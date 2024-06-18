How 20-year-old putter helped Greg Ingram beat Inverurie Golf Club course record for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How 20-year-old putter helped Greg Ingram beat Inverurie Golf Club course record for second time

Greg bettered the previous record he set in 2018.

By Alan Brown
Greg Ingram who has beaten an Inverurie Golf Club record a second time
Greg Ingram.

Greg Ingram has beaten the course record of 62 that he set at Inverurie Golf Club in 2018 – using a putter he dumped 20 years ago to set a new mark of 61!

Last year’s North-east Matchplay winner Greg, 37, carded an eight-under-par 61 which included 12 single putts.

Business development manager Greg said: “My brother Ryan, who doesn’t play much golf these days, inherited it from me after I probably made too many three-putts with it.

“The putter then found its way back to my parents’ garage having been discarded for a second time.

“I thought I’d give it a go as he had put a two-thumb grip on it and I’ve struggled with conventional grips.

“I couldn’t believe it when I had 24 putts  – 11 on front, 13 on back.”

Greg Ingram with the putter he discarded over two decades ago that has helped him beat his own course record at Inverurie Golf Club.

After two opening birdie threes (3ft and 10ft putts), Greg carded three consecutive gains (12in, 12ft, 3ft putts) from the fifth.

His sixth gain with a 15ft putt at the ninth took him out in 29 shots.

Greg’s only blemish came at the 302-yard 11th where his approach found sand and made a bogey five.

However, further birdies (15ft, 18ft and 25ft) at the 12th, 14th and 18th took him home in 32 strokes.

Greg’s remarkable round came on the heels of an Evening Express Champion of Champions victory over Kerr Baptie by 2&1 at Inverurie which will see him travel to take on Insch’s Kevin Stuart in the third round.

Two-time tournament winners Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) and Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay) also progressed.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MEN’S SCRATCH
(sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

ROUND ONE

Craig Carroll (5.3) Balmoral bt Chris Crawford (-0.5) Peterhead 5&4.

Craig Irvine (-0.5) Stonehaven bt Corin Stewart (-1.1) Murcar Links 4&3.

Scott Clarihew (-0.2) Turriff bt Alexander Wood (1) Royal Tarlair 4&3.

Neil Watt (0.3) Buckpool bt Mark Thomson (-4) Kintore 1 hole.

Martin McGillivray (1) Lumphanan bt Gordon Grimmer (0) Nigg Bay at the 19th.

Callum Beedie (4) Rosehearty lost to Callum Coutts (0.2) Alford  2&1.

Christopher Polson (6) Inchmarlo bt Barry Somers (1.1) Northern 4&2.

Jim Ewing (6.8) Pecten lost to Philip Watson (-1.0) Westhill 1 hole.

Kerr Baptie (1.6) Auchenblae bt Ryan Dick (6.5) Braemar 5&4.

Gavin Still (-5.4) Duff House Royal bt Callum Stewart (2.3) Peterculter 3&2.

Scott Spark (-2.1) North-east Boys Strokeplay scr, Graeme Meade (0.4) Caledonian wo.

Alexander Stephen (2) Inverallochy bt Brian Daniel (2.3) Longside 4&2.

ROUND TWO

Gordon Hay (4.4) Tarland lost to Ben Murray (-2.6) Portlethen 6&5.

Paul Marshall (2.4) Newburgh wo, Graeme Hogg (-2.7) Meldrum House scr.

Jonathan Gregor (3.9) Auchmill lost to Christopher Polson (6) Inchmarlo 1 hole.

Mark Whyte (1.3) Huntly wo, Alexander Stephen (2) Inverallochy scr.

Craig Irvine (-0.5) Stonehaven lost to Martin McGillivray (1) Lumphanan at the 20th.

Kevin Stuart (3) Insch bt Craig Carroll (5.3) Balmoral 2 holes.

Justin Duff (-1.5) Fraserburgh lost to Laurie Phillips (-2.1) Cruden Bay 4&3.

Jason Bruce (-2.5) Deeside bt Neil Watt (0.3) Buckpool 2&1.

Barrie Edmond (-2.7) Bon Accord bt Philip Watson (-1.0) Westhill 7&6.

Scott Clarihew (-0.2) Turriff lost to Kevin Main (2.4) Dufftown at the 19th.

Calum Morrison (-0.6) Defending champion from Inverurie wo, Kiran Nolan (-2.8) Kemnay scr.

Callum Coutts (0.2) Alford bt Mark Brand (0.5) Cullen Links 6&5.

Paul Reid (-2.1) Craibstone wo, Malcolm Riach (5.8) Torphins scr.

Graeme Meade (0.4) Caledonian bt Gavin Still (-5.4) Duff House Royal 3&1.

Greg Ingram (0) North-east matchplay bt Kerr Baptie (1.6) Auchenblae 2&1.

Adam Giles (-3.9) Newmachar bt Gavin Elrick (1.3) Dunecht House 3&2.

ROUND THREE

(to be played by Monday, June 24)

Mark Whyte (1.3) Huntly scr, Calum Morrison (-0.6) Defending champion from Inverurie wo.

Laurie Phillips (-2.1) Cruden Bay v Callum Coutts (0.2) Alford.

Kevin Stuart (3) Insch v Greg Ingram (0) North-east matchplay.

Graeme Meade (0.4) Caledonian v Christopher Polson (6) Inchmarlo.

Paul Marshall (2.4) Newburgh v Barrie Edmond (-2.7) Bon Accord.

Martin McGillivray (1) Lumphanan v Adam Giles (-3.9) Newmachar.

Kevin Main (2.4) Dufftown lost to Ben Murray (-2.6) Portlethen 4&3.

Jason Bruce (-2.5) Deeside v Paul Reid (-2) Craibstone.

