Kai Forbes and Gerard Kasparian of Aberdeen Grammar all managed to collect a more than creditable 45 points.

But Portlethen’s Reiss Mitchell secured a perfect 60 points to become the overall champion with a total of 189 points.

Second place went to Cobey Donaldson on 177 with Lyle McIntosh gaining third spot on 172.

Arsenal captain Kim Little, who won 140 caps for the Scotland women’s national team, won the competition when she was a first year pupil at Mintlaw Academy in 2003.

And the winner is….