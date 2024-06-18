How 20-year-old putter helped Greg Ingram beat Inverurie Golf Club course record for second time

Greg Ingram has beaten the course record of 62 that he set at Inverurie Golf Club in 2018 – using a putter he dumped 20 years ago to set a new mark of 61!

Last year’s North-east Matchplay winner Greg, 37, carded an eight-under-par 61 which included 12 single putts.

Business development manager Greg said: “My brother Ryan, who doesn’t play much golf these days, inherited it from me after I probably made too many three-putts with it.

“The putter then found its way back to my parents’ garage having been discarded for a second time.

“I thought I’d give it a go as he had put a two-thumb grip on it and I’ve struggled with conventional grips.

“I couldn’t believe it when I had 24 putts – 11 on front, 13 on back.”

After two opening birdie threes (3ft and 10ft putts), Greg carded three consecutive gains (12in, 12ft, 3ft putts) from the fifth.

His sixth gain with a 15ft putt at the ninth took him out in 29 shots.

Greg’s only blemish came at the 302-yard 11th where his approach found sand and made a bogey five.

However, further birdies (15ft, 18ft and 25ft) at the 12th, 14th and 18th took him home in 32 strokes.

Greg’s remarkable round came on the heels of an Evening Express Champion of Champions victory over Kerr Baptie by 2&1 at Inverurie which will see him travel to take on Insch’s Kevin Stuart in the third round.

Two-time tournament winners Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) and Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay) also progressed.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MEN’S SCRATCH

(sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

ROUND ONE

Craig Carroll (5.3) Balmoral bt Chris Crawford (-0.5) Peterhead 5&4.

Craig Irvine (-0.5) Stonehaven bt Corin Stewart (-1.1) Murcar Links 4&3.

Scott Clarihew (-0.2) Turriff bt Alexander Wood (1) Royal Tarlair 4&3.

Neil Watt (0.3) Buckpool bt Mark Thomson (-4) Kintore 1 hole.

Martin McGillivray (1) Lumphanan bt Gordon Grimmer (0) Nigg Bay at the 19th.

Callum Beedie (4) Rosehearty lost to Callum Coutts (0.2) Alford 2&1.

Christopher Polson (6) Inchmarlo bt Barry Somers (1.1) Northern 4&2.

Jim Ewing (6.8) Pecten lost to Philip Watson (-1.0) Westhill 1 hole.

Kerr Baptie (1.6) Auchenblae bt Ryan Dick (6.5) Braemar 5&4.

Gavin Still (-5.4) Duff House Royal bt Callum Stewart (2.3) Peterculter 3&2.

Scott Spark (-2.1) North-east Boys Strokeplay scr, Graeme Meade (0.4) Caledonian wo.

Alexander Stephen (2) Inverallochy bt Brian Daniel (2.3) Longside 4&2.

ROUND TWO

Gordon Hay (4.4) Tarland lost to Ben Murray (-2.6) Portlethen 6&5.

Paul Marshall (2.4) Newburgh wo, Graeme Hogg (-2.7) Meldrum House scr.

Jonathan Gregor (3.9) Auchmill lost to Christopher Polson (6) Inchmarlo 1 hole.

Mark Whyte (1.3) Huntly wo, Alexander Stephen (2) Inverallochy scr.

Craig Irvine (-0.5) Stonehaven lost to Martin McGillivray (1) Lumphanan at the 20th.

Kevin Stuart (3) Insch bt Craig Carroll (5.3) Balmoral 2 holes.

Justin Duff (-1.5) Fraserburgh lost to Laurie Phillips (-2.1) Cruden Bay 4&3.

Jason Bruce (-2.5) Deeside bt Neil Watt (0.3) Buckpool 2&1.

Barrie Edmond (-2.7) Bon Accord bt Philip Watson (-1.0) Westhill 7&6.

Scott Clarihew (-0.2) Turriff lost to Kevin Main (2.4) Dufftown at the 19th.

Calum Morrison (-0.6) Defending champion from Inverurie wo, Kiran Nolan (-2.8) Kemnay scr.

Callum Coutts (0.2) Alford bt Mark Brand (0.5) Cullen Links 6&5.

Paul Reid (-2.1) Craibstone wo, Malcolm Riach (5.8) Torphins scr.

Graeme Meade (0.4) Caledonian bt Gavin Still (-5.4) Duff House Royal 3&1.

Greg Ingram (0) North-east matchplay bt Kerr Baptie (1.6) Auchenblae 2&1.

Adam Giles (-3.9) Newmachar bt Gavin Elrick (1.3) Dunecht House 3&2.

ROUND THREE

(to be played by Monday, June 24)

Mark Whyte (1.3) Huntly scr, Calum Morrison (-0.6) Defending champion from Inverurie wo.

Laurie Phillips (-2.1) Cruden Bay v Callum Coutts (0.2) Alford.

Kevin Stuart (3) Insch v Greg Ingram (0) North-east matchplay.

Graeme Meade (0.4) Caledonian v Christopher Polson (6) Inchmarlo.

Paul Marshall (2.4) Newburgh v Barrie Edmond (-2.7) Bon Accord.

Martin McGillivray (1) Lumphanan v Adam Giles (-3.9) Newmachar.

Kevin Main (2.4) Dufftown lost to Ben Murray (-2.6) Portlethen 4&3.

Jason Bruce (-2.5) Deeside v Paul Reid (-2) Craibstone.