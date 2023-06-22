Gallery: Which school footballer won the 2023 Green Final Skills Trophy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Gallery: Which school footballer won the 2023 Green Final Skills Trophy?

Twelve school pupils from across Aberdeen battled it out to be this year's champion.

The 2023 Green Final Skills Challenge took place at Portlethen Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The 2023 Green Final Skills Challenge took place at Portlethen Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Walter Craig

Twelve S1 pupils contested the annual Green Final Skills Trophy at Portlethen Academy.

The young footballers, who represented seven schools from across Aberdeen, showed their skills in the three disciplines of driblling, keepie-uppies and shooting.

Cobey Donaldson from Oldmachar Academy was the early leader after the dribbling section with 72 points, followed by Lochside Academy’s Joshua Ogg on 71.

Third place went to Reiss Mitchell of Portlethen Academy on 69.

Mac Mathieson from the same school scored 68, one ahead of Lyle McIntosh of Lochside Academy who completed the top five.

Keepie-uppies followed with each contestant having three attempts at scoring 60 points and with ten of the 12 players scoring the maximum, there was no change to the leaderboard.

Portlethen Academy’s Reiss Mitchell during the shooting category. All images by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The final category of shooting involved the players having a shot from each of six positions placed along the edge of the penalty spot.

A direct shot into the net would gain the maximum ten points. Five points were awarded if the ball bounced once on its way into the net or for a direct hit on the crossbar.

A shot high or wide of goal or one which bounced more than once before entering the net was awarded no points.

Cobey Donaldson, Lyle McIntosh, Bucksburn’s Kai Forbes and Gerard Kasparian of Aberdeen Grammar all managed to collect a more than creditable 45 points.

Oldmachar Academy’s Cobey Donaldson, 12, tries his luck. 

But Portlethen’s Reiss Mitchell secured a perfect 60 points to become the overall champion with a total of 189 points.

Second place went to Cobey Donaldson on 177 with Lyle McIntosh gaining third spot on 172.

Arsenal captain Kim Little, who won 140 caps for the Scotland women’s national team, won the competition when she was a first year pupil at Mintlaw Academy in 2003.

Aberdeen Grammar pupil Gerard Kasparian during the shooting skill. 
Callum Rose, 12, during the keepie-uppie skill.
Fraser Reid, 13, showing some close control.  
Lyle McIntosh taking on the dribbling challenge. 
Mohamed Jobarteh, 12, during the keepie uppie skill.
Kai Forbes keeping a close eye on the ball. 

And the winner is….

The 2023 Green Final Skills Trophy winner was Portlethen Academy’s Reiss Mitchell. 

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…